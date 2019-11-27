ST. BONAVENTURE — From an intangibles standpoint, it was the clear missing ingredient in a 1-4 start:
Toughness.
From a production standpoint, it was what the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team was sorely lacking at both ends:
An inside presence.
Enter Osun Osunniyi, with an additional dose of Jaren English.
In an emphatic and earlier-than-expected return from an opening-night knee injury, Osunniyi checked all of those boxes, collecting a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds in nearly 30 minutes while blocking two shots, altering a handful of others and providing a last line of defense that Bona had been without, especially in Saturday’s loss to Canisius.
In his first Division I contest after suffering a broken hand in the preseason, English provided an edge, made a positive impact offensively and sank four big free throws during crunch time.
Behind them, the Bonnies won a game they might not have in their teammates’ absence, and they finally picked up their first win in front of the Reilly Center faithful, hanging on to top Mercer, 56-51, before a crowd of 3,218 on Tuesday night in their designated home game of the Boca Raton Beach classic.
“‘SHOON AND Jaren brought a lot to our team tonight in terms of toughness, in terms of defensive abilities to get stops,” coach Mark Schmidt said afterward, “‘Shoon with his blocks and charges; he’s a difference-maker at the rim. Jaren (a junior college transfer) did a really good job defensively for playing the first game of his college career. He brought some toughness to us.”
In a game where both teams held first-half double-digit leads and Bona (2-5) got off to a rough start in both halves (falling into a 12-2 hole to start the game and allowing a 9-0 run to begin the second half), the outcome, again, came down to the final two minutes.
And unlike the Canisius contest, Bona made the plays needed to pull out a physical, defensive-minded battle.
After a pair of Kyle Lofton free throws gave the Bonnies a 52-51 lead with 1:57 remaining, Schmidt’s team forced Mercer (4-3) into a shot clock violation. After missing a couple of looks near the rim, Dom Welch grabbed offensive rebounds with 52 and 28 seconds remaining to keep the possession alive, leading to two more Lofton free throws that made it a three-point game.
After one final stop, Osunniyi knocked down the final two freebies to seal it.
BONA, again, struggled offensively, shooting just 35 percent from the field and 4-of-16 from 3-point range, figures that must be improved upon if it’s going to win with any consistency going forward.
On the night, however, it was everything it wasn’t against the Golden Griffins: the aggressor, the tougher team, the better team in the waning minutes.
“Those guys I think were embarrassed,” Schmidt said of Saturday’s effort. “It’s one thing to lose, but to lose when you get beat up, that’s not a good thing for a basketball player. I think the guys understood that.
“The question before the game is what was the response going to be, and they played extremely hard. We didn’t necessarily play well all the time, especially on offense, but I thought we played hard and that makes up for a lot of deficiencies.”
Lofton added 10 points, Bobby Planutis (5 points) hit his first 3-pointer of the year and English finished with six points, four assists and three rebounds in his debut for the Bonnies, who went on a 17-0 run to build up an 11-point first-half lead before settling into a back-and-forth affair for much of the second stanza.
But just like it had to do time again last season -- and might have to do again this year -- Bona won with stifling defense.
THE BONNIES held a Mercer team that had been averaging 80 points per game to 29 below its average. They limited senior guard Ethan Stair, who entered the night tied-for-27th nationally at 21.3 points, to just 13 on 4-for-9 shooting.
And that effort began with their preseason all-conference and all-defensive team center, whose impact was unmistakable.
“It felt good being back out there,” said Osunniyi, who wore a heavy brace on his right leg but displayed little rust in his first action since the Ohio game on Nov. 5. “I don’t like sitting out, I don’t like watching my teammates play and not be able to help them, so just being able to be out there with my teammates again felt really, really good.
“I’m a little sore right now, but I feel fine, I’m going to get some treatment and be back tomorrow.”
Said Schmidt of his team’s defensive showing, which included holding the high-powered Bears without a field goal for a stretch of 13:20 in the first half: “I thought we did a great job, and Dom did a great job on Stair, chasing him everywhere.
“We found a way to win. It wasn’t pretty, but I thought defensively we played really, really well.”
At full strength for the first time this year, Bona earned a much-needed victory and provided a peek, perhaps, at what its rotation may look like moving forward with Osunniyi and English back in the fold.
How important was it to pull out this victory after a 1-4 start and playing on its home floor again for the first time in 18 days?
“It was good to get one at home finally,” Osunniyi said. “Now we can take this and learn from it, fix some mistakes. Like Coach said, we still have a lot to do with our offense, but now we can take this victory and use it as momentum going into Florida.”