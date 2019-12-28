OLEAN — A 47-point outburst in the second half by the Olean boys basketball team led the Huskies to a 62-49 victory over Big 30 rival Pioneer on Friday afternoon inside the OHS Gymnasium.
“We came out a little flat,” Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said. “We only scored 15 in the first half, we missed layups and struggled to find a rhythm. In the third quarter, we came out with more energy and started scoring and was able to get into our pressure defense. We got the lead in the third and it created momentum going into the fourth and we were able to see the game out from there.”
Zion James led Olean (5-3) with 15 points, while Covi James added 14 points. Kamdyn McClain finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Daniel Klein chipped in with 12 points.
“All of Kamdyn’s four threes came in key situations,” Kolasinski added. “He was able to move around and find the open shot and hit it. Zion’s three 3-pointers came in the second, third and fourth and were all big shots. He stepped up at the end going 6-6 from the line at the end when they started fouling. Covi had a rough start but made some big plays and had a big and-one right at the start of the fourth quarter.”
Pioneer (1-5) was led by Kaleb Phillips with 19 points on nine made field goals. Gavyn Mason tallied 13 points and Colton Raiber finished with 10 points.
NON-LEAGUE
HOOPS FOR THE HOSPITAL Allegany-Limestone 52, Susquehanna Valley 36SYRACUSE — Ben Giardini tallied 21 points and five steals to lead the Gators past Susquehanna Valley in the tournament’s consolation match at the SRC Arena and Events Center at Onondaga Community College.
“I thought our defense was good throughout the tournament,” Allegany-Limestone coach Glenn Anderson said. “In the second half we got better ball movement and easier buckets. It was night and day from the first half to the second half. We were able to take the air out of the game with three minutes remaining and earn a win.”
Casey Curran added six points and a team-high 15 rebounds for Allegany-Limestone (5-2). Michael Wolfgang finished with 12 points and Gus Napoleon had 10 points. Jayden Gustafson recorded six assists and four steals.
Mason McCormack led Susquehanna Valley with seven points.
JOSH PALMER MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
REGIONAL DIVISION 1 Wellsville 51, Elmira Notre Dame 46ELMIRA — Max Jusianiec posted a double-double with 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Wellsville to its second-straight victory.
Logan Dunbar added five points and 10 rebounds for the Lions (4-3). Tyler Sands finished with eight points and Liam McKinley had seven points.
“It was a pretty sloppy game,” Wellsville coach Raymie Auman said. “We weren’t strong defensively. We had some shots early on but we finally settled in during the third quarter. We went on a 10-0 run near the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth quarter that helped us pull away.
“We had a lot of young guys in tense moments today. It’s really good practice for us to be in those types of moments down the stretch, so we can be better at the end of the year.”
Brody Nemier powered Elmira Notre Dame with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
Wellsville finished the game 8-for-20 from the charity stripe, while Elmira Notre Dame was 0-for-3. The Crusaders scored 30 of its 46 points from beyond the arc.
PRATTSBURGH TOURNAMENT
Genesee Valley 73, Wayland-Cohocton 65PRATTSBURGH — Cody Schneider recorded a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds to help extend Genesee Valley’s win streak to five games.
Evan Windus added 22 points for the Jaguars (5-1), while Trevor Clark had 11 and Brock Ellsessor finished with 10.
“We were down three at halftime and the kids made an adjustment,” Genesee Valley coach Lintz Bliven said. “The kids played well in the second half. They played the way they’re supposed to play and rebounded the ball well. If they can stay like this we will be a tough team to beat.”
Wayland-Cohocton was led by Jamie Carman with 17 points.
SCIO TOURNAMENT
Alfred-Almond 45, Belfast 38SCIO — Jonas Kays scored 15 points while Isaac Little and Kevin Dunning each had 10 points as Alfred-Almond defeated Belfast in the first round of the Scio tourney.
Belfast (1-5) was led by Nick Ellison with 12 points.
Scio 82, Friendship 42
SCIO — Cam Loucks tallied 26 points on 11 field goals and 3-of-6 from the line to lead Scio past Friendship in the opening round of the Scio tournament.
Scio (4-1) was a threat from beyond the arc, making nine 3-pointers. Jake D’Arcy finished with 17 points and made five 3-pointers. Brendan Graves chipped in with two 3-pointers and finished with 20 points. Cory Bolzan and Loucks each hit one trey.
Friendship (1-6) was led by Micah Hosley with 11 points.
JASPER-TROUPSBURG TOURNAMENT
Bradford 85, Whitesville 21JASPER — Chris Gullett had a team-high nine points as Whitesville suffered its third-consecutive loss to begin the season.
Jordan Sutryk led Bradford with 22 points while Blaze Machuga added 18 points. Blai Crespo finished with 12 points for the Braves.
AT OLEAN Pioneer (49)
Stover 0 1-2 1, Raiber 4 0-0 10, Hill 1 0-0 3, Bekiel 1 0-0 3, Mason 3 7-9 13, Phillips 9 0-1 19. Totals: 18 8-12 49.
