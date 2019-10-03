ELLICOTTVILLE — Nearly three weeks ago, the Ellicottville girls soccer team went into Portville and defeated the Panthers.
On Thursday night, the Panthers (6-2-2) went to Ellicottville (6-2-3) on a four-game win streak looking to avenge their early-season loss.
And despite giving the Eagles all they had, the teams battled to a 1-1 draw after two overtime periods.
Ellicottville scored in the 26th minute of the first half when Mandy Hurlburt finished on a Camryn Earley pass.
That goal stood for nearly the entire game.
With eight minutes remaining in the second half, Ellicottville was called for a handball inside the 18-yard box.
The result was a Portville penalty kick.
Teagan Kosinski buried the kick to tie the game and send the teams to overtime, where neither could find the back of the net.
“We both had some good chances, the game was back-and-forth,” Ellicottville coach Tammy Eddy said. “We were ahead of them in sectional points coming into this game, so we knew they’d come ready to knock us off.”
Brooke Eddy made eight saves for the Eagles, including a crucial stop in the second overtime to keep the game even.
Faith Capito stopped seven shots for Portville.
Portville will play Olean at St. Bonaventure on Monday, while Ellicottville will travel to Randolph on Tuesday.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Fillmore 5, Genesee Valley 0
BELMONT — Fillmore (10-0-1) scored five first-half goals to defeat Genesee Valley (5-7).
Carlee Miller scored two goals, and Shelby Beardsly, Zoe Beardsley and Abby Hatch each had one goal.
Riley Voss made one save for Fillmore, while Emera Aquila made eight saves for Genesee Valley.
CCAA EAST Salamanca 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
CATTARAUGUS — Aly Hill tallied her team-leading 11th goal of the season and an assist to spark the Warriors to a victory over league foe Cattaraugus-Little Valley (4-9, 0-7).
Rachel Chamberlain and Mariah Downey each added a goal for Salamanca (8-5, 4-3). Chamberlain’s goal found the back of the net directly from a corner kick. Saree Armstrong had an assist.
Alex Minnekine scored the lone goal for Catt.-LV off a Madison Spink assist.
Salamanca goalkeeper Makenzie Oakes made three saves, while Catt.-LV’s goalie Izzy Deliman finished with 21 saves.
Randolph 4, Franklinville 3
FRANKLINVILLE — Valerie Crouse scored on a scramble in the last minute of the game as Randolph (3-8-1) came back to spoil Franklinville’s Senior Night.
Franklinville (2-8-2) had led 3-1 at halftime, as Nicole Hoeckh, Emily Bigler and Gabby Milligan each scored a goal. Milligan and Kaylee Brennan each added an assist.
Randolph’s Tyra Clark scored each of Randolph’s first three goals before Crouse’s winner.
“I think we had more shots on goal in the second half than in the first, we just couldn’t find the back of the net,” Franklinville coach Amanda Urmson said. “We forced their keeper to work hard in the second half.”
Randolph keeper Miranda Waterman made 12 saves, while Franklinville keeper Abby Burrell had another stellar effort with 21 saves.
Franklinville honored eight seniors, whom Urmson said were key to keeping the Panthers in the game.
CCAA WEST Allegany-Limestone 7, Dunkirk 1
ALLEGANY — Alyssa Spring scored a hat trick and Kait Higby, Mo King, Maddy King and Shilpa Thandla had one goal each for Allegany-Limestone (10-1).
Grace DeCapua, Molly McClelland, Jane Brairton, Julianna Giannichi and Kristen McMullen had one assist each for the Gators. Goalkeepers Tierney Hemphill and Kelsey Riordan combined for four saves.
For Dunkirk (0-13), Yuribeth Castro scored a goal and Kymi Nance made 25 saves.
DISTRICT 10 REGION 6 Meadville 3, Bradford 2
MEADVILLE, Pa. — Just a few weeks ago, the Bradford girls soccer team dominated Meadville, 7-1, on its home turf.
But on Thursday, the Bulldogs rallied from a 2-1 deficit to top Bradford 3-2 in a District 10 Region 6 matchup.
Regan Johnson scored both of Bradford’s (10-4, 7-4) goals in the game, with Maddi Cowburn adding the lone assist. Mackenzie Lucas made 15 stops in net for the Owls.