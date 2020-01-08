CATTARAUGUS — Christian Hines and Lizzie Hines each earned pins in a 54-12 setback for Cattaraugus-Little Valley on Tuesday against CCAA Division II rival Randolph.

Christian Hines’ win came in the 126-pound match after pinning Joseph Nottingham at the 3:18 mark. Lizzie Hines earned her victory during the 138-pound match with a 2:47 pin of Jordan Parsons.

Randolph won the duals meet by earning nine forfeit wins. There were four double forfeits in the match.

Catt.-LV falls to 0-3 with the result.

NON-LEAGUE

Pavilion/York 63, Fillmore 12

PAVILION — Pavilion/York was powered Ryan Caudill (138-pound), Parker Phelps (152-pound) and Gideon Rawley (170-pound) with pinfall victories over Fillmore.

Also helping Pavillion/York was Mason Gray with a 12-6 decision over Hayden Freeman in the 113-pound match. The Golden Knights earned seven forfeit victories during the dual meet.

Matt Hatch (99-pound) and Isaac Sylvester (120-pound) earned pinfall wins for Fillmore.

AT CATTARAUGUS

Randolph 54, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 12

99: double forfeit, 106: Crouse (R) forfeit, 113*: Migliore (R) forfeit, 120: Eaton (R) Forfeit, 126: C. Hines (CLV) 3:18 Nottingham, 132: Hind (R) forfeit, 138: L. Hines (CLV) 2:47 Parsons, 145: Muntz (R) forfeit, 152: Pagett (R) forfeit, 160: McIntyre (R) forfeit, 170: Inkley (R) forfeit, 182: double forfeit, 195: double forfeit, 220: double forfeit, 285: Carpenter (R) forfeit.

AT PAVILION

Pavilion/York 63, Fillmore 12

99: Hatch (F) 0:57 Taylor, 106*: double forfeit, 113: Gray (P/Y) 12-6 Freeman, 120: Sylvester (F) 3:36 Guck, 126: Savidge (P/Y) forfeit, 132: McConnell (P/Y), forfeit, 138: Caudill (P/Y) 2:23 Herring, 145: Haberger (P/Y) forfeit, 152: Phelps (P/Y) 5:03 Beardsley, 160: Rhinehart (P/Y) forfeit, 170: Rawley (P/Y) 3:34 Bliss, 182: Kramer (P/Y) forfeit, 195: double forfeit, 220: Battles (P/Y) forfeit, 285: Cook (P/Y) forfeit.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...