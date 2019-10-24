Former Le Moyne coach Patrick Beilein will step down as the head coach of Niagara, according to a report by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. His assistant coach, Greg Paulus, will take over as interim coach, according to Goodman.
Beilein took over at Niagara this offseason after four successful seasons with Le Moyne that made him a hot commodity among coaches. He reached the NCAA Division II Tournament in each of his final three seasons, including an Elite Eight run in 2017-18.
According to the Niagara Gazette, Beilein had undergone back surgery during the offseason and Tweeted in early September that he was dealing with a minor setback.