Olean (62)
Z. James 3 6-6 15, K. McClain 4 0-0 12, C. James 6 2-2 14, Henzel 1 1-2 3, J. McClain 3 0-1 7, Klein 5 1-2 11. Totals: 22 10-13 62. Pioneer 12 21 28 49 Olean 7 15 33 62
Three-point goals: Pioneer 5 (Raiber 2, Hill, Bekiel, Phillips); Olean 8 (Z. James 3, K. McClain 4, J. McClain). Total fouls: Pioneer 16, Olean 10. Fouled out:
Raiber (P), Mason (P).
AT SYRACUSE Susquehanna Valley (36)
Isles 2 0-0 4, Fiorantino 1 2-2 5, McCormack 3 0-0 7, Smith 2 0-0 4, Toro 2 0-1 5, Gaska 1 1-2 3, Waitkavicz 2 2-7 6, Bieber 0 2-4 2. Totals: 13 7-15 36.
Allegany-Limestone (52)
Giardini 7 7-14 21, T. Curran 1 0-0 3, Napoleon 4 0-0 10, C. Curran 2 2-3 6, Wolfgang 5 1-1 12. Totals: 19 10-18 52. SV 9 16 28 36 A-L 8 13 36 52
Three-point goals: SV 3 (Fiorantino, McCormack, Toro); A-L 4 (Napoleon 2, T. Curran, Wolfgang). Total fouls: SV 18, A-L 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT ELMIRA Wellsville (51)
Sands 3 0-2 8, Jusianiec 11 3-6 28, Schmidt 0 2-2 2, McKinley 2 1-3 7, Dunbar 2 1-3 5, Chaffee 0 1-2 1, Hart 0 0-1 0. Totals: 18 8-20 51.
Elmira Notre Dame (46)
McKay 1 0-0 2, Sheehan 4 0-0 12, Nemier 5 0-0 14, Ward 2 0-0 5, Charnetcki 3 0-1 6, Tota 2 0-0 5, Erickson 1 0-2 2. Totals: 18 0-3 46. Wellsville 10 26 36 51 Elmira ND 10 20 35 46
Three-point goals: Wellsville 7 (Sands 2, Jusianiec 3, McKinley 2); Elmira ND 10 (Sheehan 4, Nemier 4, Ward, Tota). Total fouls: Wellsville 11, Elmira ND 18. Fouled out:
None.
AT PRATTSBURGH Genesee Valley (73)
Clark 4 0-0 11, Windus 8 2-5 22, Ellsessor 5 0-1 10, Gordon 2 0-0 5, Schneider 9 4-8 25. Totals: 28 6-14 73.
Wayland-Cohocton (65)
Trischler 5 0-0 12, Green 0 1-2 1, Smalt 1 0-0 3, Horton 4 0-0 8, Schwab 2 0-0 5, Brown 2 0-0 4, Huber 4 0-0 10, Carman 5 3-4 17, Mead 2 0-0 5. Totals: 24 4-6 65. GV 22 35 52 73 Way-Co 20 38 48 65
Three-point goals: GV 11 (Clark 3, Windus 4, Gordon, Schnider 3); Way-Co 11 (Carman 4, Christ 2, Smalt, Swabb, Haber 2, Meed). Total fouls: GV 10, Way-Co 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT SCIO Belfast (38)
Ellison 4 0-0 12, Miller 1 0-0 3, Drozdowski 0 3-6 3, Weaver 2 0-0 5, Harriger 2 0-1 4, Enders 1 0-0 3, Struckmann 3 0-0 6, Guilford 1 0-2 2. Totals: 14 3-9 38.
Alfred-Almond (45)
McMichael 0 4-6 4, Kenney 2 1-2 6, Little 5 0-2 10, Dunning 4 2-3 10, Kays 4 4-7 15. Totals: 15 11-20 45. Belfast 5 14 21 38 A-A 4 17 25 45
Three-point goals: Belfast 6 (Ellison 4, Miller, Enders); A-A 4 (Kays 3, Kenney). Total fouls: Belfast 22, A-A 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT SCIO Friendship (42)
Hosley 5 1-2 11, Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Stewart 3 0-0 7, Breckenbridge 4 0-0 11, Miller 2 0-0 5, Grooms 0 2-2 2, Ross 1 0-0 2, Blovett 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 3-4 42.
Scio (82)
D’Arcy 6 0-0 17, Bolzan 2 0-1 5, Graves 8 2-3 20, Loucks 11 3-6 26, Finnemore 5 2-5 12, Kelsey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 7-15 82. Friendship 7 19 31 42 Scio 29 54 68 82
Three-point goals: Friendship 5 (Stewart, Breckenbridge 3, Miller); Scio 9 (D’Arcy 5, Graves 2, Bolzan Loucks). Total fouls: Friendship 13, Scio 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT JASPER Whitesville (21)
Gullett 4 1-2 9, Pensyl 2 0-0 5, Estep 1 3-4 5, Acor 1 0-0 2, Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 4-6 21.
Bradford (85)
Sutryk 11 0-0 22, Ayers 4 0-0 8, S. Spina 1 0-0 3, T. Spina 2 4-5 8, Crespo 6 0-0 12, Machuga 9 0-0 18, English 1 0-0 3, Wakeman 1 1-2 3, Simpson 3 0-0 6, Nowicki 1 0-0 2. Totals: 39 5-7 85. Whitesville 4 12 14 21 Bradford 30 40 66 85
Three-point goals: Whitesville 1 (Pensyl); Bradford 2 (S. Spina, English). Total fouls: Whitesville 8, Bradford 9. Fouled out: None.