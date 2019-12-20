CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley sophomore Josh Halterman made five two-pointers and five three-pointers Thursday for a career-high 25 points, leading the Timberwolves to their third win in four contests.
CLV defeated Gowanda, 70-43, in a non-league boys basketball game. Halterman added three steals to his game-high point total.
“We played pretty well,” coach Josh Forster said of his T-Wolves (3-4), who have already tied their win total from last season.
“We finally made some shots and played really good defense and that’s what happens.”
Nick Savidge chipped in 11 points with five rebounds. Gage Furl had eight boards and Marcus Volk had six.
Tyee Nagel led Gowanda (1-3) with 16 points and John Ondus scored 11.
NON-LEAGUE Bolivar-Richburg 62, Oswayo Valley 57
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Riley Danaher netted 23 points and Landon Danaher scored 20 to lead Bolivar-Richburg (4-3) in cross-state battle against Oswayo Valley.
“The Danaher boys worked really well together tonight,” Bolivar-Richburg coach Jeff Margeson said. “Brayden Ellis came off the bench and gave us a spark. Oswayo Valley’s coach has done a nice job with their kids. It was a dog fight and glad to come out with the win.”
Ellis finished with 10 points with all of his field goals coming from beyond the arc. He was 1-2 from the line.
Oswayo Valley (0-6) was powered by Noah Wichert with 22 points and Cayden Black finished with 10 points.
Cuba-Rushford 74, Canisteo-Greenwood 46
CUBA — Grady McCumiskey scored 22 points and Trent Chamberlain finished with 14 to power Cuba-Rushford (2-3).
Andrew Clement added 12 points for the Rebels, while Ethan Brooks had nine points.
Canisteo-Greenwood was led by Roque Santiago with 11 points.
Fillmore 53, Belfast 41
FILLMORE — Will Valentine scored 21 points and had five rebounds to power Fillmore (5-1) to its third-straight victory.
Luke Cole finished the game a rebound shy of a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Cole made two 3-pointers. Levi Web added nine points and Dylan Valentine chipped in with eight points.
“We struggled in the first half on the glass,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “(Stephen) Struckman got a few putbacks, but (Carter) Guilford, in particular, must have had at least 10 points off of offensive boards. Give Joe (Hennessy) a lot of credit, he had them ready to complete.
“They got a little run going in the third quarter and led by five, but we responded and were able to win it in the fourth. Will took over inside for us, and got some big finishes. Dylan had a few steals and six points to lead us late in the fourth.”
The Bulldogs (1-4) were led by Guilford with 16 points. Struckman had 10 points.
Friendship 70, Lima Christian 58
LIMA — Blake Hewitt recorded a triple-double, marking 25 points, 20 rebounds and 10 blocks in Friendship’s first victory of the season (1-5).
Micah Hosley added 18 points and 14 boards and Ian Romero scored 14 points for the Eagles.
Myles Howard led Lima Christian with 21 points, Evan Herring had 13 and John Gretzinger had 12.
Hamburg 75, Salamanca 43
HAMBURG — Salamanca trailed by 20 after three quarters, 57-37, but coach Adam Bennett had liked his team’s performance to that point. Then the Bulldogs (5-1) made sure there was no doubt.
“We played really well for three quarters,” Bennett said. “The fourth quarter, they kind of ran us out of the gym and we hit a wall.
“I was proud of our effort. They’ve got a complete team. They have five wins against some pretty good teams and they played very close with Amherst. We knew it was going to be a big test. They’re big, they’re physical, they’re an A school. They’ve got everything you want in a team and they played very well tonight.”
Jarod White had 13 points and five rebounds and Aaron George marked 10 points and seven boards for the Warriors (4-2).
Maxwell Haney paced Hamburg with 26 points on 13 field goals and David Lambert added 10 points.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE Bolivar-Richburg (62)
R. Danaher 10 1-2 23, L. Danaher 8 2-8 20, Ellis 3 1-2 10, Greeson 1 0-0 2, MacDonell 3 1-2 7. Totals: 25 5-14 62.
Oswayo Valley (57)
Wichert 10 2-5 22, Gross 4 0-0 9, Stedman 3 0-1 8, Bean 2 1-2 6, Black 3 4-7 10, Phillips 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 7-15 57. B-R 15 31 44 62 OV 15 24 41 57
Three-point goals: B-R 7 (R. Danaher 2, L. Danaher 2, Ellis 3); OV 4 (Stedman 2, Gross, Bean). Total fouls: B-R 14, OV 14. Fouled out:
Karnuth (B-R), Wichert (OV).
