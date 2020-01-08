CATTARAUGUS — Christian Hines and Lizzie Hines each earned pins in a 54-12 setback for Cattaraugus-Little Valley on Tuesday against CCAA Division II rival Randolph.
Christian Hines’ win came in the 126-pound match after pinning Joseph Nottingham at the 3:18 mark. Lizzie Hines earned her victory during the 138-pound match with a 2:47 pin of Jordan Parsons.
Randolph won the duals meet by earning nine forfeit wins. There were four double forfeits in the match.
Catt.-LV falls to 0-3 with the result.
NON-LEAGUE
Pavilion/York 63, Fillmore 12
PAVILION — Pavilion/York was powered Ryan Caudill (138-pound), Parker Phelps (152-pound) and Gideon Rawley (170-pound) with pinfall victories over Fillmore.
Also helping Pavillion/York was Mason Gray with a 12-6 decision over Hayden Freeman in the 113-pound match. The Golden Knights earned seven forfeit victories during the dual meet.
Matt Hatch (99-pound) and Isaac Sylvester (120-pound) earned pinfall wins for Fillmore.