FILLMORE — Cam Loucks scored 23 points, and Scio rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Allegany County Division I rival Fillmore, 62-59, Wednesday night.
The Tigers improve to 15-3 overall and stay a half-game behind Genesee Valley in the league with a 5-2 conference record.
The momentum was with Fillmore (14-3, 3-3) throughout the first 24 minutes, but Scio clawed their way back to take control of the game in the fourth quarter and ultimately earn the win.
“We got off to a great start tonight, with Dylan Valentine really stepping up, but we couldn’t carry the momentum for four quarters” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “(Cam) Loucks was a monster inside tonight. Tobias Webb did a great job of keeping the ball out of his hands, but no one in a white jersey accepted the challenge of boxing he or Carl Finnemore out. They just dominated us on the glass. We need to figure that out in a hurry, or our remaining games will be a struggle as well.”
Finnemore was also a threat offensively for Scio, scoring 15 points on seven field goals made and one free throw. The Tigers made 31 trips to the free throw line and converted on 15 attempts. Brendan Graves added 14 points and Jake D’Arcy scored seven points and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the line.
Leading the way for Fillmore was Dylan Valentine with 21 points, two rebounds and one steal. Levi Webb was a threat from beyond the arch, hitting four 3-pointers to go along with his 16 points. Tobias Webb chipped in with nine points and five rebounds.
Up next, Scio travels to Genesee Valley for a first-place showdown on Friday. Fillmore hosts Bolivar-Richburg on Friday. Both games are set for 7:30 p.m.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Genesee Valley 64, Cuba-Rushford 57BELMONT — Genesee Valley improves to 14-4 overall with a seven-point win over Cuba-Rushford.
The Jaguars are in first place in the league with a 5-1 conference mark. The Rebels fall to 7-9, 1-5.
No further information was given to the Times Herald.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. IIHoughton 59, Andover 47HOUGHTON — Three players scored in double-digits to help Houghton remain undefeated in league play with a win over Andover.
Ayo Banwo led Houghton (11-4, 7-0) by earning a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Banwo added four steals and four assists to his statline. Lee Murray finished with 15 points, while Gennaro Picco had 13 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists. Samuel Morah and Loik Mazuka collected seven and six rebounds, respectively.
Spencer Cook powered Andover (4-15, 3-3) with 15 points. Preston Ordway tallied 11 points, while Gabe Halsey had eight.
NORTH TIER Coudersport 68, Otto-Eldred 44COUDERSPORT, Pa. — The Falcons wasted little time dispatching rival Otto-Eldred, outscoring their opponents 37-12 in the first half en route to an emphatic victory to conclude its league season.
Kolby VanWhy (14 points), Dillon Keglovits (12), Hayden Keck (11) and Travis Gleason (10) were all in double digits for Coudersport (18-3, 15-1).
Keck scored all 11 of his as part of a 21-6 Falcon spurt in the second quarter.
Gleason notched a double-double with 11 rebounds, and Keglovits added eight boards.
For Otto-Eldred (11-9, 9-6), Gavin Jimerson posted 11 points.
Austin 73, Oswayo Valley 48AUSTIN, Pa. — Jackson Glover spent his final game of the season much like he’d been playing all year.
In the Panthers’ season finale, Glover notched a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to push Austin to .500.
Glover, who reached double figures in all 21 games he played in this season, scored nine of his points as part of Austin’s (11-11, 6-10) 20-7 run to pull away in the third quarter.
Teammate Parker Glover added eight points in that period and finished with 16 points on the night, while Caden Rees punched in 13 points.
For Oswayo Valley (3-18, 3-13), Cayden Black was in double-figures with 12 points. The Green Wave hit six 3-pointers, and held Austin to just two treys on the other end, but hit just 17 total field goals in the game.
NON-LEAGUE Lima Christian 64, Friendship 52FRIENDSHIP — Lima Christian avenged a 12-point loss from earlier in the season to Friendship with a 12-point victory on Wednesday.
Lima Christian (2-14) had four players score in double figures with Evan Herring leading the way with 18 points. Myles Howard chipped in with 17 points, while Nathan Herring had 12 and John Gretzinger finished with 10.
The Saints made 10 3-pointers during the contest, while Friendship only made one.
Friendship’s Blake Hewitt finished with a game-high 26 points. Micah Hosley had nine points for the Golden Eagles (2-14).
