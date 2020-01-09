PORTVILLE — Luke Haberly (120), Bryan Randolph (126), Dakota Mascho (152) and Mike Small (170) all won by pin and Jayden Lassiter (160) took 9-3 decision to lead the Portville wrestling team past Gowanda on Wednesday. Portville won, 57-19, in the CCAA Div. II match, improving to 18-1. Gowanda’s Dominik Rodriguez earned the closest decision of the night, 5-2 over Kirk Hall at 145 pounds. “There were some good matches, the match between Rodriguez and Hall was probably the best of the night, Rodriguez is a good kid,” Panthers coach Matt Milne said “Mascho against (Ethan) Fort and Lassiter against (Everette) Golden were good matches too. We matched up pretty well against them, so that helped us but you always know you’re going to wrestle good matches against Gowanda. I thought we wrestled well, even when we didn’t win.”
CCAA DIVISION I Fredonia/SC/PV 50, Franklinville/C-R 25
SILVER CREEK — Ethan Coleman (106) and Wyatt Tinelli (126) had pins in a loss for Franklinville (7-7). Also for the Panthers, Tyler Learn (138), Kyle Wittenrich (195) and Nolan Palmatier (132) won by decision and Cleon Lawton (170) won a major decision.
Southwestern 48, Olean/A-L 29
OLEAN — Pins from Gavin Kulp (152) and Jeremiah Crivelli (160) and major decisions from Nate Gabler (120) and Damon Liguori (126) were not enough to earn the victory for Olean (6-9). The Huskies also got a 7-2 decision from Connor Walsh in the 220-pound match against Dontae Hoose. The Huskies recognized Kulp at the match for his school-record 176 career victories. Kulp broke the record of 172, held by Jordan Kays, over the weekend at the Tool City Tournament.
ECIC DIVISION II Pioneer 45, Amherst 24
AMHERST — Pioneer got a big pin out of Dylan Wylie at 195 pounds as the Panthers improved to 13-6 (3-0 ECIC II). The Panthers also saw a crucial win from Brandon Doyle at 126 to help spark the victory, coach Chris Edwards noted.
NON-LEAGUE SECTION V DIVISION II DUAL MEET STATE QUALIFIER Palmyra-Macedon 41, Bolivar-Richburg 40 Third-place match: Wayne 37, Bolivar-Richburg 36
GENEVA — Bolivar-Richburg (21-4) lost both duals in its Wednesday state qualifier schedule by one point each. After losing to eventual champion No. 2 Pal-Mac, the Wolverines tied Wayne on the mat, 36-36, but lost on the first tiebreaker criteria for an unsportsmanlike penalty in the third-place match. “It was pretty exciting, nerve wracking,” B-R coach Todd Taylor said of the tournament. “We wanted a little better outcome, we didn’t get it, but there’s still next year. We don’t lose many, so we should be back.” Between Tuesday’s 60-30 quarterfinal win over Geneva and Wednesday’s two narrow losses, the Wolverines had six wrestlers go 6-0: Trent Sibble (182), Tyler Smith (220), Dawson Yates (126), Kaden Tompkins (138), Trey Buchholz (99) and Hudson Evingham (195). AT SILVER CREEK Fredonia/SC/PV 50, Franklinville/C-R 25
99: Ball (Fred) 12-1 MD Wozniak, 106: Coleman (Fville) 2:53 Puglisi, 113: Ball (Fred) 1:42 Hatch, 120: Hoffman (Fred) 2:46 Harasta, 126: Tinelli (Fville) 1:25 Tenamore, 132: Palmatier (Fville) 6-1 Pagan, 138*: Learn (Fville) 7-1 Russo, 145: Larson (Fred) forfeit, 152: Golembieski (Fred) :33 Tinelli, 160: Myers (Fred) forfeit, 170: Lawton (Fville) 8-0 MD Storm, 182: Kristan (Fred) 16-5 MD Leonard, 195: Wittenrich (Fville) 6-2 Lotter, 220: Christy (Fred) 1:16 Bleau, 285: Acevedo (Fred forfeit.
AT OLEAN Southwestern 48, Olean/A-L 29
99: Wendell (SW) 5:42 Muhyee, 106: double forfeit, 113: Hoose (SW) 1:46 Frederick, 120: Gabler (O) 10-2 MD Carns, 126: Liguori (O) 12-2 MD Ribbing, 132*: Swan (SW) :29 Herner, 138: Lappington (SW) 4:56 Odell, 145: Bryant (SW) 3:14 Paterniti, 152: Kulp (O) :59 Cramer, 160: Crivelli (O) 3:46 Dewey, 170: Conley (SW) forfeit, 182: Bryant (SW) 5:01 Bargy, 195: Johnson (SW) 1:35 Lippert, 220: Conner Walsh (O) 7-2 Hoose, 285: Adotta (O) forfeit.
AT PORTVILLE Portville 57, Gowanda 19
99: Horth (G) 11-0 Zeigler, 106: double forfeit, 113*: Pascucci (P) forfeit, 120: Haberly (P) :20 Stevens, 126: Randolph (P) 2:53 Smith, 132: DeArmitt (P) forfeit, 138: Stone (P) forfeit, 145: Rodriguez (G) 5-2 Hall, 152: Mascho (P) 3:38 Fort, 160: Lassiter (P) 9-3 Golden, 170: Small (P) 1:09 Krajewski, 182: Shuroff (G) 3:09 Gibble, 195: Morales (P) forfeit, 220: Banach (G) 3:07 Witherell, 285: Saltsman (P) forfeit.
