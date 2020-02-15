SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Portville outscored Oswayo Valley 60-58 in non-league high school boys basketball action Friday.
Dalton Tobola and Zayne Tarr keyed the Portville win with 24 points each. Tobola made four three-pointers and Tarr had a team-high 14 rebounds. Max Yehl had 10 boards, Mike Stillman made six assists and Hunter Griffin had three steals for the Panthers (11-8).
“I’ve got to give credit to Oswayo Valley, they played really hard,” Portville coach Bill Torrey. “They were down 10 in the fourth quarter, and I think it was six in the final minute. They had a steal to make it a one-score game.
“I’m proud of the way the boys handled the pressure to keep it together and get out of there with the win. It’s good end-of-game experience with the playoffs coming up.”
Noah Wichert scored 14 points and brought down 16 rebounds, while Cayden Black scored nine points and recorded eight assists for OV, which finishes the season at 3-19.
“We have been fighting all year, and this was one of those games where we continued to fight and got back in the game, we were able to make it close,” said Nick Goss, OV coach. “I want to thank the seniors that played for me this year.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Genesee Valley 76, Scio 38
BELMONT — Genesee Valley improved to 15-4, and 6-1 atop the Allegany County Div. I standings, with the win.
Scio fell to 15-4. No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
Fillmore 58, Bolivar-Richburg 57
FILLMORE — Will Valentine scored 20 points, including go-ahead free throws with less than 30 seconds remaining, and made a rebound before the buzzer to help seal the win for Fillmore (15-3, 4-3).
Levi Webb scored a game-high 25 points for the Eagles with five steals. Valentine finished with 12 rebounds and four assists.
For B-R (6-12), Landon Danaher scored 20 points and Camdyn MacDonell had 15 points.
“I’m really proud of the guys for how they battled back tonight,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “Much like Wednesday (against Whitesville), we came out hot in the first quarter, but went into a lull in the second and third quarters. Levi really kept us alive on the offensive end, and as a team we did a pretty good job. Will played his usual game, after struggling on Wednesday.
“Bolivar-Richburg really made it a great battle the whole way. Now we need to get focused on closing out the season at Cuba-Rushford.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Houghton 49, Whitesville 32
HOUGHTON — Lee Murray poured in 25 points, leading a big second half as Houghton (12-4) pulled away after trailing 23-20 at halftime to win on its Senior Night.
Chris Habecker added 10 points and five rebounds. Loik Mazuka and Sam Morah tied for the team-high with eight rebounds each.
“We weren’t making very many of our layups in the first,” Houghton coach Phil Nelson said. “We just kept pushing the ball, our defense got better and we caused more turnovers in the second half.”
Jessie Pensyl scored 14 points to lead Whitesville (1-16).
Belfast 65, Andover 56
ANDOVER — Nick Ellison paced Belfast (6-12) in a victory with 26 points.
Spencer Cook led Andover with 24 points as the Panthers (4-15) dropped their seventh straight game.
CCAA EAST II Pine Valley 60, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 55, OT
SOUTH DAYTON — Cattaraugus-Little Valley fell to 3-17 with an overtime loss.
Pine Valley improved to 7-12.
ECIC DIV. III Iroquois 88, Pioneer 61
ELMA — Joseph Stover scored 22 points, but it wasn’t enough for Pioneer (4-14).
Matt Matla led Iroquois (12-6) with 24 points and Nick Partsch had 18 points.
AT FILLMORE Bolivar-Richburg (57)
R. Danaher 2 4-5 8, L. Danaher 9 1-3 20, Karnuth 2 2-2 8, Ellis 1 0-0 3, Mitchell 0 1-2 1, Greeson 1 0-0 2, MacDonell 7 1-1 15. Totals: 22 9-13 57.
Fillmore (58)
L. Webb 11 0-3 25, T. Webb 2 2-4 6, Buck 1 0-0 3, Cool 1 1-2 4, W. Valentine 6 7-10 20. Totals: 21 10-19 58. B-R 12 32 43 57 Fillmore 18 31 47 58
Three-point goals: B-R 4 (L. Danaher, Karnuth 2, Ellis); Fillmore 6 (L. Webb 3, Buck, Cool, W. Valentine). Total fouls: B-R 18, Fillmore 10. Fouled out:
Karnuth (B-R).
AT HOUGHTON Whitesville (32)
Gullett 0 1-2 1, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Pensyl 5 3-8 14, Estep 2 0-0 5, Whitesell 2 0-0 4, Gaines 1 0-2 2, Acor 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 4-12 32.
Houghton (49)
Murray 11 2-2 25, Makuza 1 2-4 4, Picco 2 2-4 8, Degolyer 0 1-2 1, Habecker 4 2-2 10, Morah 0 1-3 1. Totals: 18 9-13 49. Whitesville 15 23 27 32 Houghton 6 20 32 49
Three-point goals: Whitesville 2 (Pensyl, Estep); Houghton 3 (Murray, Picco 2). Total fouls: Whitesville 15, Houghton 13. Fouled out:
None.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. Portville (60)
Griffin 3 0-1 6, Wenke 1 0-1 2, Stillman 2 0-0 4, Tobola 11 0-0 24, Tarr 12 0-1 24. Totals: 29 0-3 60.
Oswayo Valley (58)
Black 3 2-6 9, Stedman 8 1-1 20, Phillips 2 0-0 5, Connor 5 0-0 10, Wichert 5 1-3 14. Totals: 23 4-10 58. Portville 11 24 44 60 OV 5 14 30 58
Three-point goals: Portville 4 (Tobola 4); OV 5 (Black, Stedman 3, Phillips). Total fouls: Portville 13, OV 12. Fouled out:
Wichert (OV).
JV: Portville won.