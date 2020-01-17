MAYVILLE — Portville (19-1) used four pins and three forfeits to hold off Chautauqua Lake on the road in non-league wrestling action Thursday.
Braxton Stone (132), Dakota Mascho (160), Jayden Lassiter (170) and Michael Small (182) earned pins for the Panthers as they held off CL/Westfield/Panama, 42-36. Small made his pin at the last second, at 5:59, against Gavin Segovia.
Hunter Harris (126) and Brendon Rowe (138) had pins for Chautauqua Lake, which won eight of nine weight classes from 99-152.
“I couldn’t be happier we won that match,” Portville coach Matt Milne said. “They gave quite a few forfeits up at the top but they have a powerful lineup. We had some big matches from some of our younger kids, even if they didn’t win, to not give up points with a pin. Then at 132, Braxton Stone came up with a big pin. I’m very happy with how we wrestled. It was a very good match.”
CCAA DIVISION I Southwestern 48, Franklinville/C-R 27
FRANKLINVILLE — Kyle Wittenrich had a pin at 220 pounds, while three of his Franklinville teammates won decisions.
Nolan Palmatier (132), Cleon Lawton (170) and Everett Leonard (182) won decisions for the Panthers (8-8).
Neves Hoose (113), Michael Carnes (126), Liam Cramer (160) and Dontae Hoose (195) had pins for the Trojans.
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTY
Wellsville 54, Arkport/Canaseraga 15
ARKPORT — Wellsville won four weight classes by pin and two other Lions took decisions in the victory.
Jayden Acker (99), Blake Pratt (138), Blake Beckwith (160) and John Layfield (195) all won pins for Wellsville. Josh Brizzee (145) and Braiden Black (152) earned decisions against Arkport/Canaseraga.
C-S/Bradford 33, Fillmore 15
FILLMORE — Isaac Sylvester earned Fillmore’s only pinfall victory in the 126-pound match in a crossover league match against Campbell-Savona/Bradford.
Kainan Beardsley (160) picked up a 4-2 decision win for the Eagles (1-13), while Matt Hatch (99) claimed a forfeit win.
Greg Hargrave (113) and Damian Elliott (182) had pins for C-S/Bradford.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Southwestern 48, Franklinville/C-R 27
99: Wendel (SW) INJ J. Wozniak, 106: Coleman (F) forfeit, 113: N. Hoose (SW) 3:08 Hatch, 120: Ribbing (SW) 9-2 M. Wozniak, 126: Carnes (SW) 1:31 W. Tinelli, 132: Palmatier (F) 5-2 Swan, 138: Learn (F) forfeit, 145: Bryant (SW) forfeit, 152*: Dewey (SW) forfeit, 160: Cramer (SW) 3:33 J. Tinelli, 170: Lawton (F) 6-5 Bryant, 182: Leonard (F) 14-9 Williams, 195: D. Hoose (SW) 2:20 Brohl, 220: Wittenrich (F) 1:47 Johnson, 285: Shah (SW) 2-0 Bleau.
AT ARKPORT Wellsville 54, Arkport/Canaseraga 15
99: Acker (W) 1:23 Wilmart, 106: double forfeit, 113: double forfeit, 120: DeanPrince (A) 1:01 B. Hadfield, 126: Cook (A) 10-5 Ableidinger, 132: C. Hadfield (W) forfeit, 138: Pratt (W) 3:16 Roosa, 145: Brizzee (W) 7-1 Merry, 152: Black (W) 12-6 Buisch, 160: Beckwith (W) 1:57 Theilen, 170: Brandes (W) forfeit, 182: Henshaw (A) 1:05 Ball, 195: Layfield (W) 3:15 VanFleet, 220: Rought (W) forfeit, 285: Dorrough (W) forfeit.
AT FILLMORE C-S/Bradford 33, Fillmore 15
99: Hatch (F) forfeit, 106: double forfeit, 113: Hargrave (C-S) 1:41 Freeman, 120: double forfeit, 126: Sylvester (F) 1:53 Watkins, 132: Aumick (C-S) forfeit, 138: Tammellin (C-S) 4-0 Herring, 145: Parulski (C-S) forfeit, 152*: double forfeit, 160: Beardsley (F) 4-2 Thomas, 170: double forfeit, 182: Elliott (C-S) 0:59 Bliss, 195: double forfeit, 220: Benhem (C-S) forfeit, 285: double forfeit.
AT MAYVILLE Portville 42, CL/West/Panama 36
99: Joslyn (CL) MD 12-4 Zeigler, 106: Ohlsson (CL) forfeit, 113: Malecki (CL) 7-4 Pascucci, 120: Burchanowski (CL) MD 9-0 Haberly, 126: Harris (CL) :35 Wenke, 132: Stone (P) 4:21 Smith, 138: Rowe (CL) :43 Emely, 145: Ramsey (CL) MD 9-1 Hall, 152: Watson (CL) TB-1 4-3 Niver, 160: Mascho (P) 2:36 Wolcott, 170: Lassiter (P) :46 Nichols, 182: Small (P) 5:59 Segovia, 195: Morales forfeit, 220: Witherell (P) forfeit, 285: Saltsman (P) forfeit.