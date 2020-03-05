JAMESTOWN — Twice in the second half it finally felt like the Portville girls’ basketball team was ready to seize control.
After all, the Panthers were the top seed in Section 6, Class C-1. Plus, they had easily defeated Falconer twice during the regular season – the most recent victory a 68-46 drubbing at Falconer on Valentine’s Day.
But Portville’s knockout punch never landed. And every time the Panthers were ready to connect in the sectional semifinal at Jamestown Community College, the Golden Falcons dodged the blow and hit back.
The result: Falconer 62, Portville 55.
The fifth-seeded Golden Falcons (15-7) advance to Saturday’s section championship game against No. 2 Chautauqua Lake (14-8) at JCC.
Portville (16-6), meanwhile, was stopped one game short of the final for the second straight year. The Panthers haven’t reached a sectional finale since 2011. They haven’t won one since 2006.
“It just didn’t end the way we wished it had,” lamented PCS coach Inga Welty.
The Panthers trailed most of the game. Their lone lead of the second half came late in third quarter at 36-34 after two Karly Welty free throws capped a string of 10 straight PCS points.
Instead of extending the advantage, Falconer responded with nine consecutive points of its own.
Behind Welty’s 24 points and Lillian Bennett’s 15, Portville chipped away the deficit to a single point in the fourth quarter behind a 9-2 run.
But Falconer came back with three straight baskets – two from Gracie Lundmark (17 points) – for a 7-point lead. The upset was secured.
“We had the momentum the majority of the game,” Falconer coach Emily Scholeno said. “When we didn’t, I had five girls on the court and our bench working hard to get the momentum back.”
The Golden Falcons thrived on late-quarter baskets. Ava Fenton (13 points) banked in the first of her three 3-pointers at the first quarter buzzer to keep Falconer ahead.
Teammate Rachael Harper (10 points) scored in the final seconds of the second quarter for a 27-21 lead, and Grace Penhollow raced for a layup at third quarter horn for a 39-36 advantage.
“We got a lead and then we don’t get back on defense or we don’t stop the ball,” Welty said. “Basic basketball skills that we have we just didn’t show.”
Karly Welty had to earn 17 of her points on 22 trips to the free throw line. She added seven rebounds, five steals and eight assists — many of them to Bentley for easy baskets.
But Portville struggled from the perimeter — making only one 3-pointer — and couldn’t get into a flow offensively.
“I don’t even feel like we shot as many (3-pointers) as we normally would either,” Inga Welty said. “I do feel like their defense was good and aggressive. No. 11 (Fenton) and No. 13 (Sarah Disbro) put aggressive pressure on the outside, which can have something to do with it. I know we make 3s, but I think we’re better at attacking. I think that’s Karly’s strength.”
When asked about why this game was so different from the previous two, Scholeno cited Falconer’s defensive game plan on Portvilles’s top scorers: Karly Welty and sister Mallory.
“Our goal was to frustrate (Karly) and stay tight,” Scholeno said. “We knew she was going to score. They’re both great players. We were ready for that. We wanted to keep them to their average or lower.”
Welty insisted the Panthers weren’t looking past Falconer.
“You’d think they would come in overconfident. They didn’t,” Welty said. “We had a great week of practice. We knew that beating a team three times was going to be tough. We had the right mindset.
“Kudos to Falconer,” she added. “They were hitting everything they shot. They were battling for rebounds. They were diving on the floor. They were doing all the extra things that make a difference (in a close game). I’m not saying that they necessarily wanted it more, but their effort was there.”
AT JAMESTOWN Falconer (62)
Harper 4 1-2 10, Fenton 4 2-6 13, Lundmark 7 3-4 17, Disbro 5 0-0 11, Peterson 2 0-0 4, Rivera 1 3-4 5, Penhollow 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 9-16 62.
Portville (55)
Kosinski 1 1-2 3, M. Welty 2 1-2 5, K. Welty 3 17-22 24, Bentley 7 1-4 15, Wilhelm 3 2-4 8. Totals: 16 22-34 55.
Three-point goals: Falconer 5 (Fenton 3, Harper, Disbro); Portville 1 (K. Welty). Total fouls: Falconer 22, Portville 14. Fouled out: Peterson (F), Kosinski (P).