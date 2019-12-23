WELLSVILLE — Emily Robbins tallied 12 points and recorded three rebounds, one assist and one steal to guide Wellsville to a 44-35 victory over Attica on Saturday.
“We got off to a good start in the first half,” Wellsville coach Michelle Alvord said. “I thought our defense was good as a whole and our offense was more aggressive and looked to attack in the first half. Emily [Robbins] gave us a nice spark off the bench with 10 of her 12 points off the bench.”
Jaylynn Mess added nine points along with six rebounds for the Lions. Regan Marsh had a team-high nine rebounds while chipping ing with eight points. Emily Costello finished with seven points, five assists, four rebounds and six steals. Marley Adam had eight points and three blocks.
Attica was led by Makenna Jarnot with 13 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL NON-LEAGUE Bolivar-Richburg 36, Corry 32
BOLIVAR — Aliyah Cole had 13 points and Madigan Harris finished with nine to lead Bolivar-Richburg (5-1) to its fifth-straight victory.
Kelsey Pacer and McKinlee Harris added six points each and Trinidy Miller scored two points.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
WRESTLING NON-LEAGUE Port Allegany 257.5, Fredonia 210.5, Tioga 197.5, Warren 194, Eisenhower 175, Portville 155, Chautauqua Lake 149, Olean 137, Maple Grove 96.5, Franklinville 86, Gowanda 43, Northwestern 39.5, Youngsville 37, Randolph 34, Frewsburg 33, Salamanca 25, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 18
SALAMANCA — Portville’s Dakota Mascho, Olean’s Gavin Kulp and Franklinville’s Cleon Lawton led Big 30 schools by each earning a first-place finish during Saturday’s STOWA Holiday Classic.
Port Allegany won the tournament title with Fredonia, Tioga, Warren and Eisenhower rounded out the top five. Portville led Big 30 teams with a sixth-place finish, while Olean placed eighth, Franklinville finished 10th, Salamanca placed 16th and Cattaraugus-Little Valley finished 17th.
Mascho led Portville with a 12-5 decision victory in the 152-pound bracket. Also placing in the top six for the Panthers were Maxximus DeYou (99-pound, fourth place), Mario Pascucci (113-pound, fifth place), Kirk Hall (138-pound, fifth place), Jayden Lassiter (160-pound, third place), Roland Thompson (170-pound, second place), Julian Morales (195-pound, third place) and Shayden Gibble (195-pound, sixth place).
Olean’s only first-place finish came from Kulp in the 160-pound match by a 7-3 decision over Warren’s Joey Arnold. The Huskies saw additional top-six finishes from Nate Gabler (126-pound, fifth place), Jeremiah Crivelli (152-pound, fourth place), Chris Bargy (182-pound, fifth place), Tristen Lipper (195-pound, fifth place), Conner Walsh (220-pound, third place) and AJ Addotta (285-pound, fourth place).
Lawton picked up Franklinville’s single win during the 170-pound bracket with a 6-2 decision over Portville’s Thompson. Franklinville was also led by Ethan Coleman (106-pound, third place), Cayden Hatch (113-pound, sixth place), Everett Leonard (170-pound, fourth place) and Dylan Bleau (220-pound, sixth place).
Salamanca was powered by Trevor Ellis with a sixth-place finish in the 126-pound match.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD A-L and Pioneer complete Section VI Holiday Classic
HOUGHTON — Liam Coulter led Allegany-Limestone with a first-place finish in the boy’s 55-meter hurdles during Saturday’s Section VI Holiday Classic at Houghton College.
Marina Mikitesh finished seventh in the girl’s 55-meter hurdles, while Angelina Napoleon placed fourth in the 1500 meter run and eighth in the high jump. Mikitesh and Napoleon alongside with Jackie Daley and Ashlyn Collins led A-L to a fifth-place finish in the 4x400 meter relay. Alan Wildfire placed ninth for the Gators in the triple jump.
Pioneer was powered by Marissa Klimczak, finishing second in the 55 meter hurdles. Jerad Hediger placed third in the 3200 meter run, while the Panthers earned a second-place finish in the 4x200 meter relay.
AT WELLSVILLE Attica (35)
Jarnot 4 2-2 13, Lin 0 0-2 0, Newell 2 0-0 4, Weber 4 0-0 10, Gadd 3 2-2 8. Totals: 13 4-6 35.
Wellsville (44)
Adams 2 4-6 8, Mess 4 0-0 9, Costello 2 0-0 6, Robbins 5 2-2 12, Marsh 4 1-2 9. Totals: 17 7-12 44. Attica 5 9 26 35 Wellsville 11 26 37 44
Three-point goals: Attica 5 (Jarnot 3, Weber 2); Wellsville 3 (Mess, Costello 2). Total fouls: Attica 9, Wellsville 11. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Wellsville won, 41-31.