FREWSBURG — Portville improved to 3-0 with an impressive 72-18 win over Frewsburg in CCAA Division II action on Tuesday night.
The Panthers were powered by Mario Pascucci, Chase Wenke, Luke Haberly, Andrew DeArmitt, Jayden Lassiter, Roland Thompson and Shayden Gibble with pins.
“Happy to come out with a win,” Portville coach Matt Milne said. “We’re doing pretty well and got key wins out of Wenke in the 120 and DeArmitt in the 138. Overall, it was a nice team win. Frewsburg came to wrestle and they’re building a strong program down there.”
Portville also picked up wins in the 106-pound, 152-pound, 195-pound, 220-pound and 285-pound matches due to forfeits.
Frewsburg’s lone pin came in the 145-pound match with Jaiden Slagle earning the win in 4:29. The Bears also claimed victories in the 99-pound match because of a forfeit and Russell Steward earned an injury default win in the 132-pound match.
CCAA DIVISION I Falconer/CV 69, Franklinville/C-R 15
FALCONER — Ethan Coleman (106) and Tyler Learn (145) had pins for Franklinville, but Falconer/Cassadaga Valley ran away with the match.
Also for Franklinville, Cleon Lawton won his 170-pound match over John Kozlowski by a 6-2 decision.
Falconer won five weight classes by forfeit.
AT FALCONER Falconer/CV 69, Franklinville/C-R 15
99: Lundgren (Fa) forfeit, 106: Coleman (Fr) 1:49 Cobb, 113: Chase (Fa) 4-0 Hatch, 120: Clark (Fa) :54 Chase, 126: DePasquale (Fa) 3:58 Tinelli, 132: Pillittieri (Fa) 3:59 Palmatier, 138: Teboe (Fa) forfeit, 145: Learn (Fr) 3:52 Morrison, 152: Baglia (Fa) forfeit , 160: Mikula (Fa) 2:35 Tinelli, 170: Lawton (Fr) 6-2 Kozlowski, 182: Johnson (Fa) 2:45 Leonard, 195: Johnson (Fa) forfeit, 220: Beichner (Fa) 1:30 Bleau, 285*: Mower (Fa) forfeit.
AT FREWSBURG Portville 72, Frewsburg 18
99: Winters (F) forfeit, 106: Zeigler (P) forfeit, 113: Pascucci (P) 3:01 Smathers (F), 120: Wenke (P) 3:12 Waddington, 126: Haberly (P) 0:58 Canada, 132: Steward (F) inj. default Stone, 138: DeArmitt (P) 2:20 Coleson, 145: Slagle (F) 4:29 Smith, 152: Niver (P) forfeit, 160: Lassiter (P) 4:39 Alianell, 170: Thompson (P) 2:31 Landman, 182: Gibble (P) 1:11 Eckman, 195: Morales (P) forfeit, 220*: Witherell (P) forfeit , 285: Saltsman (P) forfeit.