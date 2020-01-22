PORTVILLE — Shots weren’t falling for the Portville boys basketball team.
The Panthers, too, were being outworked. And as a result, they found themselves down 25-16 at halftime.
It wasn’t until Portville began to pick up the effort that coach Bill Torrey’s team finally gave itself a chance in this CCAA interleague matchup on Tuesday. And that, plus a clutch shot from Dalton Tobola made the difference.
Tied at 40 on its final possession, Tobola scored the go-ahead basket with three seconds remaining to lift Portville to a 42-40 non-league victory over Franklinville. The latter set up a home-run play to tie or go for the win, but the ball was ultimately tipped away by Portville as the Panthers completed the come-from-behind victory.
“Credit Franklinville,” Torrey said. “Coach (Scott) Schenk got them working really hard. They were really outworking us in the first half. We weren’t shooting the ball real well, but we started to do the little things, and that made a big difference.
“Credit our guys. I challenged them to work hard in the second half, and we slowly chipped away with hard work and hustle.”
Hunter Griffin (2 assists, 2 steals) totaled a team-best 17 points for the Panthers, who moved back up above .500 at 6-5. Zayne Tarr logged 10 points and five rebounds while Michael Stillman chipped in three steals.
“(We showed) good senior leadership,” added Torrey, whose team limited Franklinville to just 15 points after the break. “Throughout this season, we haven’t been in a lot of tight games. We could have pulled the trigger early on that last possession and not taken a good shot. We were patient, we got the last shot to go, and it went our way.”
Ben Frank notched 14 points while Logan Frank (9 points) had 12 rebounds and three steals for Franklinville (3-8). Matt Peters added three steals.
IAC
New Life Christian 70, Christian Central 44
OLEAN — The dynamic duo of Timothy Hutter piled (26 points, 11 rebounds) and Gabe Lucena (25 points, 10 assists, 7 steals) again came up big to lead New Life.
Isaac Andoh chipped in nine rebounds and seven rebounds for NLC (11-2), which drained eight 3-pointers for the game.
Cam McKissie and Jeff Norcut scored 19 and 15 points, respectively, for Christian Central.
Archbishop Walsh 70, St. Mary’s School For the Deaf 43
OLEAN — Xavier Laverty racked up 27 points, including five 3-pointers, five steals and six assists to key Archbishop Walsh.
Max Garvin added 13 points for the Eagles (8-3, 4-1), who jumped out to a 20-5 lead before cruising. Walsh drained 11 3-pointers as a team, with Garvin and Patrick Tufino adding three each.
Isa Habeeb led St. Mary’s with 19 points.
NON-LEAGUE
Lake Shore 55, Salamanca 52
ANGOLA — Colin Herzog and Zach Evans scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, to key Class A Lake Shore (7-4).
Isaac Brown recorded 15 points, five assists and four rebounds, Jarrett McKenna had 13 points and Jarod White added nine rebounds for Salamanca (8-5). The Warriors rallied from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to take a short-lived 1-point lead with two minutes remaining, but ultimately fell short.
“We made a heck of a comeback in the fourth quarter,” Salamanca coach Adam Bennett said. “Our kids, they played really hard — we’ve been battling the flu, we had guys out the last two games, another guy out tonight.
“To play with that kind of heart and resiliency, I’m proud of our guys. We’ve got to be able to execute better once we had that 1-point lead; we’ve got to close it out. Our program doesn’t believe in moral victories, but I’m proud of the effort, especially down the stretch.”
Genesee Valley 89, Campbell-Savona 41
BELMONT — The three-headed attack of Cody Schneider, Evan Windus and Brock Ellsessor led Genesee Valley (9-3) to a blowout win over Campbell-Savona (2-11).
Schneider racked up 26 points while Windus scored 24 points and Ellsessor tallied 19 points. Schneider and Windus each grabbed 10 rebounds, as well.
Branon Nichiporuk scored 12 points for C-S, while Mitchell Klosky added 10 points.