AT FILLMORE Scio (62)
D’Arcy 1 4-4 7, Graves 5 4-8 14, Nickerson 1 1-4 3, Loucks 9 5-10 23, Finnemore 7 1-5 15. Totals: 23 15-31 62.
Fillmore (59)
D. Valentine 9 1-5 21, L. Webb 6 0-0 16, Voss 1 0-0 3, Rust 2 0-0 5, T. Webb 4 0-0 9, W. Valentine 1 1-2 3, Sisson 1 0-1 2. Totals: 24 2-8 59. Scio 10 18 39 62 Fillmore 14 28 41 59
Three-point goals: Scio 1 (D’Arcy); Fillmore 9 (D. Valentine 2, L. Webb 4, Voss, Rust, T. Webb). Total fouls: Scio 10, Fillmore 18. Fouled out:
Rust (F), W. Valentine (F), Graves (S).
AT HOUGHTON Andover (47)
Terhune 2 2-6 6, Brown 0 1-2 1, Cook 6 3-4 15, Walker 1 4-9 6, Ordway 4 0-3 11, Halsey 4 0-2 8. Totals: 17 10-26 47.
Houghton (59)
Murray 7 1-4 15, Banwo 7 3-6 17, Mazuka 3 0-0 7, Picco 4 4-8 13, Degolyer 1 0-0 2, Habecker 1 1-2 3, Morah 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 9-20 59. Andover 13 20 31 47 Houghton 15 29 46 59
Three-point goals: Andover 3 (Ordway 3); Houghton 2 (Mazuka, Picco). Total fouls: Andover 16, Houghton 19. Fouled out:
Cook (A), Morah (H).
AT COUDERSPORT, Pa. Otto-Eldred (44)
Jimerson 3 4-4 11, Merry 1 4-4 6, VanScoter 0 2-4 2, Smith 4 0-0 9, Bell 1 0-0 2, Rhinehart 1 0-0 2, Sebastian 3 0-1 7, Maholic 1 0-0 2, Schoonmaker 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 10-13 44.
Coudersport (68)
VanWhy 5 0-0 14, Keck 5 0-0 11, Di. Keglovits 4 4-6 12, Gleason 5 0-0 10, Dickens 3 0-0 8, Easton 1 0-0 3, Frame 2 0-0 6, Da. Keglovits 0 2-2 2, Daniels 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 6-8 68. O-E 6 12 27 44 Coudy 16 37 55 68
Three-point goals: O-E 4 (Jimerson, Smith, Sebastian, Schoonmaker); Coudy 10 (VanWhy 4, Frame 2, Dickens 2, Easton, Keck). Total fouls: O-E 11, Coudy 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT AUSTIN, Pa. Oswayo Valley (48)
Black 4 2-5 12, Bilski 2 3-6 9, Bean 4 1-2 9, Gross 3 0-2 7, Wichert 2 1-1 5, Bickel 1 0-0 2, Carpenter 0 1-2 1, Rinamon 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 8-18 48.
Austin (73)
Ja. Glover 6 5-5 17, P. Glover 8 0-0 16, Rees 5 2-2 13, Jo. Glover, Jr. 3 0-0 6, Crawford 2 2-2 6, Nicka 2 0-0 5, Lucas 4 0-0 8, Hooftallen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 30 9-9 73. Oswayo Valley 12 26 33 48 Austin 17 33 53 73
Three-point goals: OV 6 (Black 2, Bilski 2, Gross, Rinamon); Austin 2 (Nicka, Rees). Total fouls: OV 12, Austin 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT FRIENDSHIP Lima Christian (64)
Howard 7 2-2 17, Gretzinger 3 2-4 10, N. Herring 5 0-0 12, Consul 1 0-0 3, Labarca 1 0-0 2, E. Herring 5 4-4 18, Fiegl 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 8-10 64.
Friendship (52)
Hosley 2 5-12 9, Hewitt 10 6-9 26, Stewart 2 0-0 5, P. Moore 1 0-0 2, Daghlus 1 0-0 2, A. Moore 2 0-0 4, Golden 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 11-21 52. Lima 11 28 50 64 Friendship 12 27 40 52
Three-point goals: Lima 10 (Howard, Gretzinger 2, N. Herring 2, E. Herring 4, Consul); Friendship 1 (Stewart). Total fouls: Lima 19, Friendship 10. Fouled out: Sonoga (L), Fiegl (L).