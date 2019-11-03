ORCHARD PARK — It wasn’t pretty, but it was a ‘W.’
And that’s goal No. 1 in the National Football League — winning — which is why the Bills don’t care that Sunday’s 24-9 win over Washington before 67,685 viewers at New Era Field didn’t win the beauty contest.
What’s certain is that Buffalo is 6-2, the best wild-card record in the AFC, the fact that it hasn’t beaten a team with a winning record be damned.
The Bills won the last of a three-game homestand because, 1. They unleashed rookie running back Devin Singletary and 2. They figured how to slow the Redskins running attack to a walk.
In a game without a turnover, Buffalo rewarded clamoring fans with a heavy dose of Singletary, the elusive 5-foot-7, 203-pound third-round draft choice from Florida Atlantic.
In the first seven games, he had only 20 carries — averaging of nearly nine yards per carry — with a TD, plus nine catches for another score.
But against Washington, he equaled his number of season carries, finishing with 95 yards — almost five a carry — with a 2-yard TD and added three catches including a pretty 49-yarder on a screen pass.
He contributed 140 of the Bills’ 268 yards total offense while Buffalo’s starting running back Frank Gore was held to 15 yards on 11 tries.
BUFFALO coach Sean McDermott, who compliments rookies about as often as Chick-fil-A serves hot dogs, allowed “It’s good to have him healthy. (But) give credit to the offensive line as well. It’s never just one guy. Devin made some real good runs reading his blocks.”
But wide receiver Cole Beasley, who caught a touchdown pass in his third straight game, was considerably more effusive.
“He’s super shifty,” the former Cowboy said. “When someone meets him in the hole, they better come balanced because he’s got some hips and some wiggle and he makes guys look silly out there.”
Singletary, a man of few words admitted, “We were rolling today. The big guys (offensive linemen) were getting pushed, so I just had to peek my way through. Even the tight ends and receivers were getting blocks.”
To which quarterback Josh Allen added, “Devin did a great job today … but we owe it to the guys up front. I feel like he’s going to grow and only going to get better. He’s doing some really good things for us.”
AS FOR the second key to Buffalo’s victory, after giving up 109 rushing yards in the first half, 101 on 10 carries by elite running back Adrian Peterson, the Bills permitted only 18 after intermission, a mere seven on eight carries for AP.
“Just some adjustments at halftime,” McDermott said, “ … guys understanding a little bit more. This game is all about adjustments and that was key today.”
In the view of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who started in place of first-round pick Ed Oliver, “We were just getting a little too much penetration. We needed to calm down up front and just hold up a bit more.
“We’re an elite defense and we have to cut down on rush yards, (Washington) still got too many.”
To which linebacker Lorenzo Alexander added, “(Peterson) is a Hall-of-Fame player. Any time you’re playing a guy like that you have to be very precise. In the second half we just came out and collaboratively tackled better and played the gaps better.”
And that was a relief to safety Jordan Poyer.
“(Peterson) runs as hard in person as when you watch film,” he said. “That was the first time I ever played him. On one play he gashed us up the middle and it’s just me and him … he’s a hard tackle to make when you see a guy like that running at you full speed.
“I respect him as a player and person and I’m going to continue to root for him.”
BUT WHILE the Bills had their troubles with Washington’s running game in the first half, they still held the Redskins to three Dustin Hopkins field goals (42, 33 and 39 yards) and permitted only 2-of-11 third-down conversions.
And while Allen fumbled twice — Buffalo recovered both — giving him 10 on the year, he had a quarterback sneak for a touchdown and his passing numbers were a solid 14-of-20 with a TD, no interceptions and a 110.4 passer rating.
The problem is that in five of their six wins the Bills have either been behind (three times), tied (once) or in a one-score game late (Sunday).
“We have to figure out a way to put teams away,” Beasley said. “When we play teams down the road, we’re going to have to put them away. If we let them hang around, they can come back and get us.
“The goal, at the end of the day, is to win. We did enough to win today … 6-2 halfway through the season is not a bad spot to be in. But we still have a lot of season left and 6-2 could go either way.”