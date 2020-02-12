NORTH COLLINS — With one quarter left in its league season, and playing on back-to-back nights, the Salamanca girls basketball team needed a big finish.
The Warriors found that last burst of energy to outscore North Collins 21-8 in the fourth quarter of their road CCAA East II finale, earning a 47-36 win on Tuesday. Salamanca’s seventh consecutive league victory, along with Ellicottville’s 54-39 loss at Pine Valley on Tuesday, clinched the East II division title for the Warriors.
Kylee Dowdy posted 20 points with eight rebounds and three steals for the Warriors (7-10, 7-1) and Nizhoni Kennedy added 11 points and three steals. Jaeden Hubbard also had eight rebounds and Marla Warrior took four steals.
Salamanca scored just six points in the first quarter and three in the third, but 17 in the third and 21 in the fourth.
“We came out really slow in the first and the third, but had a really strong fourth quarter obviously,” coach Bryelle Wallin said. “The girls knew the pressure of the game, they knew what was at stake tonight and they rose to the occasion. That was nice to see. They definitely fought hard and North Collins is a good team. So give credit where credit's due, but we gutted that one out.”
Myah Gabel led North Collins (3-11) with 11 points.
Wallin quoted her high school coach, Pine Valley’s Tim Nobles, in explaining the Warriors’ second win in as many days.
"That was a struggle, no doubt that was a struggle,” she said. “But they responded. It wasn't the best win. Mr. Nobles always told me, 'Never apologize for a win.' They gutted it out, that's for sure. Now we get a little bit of a break and see what happens with Ellicottville and go from there."
CCAA EAST I
Franklinville 61, Silver Creek 47
FRANKLINVILLE — Dani Haskell scored 31 points and knocked down five 3-pointers to lead Franklinville (14-3) over Silver Creek.
Abby McCoy added 14 points and knocked down three triples for the Panthers, while Abby Burrell stuffed the staff sheet with eight points, 11 rebounds and eight steals.
“I’ve said it a bunch of times, but our league is very good and when you play teams like (Silver Creek), you need to gut out wins. We needed all four quarters to do that tonight.”
Silver Creek was led by Abby Wright, who scored 21 points, and Kiera Brennan, who scored 14 points.
CCAA EAST II
Pine Valley 54, Ellicottville 39
SOUTH DAYTON — A shorthanded Ellicottville team finished the game with four players and fell to second-place in the division with a loss.
Haley Campbell scored 19 points to lead Pine Valley. Delanie Tunstall added 11 points and Morgan Sandy scored 10.
Evelyn Nuzzo scored 13 points on three three-pointers for Ellicottville (7-11).
“They had two players leave with injury,” Pine Valley coach Eric Spanbauer said. “They finished the game with four people. Both teams played super-hard. It was a hard-fought game.”
CCAA WEST I
Olean 55, Maple Grove 44
OLEAN — Olean avenged a 55-33 loss and earned its first win since Dec. 13, making nine three-pointers to shoot past Maple Grove.
Nora Sweitzer had the hot hand, making six three-pointers for 23 total points with six rebounds.
Hayliegh Federowicz chipped in 12 points, Leah Williams had 10 points and six rebounds and Chrissy Martin grabbed seven rebounds for Olean (2-13).
“I’m really proud of them,” OHS coach Chelsea Bowker said. “We were getting beat 12-4 in the first quarter and were down at halftime. The season hasn’t been easy for us but my girls never stopped fighting. They did what they had to do to get a win.
“They’re always giving 100 percent. They’re a good group of kids.”
Bre Hill led Maple Grove (10-7) with 17 points and Anna Tranum had 13 points.
Southwestern 60, Allegany-Limestone 57
ALLEGANY — After being held scoreless through the first three quarters, Sofia Genareo turned it on in the fourth and led Southwestern (9-8) to a comeback win over Allegany-Limestone (3-13).
The Gators led by five points late in the game, before a Kyra Ricker 3-pointer was followed by a steal and basket from Genareo to tie it.
Then, off of an inbound with two seconds to play, Genareo hit a buzzer-beating three to win it for the Trojans.
Genareo finished with eight points, while Ricker scored 10 points. Reece Beaver led Southwestern in scoring with 15 points, while Gianna Hoose added on 13 points.
Gianna DeRose finished with 14 points for A-L, while Tierney Hemphill scored 13 points.
“We played really hard and really well, but they made a couple plays that we didn’t,” A-L coach Chad Lyter said. “They were just one shot better than us tonight.”