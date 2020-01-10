SALAMANCA — Elijah Cook earned a victory by pin at 120 pounds to lead the Salamanca wrestling (3-10, 1-3) in a dual filled mostly with forfeits Thursday night.
Salamanca equaled its win total from last season as it defeated Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 78-6, in a CCAA Div. II match.
The Warriors had 14 wrestlers in the lineup, the most in several years according to coach Keith Jones, but only two had a match from C-LV.
Lizzie Hines earned the Timberwolves’ lone win with a pin at 132 pounds.
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTY Jasper-Troupsburg 19, Fillmore 18
JASPER — Fillmore collected three forfeit victories with Matt Hatch (99), Hayden Freeman (106) and Kainan Beardsley (160) in a one-point loss.
Jasper-Troupsburg finished with two decision victories from Brandon Robinson (126-pound), Tristian Stone (138-pound) and a pinfall victory by Lance Bumgarner (170-pound).
There were eight double forfeits during the dual match.
“The contested matches were very competitive,” Fillmore coach Mike Witkowski said. “(Isaac) Sylvester had a chance to pin Robinson but wasn’t able to. But overall, I thought our younger guys looked good.”
99: double forfeit, 106: Otero (S) forfeit, 113*: Spring (S) forfeit, 120: Cook (S) 3:30 Small, 126: Ellis (S) forfeit, 132: L. Hines (CLV) 1:40 Jimerson, 138: M. Harrison (S) forfeit, 145: McKenna (S) forfeit, 152: Smith (S) forfeit, 160: Ground (S) forfeit, 170: Bacelli (S) forfeit, 182: B. Harrison (S) forfeit, 195: Nichols (S) forfeit, 220: Bialeszewski (S) forfeit, 285: Seekins (S) forfeit.
99: Hatch (F) forfeit, 106: Freeman (F) forfeit, 113: double forfeit, 120: double forfeit, 126: Robinson (J-T) 8-3 Sylvester, 132: double forfeit, 138*: Stone (J-T) 9-3 Herring, 145: double forfeit, 152: double forfeit, 160: Beardsley (F) forfeit, 170: Bumgarner (J-T) 2:52 Bliss, 182: double forfeit, 195: double forfeit, 220: double forfeit, 285: Brown (J-T) forfeit.