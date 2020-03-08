BUFFALO — New coach, new players, no problem. The Olean High boys basketball team did Saturday what it normally does at Buffalo State College: win a sectional title.
Olean won its 12th sectional championship in the past 14 seasons, but the first for coach Tim Kolasinski and an essentially brand-new varsity team after 10 seniors graduated last year. Making a run to the Section 6 Class B1 final as a No. 7 seed, Olean defeated No. 4 East Aurora, 67-32. Kolasinski, who this year replaced his mentor Jeff Anastasia after 13 years on the Olean coaching staff, put the credit with his players.
“First and foremost, I always want to make sure everybody realizes that it's about these guys,” he said. “Jeff did such a great job, I owe Jeff a great deal of gratitude for teaching me so much, but people forget sometimes that because of the success that he had, we have a lot of boys today that won their first sectional championship, and that's first and foremost.”
Brothers Covi and Zion James scored 18 points each to lead a red-hot Huskies offense. Zion, a sophomore, made five three-pointers, including one in each quarter, and Covi, a senior, made four treys. As a team, Olean made 13 three-pointers, including 10 in the first half to build a 42-12 halftime lead.
Kamdyn McClain and Jah'Karee McClain added nine points each and Jason Brooks had eight points for Olean (18-6).
East Aurora appeared intent on stopping the Huskies' drives to the basket, led by Covi James and Brooks, but Olean took advantage of open shooters off of help defense.
“I'm driving first to score, when defense helps over, I'm kicking out to my shooters, man, every single time,” Covi James said of setting up teammates to shoot. “It's just rotation and I'm just looking for the rotation on the D and whoever's open, I'm going to try to get them the ball.”
Brooks takes a similar approach.
“We've just got to drive and kick and we get open shots, especially when the defense collapses, so when our shooters are hitting, it's really tough to stop us,” he said.
In addition to the extra point, Kolasinski noted an intangible benefit to hitting deep shots.
“It's absolutely huge,” Kolasinski said. “The three-point shot as we all know, statistically it's only worth one more point but there's a little something extra with it in terms of momentum and I really felt like East Aurora came out with a gameplan, they wanted to keep us out of the paint, which at times they did a good job of but we were able to step up and hit those outside shots that were key.”
Tage Hoeg scored 12 points for East Aurora (14-9).
While Kolasinski, who the Huskies call “Coach K,” coaches for his players, they wanted to win a first title for him.
“We did it for Coach K, everything was for Coach K,” Covi James said. “We decided to come out and get his first sectional championship. He's 1-for-1 right now.
“Coach K loves us, we know that, so (over) 60-plus days of practice, we became close with our coach. He was always there for us, (he) led us to victory as you can see.”
The players knew they weren't the favorites to many to repeat in B1. But Olean proved it was never rebuilding this year.
“It feels amazing to keep on the tradition. We had a lot of doubts going into the season because all the seniors left last year, so winning the section means a lot to us,” Brooks said.
Kolasinski said the Huskies began recent seasons discussing how “past teams have set the blueprint” for success at Olean. This team followed the blueprint, but earned some success of its own.
“Every year, the personnel is a little bit different, the talent level is a little bit different,” Kolasinski said. “But the basic thing is at Olean, we always talk about 'If we play defense, we're always going to be there.' We just really told them that 'This year, hey it's your turn. This is your turn.' We felt like the team that was leaving here with so many seniors that maybe people didn't see us coming.”
Olean plays B2 champion Allegany-Limestone in a rematch of last year's Class B crossover final. Olean won that meeting 53-43 a year ago at Buffalo State, but since then both teams won home games against the other in CCAA West I play.
“This is easier said than done, especially because it's not just somebody that we played before,” Kolasinski said of preparing for the rematch, “It's obviously a rival who's right down the road, these kids have grown up together, they know each other, but we're going to do our best to approach it as any other game, which is to say we have to do whatever we have to do to go out and win it. It's a 0-0 game, anything that happened in those last two games, we're going to try not to think about.”