PORTVILLE — Karly Welty scored 27 points with six steals and four assists while leading Portville to a 3-0 start with a 60-38 non-league girls basketball victory over Olean on Tuesday.
Also for the Panthers, Shayla Wilhelm had a double-double on 10 points and 13 rebounds and Reggie Tkacik pulled down 11 rebounds.
Norah Sweitzer scored 14 points for Olean (0-2) and Jojo Gibbons marked six rebounds.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II
Whitesville 45, Houghton 25
HOUGHTON — Vanessa Hall scored 29 points on 10 field goals and was 5-6 from the charity stripe to lead Whitesville past Houghton.
“Vanessa (Hall) was really efficient for them,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said. “She can shoot really well and kills on the offensive boards and their team played really together. They had great team chemistry.”
Sarah Retz led the way for Houghton with 10 points, while Jessica Prentice chipped in with nine points.
Friendship 32, Scio 16
FRIENDSHIP — Neveah Ross scored 16 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for a double-double in Friendship’s first win of the season.
Aaliyah Harmon marked eight rebounds for Friendship (1-2).
NON-LEAGUE
Park School 54, Archbishop Walsh 26
OLEAN — Noella Policastro scored 17 points and dished out three assists for Archbishop Walsh (0-2) in a loss.
Also for the Eagles, Olivia Williams had 11 rebounds, Keely Policastro had seven rebounds and Abby Bailey took two steals.
Kayla Joshnon led Park with 19 points and Tkai Smith had 12 points.
Gowanda 41, Salamanca 30
SALAMANCA — Miya Scanlan scored her 1,000th career point in leading Gowanda to a victory, scoring 23 on the night.
Jaeden Hubbard had eight points and eight rebounds for Salamanca, which fell to 0-4. Kylee Dowdy and Marla Warrior had seven points each.
“We went into halftime down by 14 points,” SHS coach Bryelle Wallin said. “We closed the gap, we got it within four, but they pulled away.
“Nizhoni Kennedy is out with an ankle (injury) right now, so she makes a difference. I thought our girls played with some grit. I just wish we could cut down on our turnovers and maybe that game would turn out a little differently.”
AT HOUGHTON Whitesville (45)
Bledsoe 2 0-0 4, Jackson 2 1-2 5, Vanessa Hall 10 5-6 29, Erdman 1 0-0 2, Pensyl 0 1-2 1, G. Hall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 7-10 45.
Houghton (25)
Prentice 4 1-2 9, E. Retz 1 2-4 4, Sarah Retz 4 2-4 10, Adenuga 1 0-2 2, Paschalis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-12 25. Whitesville 12 25 33 45 Houghton 4 7 17 25
Three-point goals: Whitesville 4 (V. Hall); Houghton 0. Total fouls: Whitesville 11, Houghton 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT FRIENDSHIP Scio (16)
Scotchmer 1 1-2 3, Wiech 2 2-2 6, Stilson 2 1-2 5, Warboys 0 2-4 6. Totals: 5 6-10 16.
Friendship (32)
Ross 5 6-10 16, Roberts 1 0-0 2, Sekoll 1 0-0 2, Donohue 2 1-2 5, Sands 2 0-8 4, Harmon 1 1-2 3. Totals: 12 8-22 32. Scio 2 8 10 16 Friendship 9 18 29 32
Three-point goals: Scio 0; Friendship 0. Total fouls: Scio 16, Friendship 13. Fouled out:
Scotchmer (S).
AT OLEAN Park School (54)
Shindler 2 0-0 4, Evans 4 0-2 8, Horn 1 0-2 2, Kayla Johnson 8 1-3 19, Lucas 3 0-0 6, Nora 1 1-2 3, Tkai Smith 5 0-2 12. Totals: 23 2-9 54.
Archbishop Walsh (26)
Howard 2 0-0 5, N. Policastro 7 2-2 17, Bailey 1 0-0 2, K. Policastro 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 2-2 26. Park School 21 33 49 54 Archbishop Walsh 0 6 20 26
Three-point goals: Park School 4 (Johnson 2, Smith 2); Archbishop Walsh 2 (Howard, N. Policastro). Total fouls: Park School 9, Archbishop Walsh 7. Fouled out:
None.
AT PORTVILLE Olean (38)
Thomas 1 0-0 2, Gibbons 2 0-1 4, Martin 3 1-1 7, Norah Sweitzer 6 0-0 14, Parks-Barker 3 0-0 6, Williams 1 0-0 3, Folts 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 1-2 38.
Portville (60)
Kosinski 1 0-0 2, Ma. Welty 2 1-2 7, Keim 2 0-0 5, K. Welty 10 5-5 27, Tkacik 3 3-6 9, Shayla Wilhelm 4 2-4 10. Totals: 22 11-17 60. Olean 8 16 31 38 Portville 18 33 47 60
Three-point goals: Olean 3 (Sweitzer 2, Williams); Portville 5 (Ma. Welty 2, K. Welty 2, Keim). Total fouls: Olean 15, Portville 2. Fouled out:
Martin (O).
JV:
Portville won.
AT SALAMANCA Gowanda (41)
Gabel 3 0-0 6, Wheeler 0 2-2 2, Miya Scanlan 7 5-13 23, C. Scanlan 2 0-1 4, Cece 2 0-0 4, Sherry T 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 7-16 41.
Salamanca (30)
Brown 1 0-0 2, Hill 1 0-0 2, Warrior 2 3-6 7, Rea 2 0-0 4, Dowdy 2 3-6 7, Jaeden Hubbard 4 0-0 8. Totals: 12 6-12 30. Gowanda 18 29 31 41 Salamanca 4 15 25 30
Three-point goals: Gowanda 4 (M. Scanlan 4); Salamanca 0. Total fouls: Gowanda 14, Salamanca 15. Fouled out:
Warrior, Hill (S).
JV: Gowanda won.