OLEAN — The Archbishop Walsh boys basketball team beat St. Mary’s School for the Deaf by 27 and 15 points in consecutive games in the regular season.
The Eagles had little issue with St. Mary’s again in a playoff rematch.
Max Garvin highlighted four double-digit scorers with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, to key third-seeded Walsh to their most convincing triumph out of the three, 76-37, in an IAC quarterfinal on Tuesday night.
Patrick Tufino posted 15 points while Xavier Laverty and Ajhani Parks chipped in 11 and 10, respectively, for the Eagles (14-6). Everett Swenson added a near-double-double of nine points and 10 boards.
“We hadn’t played in two weeks so we were a little rusty in the first half, but we moved the ball well in the second half,” Walsh coach Andy Moore said. “A lot of guys scored for us tonight, which was good.”
Walsh will take on No. 2 Christian Central on Thursday in an IAC semifinal matchup.
SECTION 5 PLAYOFFS
CLASS D1 FIRST ROUND
Fillmore 63, Arkport/Canaseraga 46
FILLMORE — Hayden Rust scored 14 points to lead No. 4 Fillmore over No. 14 Arkport/Canaseraga.
The Eagles led 33-16 at halftime before jumping out to a 30-point lead after the third quarter.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start offensively, and missed some easy opportunities early,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “After that, we settled in, and were able to turn turnovers into some transition layups.”
Will Valentine added 12 points for Fillmore (16-4), while a host of other Eagles got on the scoreboard.
David McIntosh led A/C with 15 points, while Michael Gilbert scored 11 points.
“It was nice to get quality minutes for all 14 guys, and for some junior varsity guys to get their first varsity points,” Crouch said. “Now, we need to get focused for No. 5 Honeoye on Friday night at home.”
CLASS C2 FIRST ROUND
Cuba-Rushford 45, Warsaw 42
CUBA — After leading by seven points after the third quarter, No. 7 Cuba-Rushford survived a fourth-quarter comeback to beat No. 10 Warsaw.
Dan Emerson scored 19 points to lead the Rebels, while Trent Chamberlain and Grady McCumiskey each scored eight points.
Andrew Coleman scored 22 points for Warsaw.
C-R will take on No. 2 Perry in Friday night’s quarterfinal.
CLASS C3 FIRST ROUND
Wheatland-Chili 50, Bolivar-Richburg 49
FILLMORE — Brian Napier scored off a second opportunity with 10 seconds remaining to give No. 9 seed Wheatland-Chili an one point edge over No. 8 Bolivar-Richburg.
B-R had a chance to win the game at the buzzer but its shot fell short.
Riley and Landon Danaher powered the Wolverines (6-15) attack with a combined 42 points. Landon poured in a team-high 26 points while Riley finished with 16.
“The Danaher boys accounted for all of our 23 points in the second half,” Bolivar-Richburg Jeff Margeson said. “We didn’t do a good job helping them out. They played excellent and I’m very proud of them. But, we just came up short at the end.”
Wheatland-Chili (6-15) featured two players in double figures. Terry Bayly-Henshaw paced the Wildcats with 12 points. Jordan Richards finished with 11.