JV:
Oswayo Valley won.
AT CUBA Canisteo-Greenwood (46)
Ferris 3 0-0 3, Knight 2 0-2 4, Santiago 3 3-3 11, McCaffery 4 0-0 9, Barker 1 0-0 3, Button 1 0-0 2, Updyke 4 0-0 8, Chaffee 0 0-2 0. Totals: 18 3-7 46.
Cuba-Rushford (74)
Brooks 4 0-0 9, Chamberlain 5 0-0 14, Clement 5 0-0 12, Lavery 1 0-0 2, McCumiskey 11 0-2 22, Emerson 6 2-3 15. Totals: 32 2-5 74. C-G 14 25 38 46 C-R 19 32 62 74
Three-point goals: C-G 7 (Ferris 3, Santiago 2, McCaffery, Barker); C-R 8 (Brooks, Chamberlain 4, Clement 2, Emerson). Total fouls: C-G 9, C-R 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT FILLMORE Belfast (41)
Weaver 1 0-0 3, Harringer 3 0-0 7, Enders 2 0-0 5, Struckman 4 2-2 10, Guilford 8 0-2 16. Totals: 18 2-4 41.
Fillmore (53)
W. Valentine 8 3-6 21, Cool 1 0-0 2, T. Webb 1 0-0 2, L. Webb 2 4-4 9, Cole 3 3-6 11, D. Valentine 4 0-0 8. Totals: 19 10-16 53. Belfast 8 20 33 41 Fillmore 15 22 37 53
Three-point goals: Belfast 3 (Weaver, Herringer, Enders); Fillmore 5 (Cole 2, L. Webb, W. Valentine 2). Total fouls: Belfast 11, Fillmore 6. Fouled out: None.
AT LIMA Friendship (70)
Micah Hosley 7 4-8 18, Blake Hewitt 12 1-2 25, Ian Romero 6 0-0 14, Smith 3 0-0 6, Stewart 3 1-6 7. Totals: 31 6-17 70.
Lima Christian (58)
Howard 7 6-8 21, Gretzinger 4 3-5 12, Welker 0 1-2 1, Sonaga 1 0-4 2, Herring 5 0-0 13, Fiegl 4 1-2 9. Totals: 21 11-21 58. Friendship 14 26 57 70 Lima Christian 16 28 43 58
Three-point goals: Friendship 2 (Romero 2); LC 5 (Howard, Gretzinger, Herring 3). Total fouls: Friendship 16, LC 16. Fouled out:
Sonoga (LC).
JV:
Friendship won.
AT CATTARAUGUS Gowanda (42)
Rosier 1 0-4 3, Herman 0 2-4 2, Ondus 3 4-6 11, Nagel 6 4-10 16, Isaac 2 0-3 4, Colden 2 2-4 6. Totals: 14 12-31 42.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley (70)
Frentz 2 0-1 4, Savidge 3 4-4 11, Perkins 2 0-0 4, Volk 1 2-4 4, Quigley 0 2-4 2, Furl 2 2-2 6, Halterman 10 0-0 25, Visznesky 2 0-0 6, Oakes 4 0-1 8. Totals: 26 10-15 70. Gowanda 13 25 34 42 C-LV 16 34 58 70
Three-point goals: Gowanda 2 (Rosier, Ondus); C-LV 8 (Savidge, Halterman 5, Visnesky 2). Total fouls: Gowanda 17, C-LV 20. Fouled out: None.JV:
CLV won.
AT HAMBURG Salamanca (43)
J. McKenna 3 0-0 8, I. Brown 3 0-0 7, L. McKenna 1 0-0 3, Maybee 0 0-3 0, L. Brown 1 0-0 2, George 4 0-0 10, White 5 2-5 13. Totals: 17 2-8 43.
Hamburg (75)
Benningfield 0 0-2 0, Neudeck 4 0-0 8, Severson 3 0-0 7, Lambert 5 0-0 10, Chaffee 3 2-2 9, Harvynski 3 0-0 6, Harper 0 1-2 1, Munro 1 0-0 2, Genzel 0 1-2 1, Haney 13 0-0 26. Totals: 32 4-8 75. Salamanca 12 24 37 43 Hamburg 20 39 57 75
Three-point goals: Salamanca 6 (J. McKenna 2, George 2, I. Brown, L. McKenna); Hamburg 4 (Lambert 2, Severson, Chaffee). Total fouls: Salamanca 5, Hamburg 14. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Hamburg won.