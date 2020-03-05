ALLEGANY — The third time’s a charm for the Archbishop Walsh boy’s basketball team as it pulled off the upset victory over New Life Christian, 69-65, in overtime for the IAC championship Thursday at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
It was the third meeting between New Life and Walsh this season. NLC came out on top in both of the previous games (44-38 and 54-43).
“Both of those games were close,” Archbishop Walsh coach Andy Moore said. “We didn’t make shots in the first two games. Especially in the first game, we just didn’t make shots and it cost us since we lost by six points. And the difference tonight was we made shots. I was happy for our guys.”
The third-seeded Eagles (16-6) were led by a trio of players that combined for 16 3-pointers. Xavier Laverty registered a double-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks. The junior knocked down four shots from beyond the arc. He was also 8-for-9 from the line. Patricio Tufino and Max Garvin each recorded six 3-pointers. Tufino finished with 23 points and Garvin had 18.
“Those three guys can really shoot the ball,” Moore said. “They have done it on and off all season. It’s what we do. We don’t have much of an inside presence so we hope we make enough threes to keep us in the game. We’ve had other games this season scoring in double figures for 3-pointers. It’s been effective for us. We don’t just come down and fire it up, we move the ball around and look for the extra pass.”
New Life jumped out to a 14-5 lead after the first quarter. Both teams traded blows in the second, but NLC remained ahead, 31-28 at intermission. The Eagles found their stride in the third when it took a one-point advantage. The game remained back-and-forth until Walsh pulled away in overtime.
New Life Christian (22-5) was powered by Timothy Hutter and Gabe Lucena. Hutter poured in a team-high 28 points. He added 20 rebounds and five assists. Lucena finished with 19 points and four assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL IAC CHAMPIONSHIP New Life Christian 49, Archbishop Walsh 32
ALLEGANY — Maame Ohemeng finished with 22 points and eight steals to lead New Life Christian to a title with a victory over Archbishop Walsh on Thursday at Allegany-Limestone Central School.
New Life finishes the season with a 16-1 overall record and won 14 straight.
Brightleen Ngunyi registered a double-double for NLC with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Sydney Feldbauer added nine points and Destinee Ayoh had six.
“Our girls played well,” New Life Christian coach Sarah Hutter said. “It has been a very exciting season for us. I have a very cohesive team that has worked well together. They were excited for tonight, and also excited for the season to end. We are heading out for a three week service trip to an orphanage in Ghana. Tonight was just the icing on the cake before we take off.”
The Eagles (3-14) were led by Noella Policastro with 20 points.
AT ALLEGANY Archbishop Walsh (69)
Laverty 7 8-9 26, Swenson 0 0-2 0, Tufino 7 3-5 23, Maine 1 0-0 2, Garvin 6 0-0 18. Totals: 21 11-16 69.
New Life Christian (65)
Lucena 8 2-4 19, Andoh 2 2-2 6, Hutter 13 0-0 28, Ofori 1 0-0 3, Ampiah-Kwofi 3 3-4 9. Totals: 27 7-10 65. Walsh 5 28 46 59 69 NLC 14 31 45 59 65
Three-point goals: Walsh 16 (Laverty 4, Tufino 6, Garvin 6); NLC 4 (Lucena, Hutter 2, Ofori). Total fouls: Walsh 8, NLC 14. Fouled out:
None.
GIRLS BASKETBALL AT ALLEGANY Archbishop Walsh (32)
N. Policastro 9 1-5 20, Kirkwood 2 1-2 5, Bailey 1 0-0 3, K. Policastro 2 0-0 4, Howard 0 0-4 0. Totals: 14 2-11 32.
New Life Christian (49)
M. Ohemeng 10 2-5 22, Ngunyi 5 0-0 10, Feldbauer 4 1-2 9, Ayoh 3 0-0 6, N. Ohemeng 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 3-7 49. Walsh 6 12 18 32 NLC 13 19 39 49
Three-point goals: Walsh 2 (N. Policastro, Bailey); NLC 0. Total fouls: Walsh 11, NLC 16. Fouled out: None.