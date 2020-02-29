PORTVILLE — The Portville boys basketball team knew this was going to be no easy task, even as the higher seed.
After all, it was playing a Chautauqua Lake squad that, even at 5-15, was solid, having played in a tough CCAA West I league that included Allegany-Limestone, Fredonia and Olean, as well as Class C powers Maple Grove and Tapestry.
On Friday, the Panthers saw firsthand just how tough the Thunderbirds are.
Luke Waters (4 steals) poured in 28 points, including five 3-pointers, and Nate Adams had a double-double of 25 points and 12 rebounds to guide No. 5 Chautauqua Lake to a 71-56 triumph over Portville in a Section 6 Class C1 quarterfinal.
After hanging within seven until late in the third quarter, Portville fell behind by double digits (47-35) entering the fourth. It proved to be an insurmountable lead as the Thunderbirds maintained that cushion over the final eight minutes.
“Chautauqua Lake is a very good team that plays a tough schedule,” PCS coach Bill Torrey said. “We knew they weren’t going to be an easy matchup. They shot the ball very well (connecting on seven 3s to Portville’s four). We gave them our best effort defensively, we hung with them, we just weren’t able to score with them.
Maxwell Yehl registered 18 points and 12 rebounds while Michael Stillman had 15 points and six assists for No. 4 Portville. Dalton Tobola added 14 points while Zayne Tarr chipped in six rebounds.
Chautauqua Lake (6-15) will meet the winner of today’s game between No. 1 Middle Early College and Cattaraugus-LV in Monday’s semifinals while the Panthers finish the season 12-9.
“We struggled to score early on, and they were shooting well,” Torrey added. “The kids played very hard. Once they bumped it up to 12-15 (points), we couldn’t overcome that. I thank the seniors for their hard work.”
SECTION 6 PLAYOFFS CLASS C2 QUARTERFINALS Randolph 49, Franklinville 40
RANDOLPH — After defeating Global Concepts on Wednesday in the first round, Franklinville turned in a strong effort on short rest but fell to top-seed Randolph.
Blake Frank powered the Panthers (9-13) with 13 points. Logan Frank chipped in 11 points. Kameron Ramadhan and Matthew Peters each had a 3-pointer.
Randolph was led by two scorers in double figures. Tyler Hind finished with 25 points, six rebounds and four assists. The senior knocked down a team-high four shots from beyond the arc. Kaleb Steward registered 10 points and eight rebounds.
The Cardinals (20-1) advance to the semifinals and will play No. 5 Salamanca on Tuesday at Jamestown Community College.
Ellicottville 60, Frewsburg 49
ELLICOTTVILLE — Strong defensive presence and free throws proved to be the difference for No. 3 Ellicottville in a back-and-forth win.
“Our defense was consistent all night, and that’s what carried throughout the game,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann said. “(Frewsburg) knocked down shots in the first and third quarter, but our ball pressure in the second and fourth quarter was really good.
“We held Brad Nelson to very few good looks. We were strong defensively against him and I knew we would have to be to win tonight. Our kids stepped up in the fourth quarter. We were able to knock down free throws down the stretch to extend our lead and earn the victory.”
Frewsburg took an early 19-13 lead after the first quarter, but the Eagles battled back to tie it at halftime. Despite the Bears holding onto a one-point advantage, Ellicottville outscored Frewsburg 21-9 in the fourth quarter to advance to the semifinals.
Ellicottville finished the game shooting 22 of 26 from the line. Clayton Rowland was a team-best 11-for-12 from the line to go along with his 22 points. He added 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists. Leif Jimerson also finished in double figures with 16 points. Wyatt Chudy recorded nine points and 11 rebounds.
Brad Nelson highlighted the double-digit scorers for No. 6 Frewsburg (15-6) with 15 points. Aaron Hair had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jameson Sposato chipped in 11 points.
SECTION 5 PLAYOFFS CLASS D1 QUARTERFINALS Honeoye 55, Fillmore 39
FILLMORE — Dom Trippi collected 23 points and Jack Reynolds posted 20 to spark No. 5 Honeoye (16-6).
A close game throughout the first three quarters, the Bulldogs used a 20-9 fourth quarter to pull away. With Fillmore being whistled for 11 more fouls, Honeoye aided in the fact it made 17-of-35 at the line compared to 8-of-10 for the Eagles.
Will Valentine had a team-best 14 points for No. 4 Fillmore, which finished the season 16-5.
“Unfortunately, we just ran out of gas tonight,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “We got off to a solid start, but as has been our Achilles heel all season, Honeoye’s physical play took a toll on us.
“I wish I could have been more successful in finding easy shots for us. We were struggling to get to the basket and finish, and 25 percent from the field and 13 percent from 3 is rarely going to lead to success.”
Genesee Valley 77, Hostos Charter 68
BELMONT — Second-seeded Genesee Valley improved to 17-4 and will take on No. 3 Batavia-Notre Dame (17-4) in Monday’s semifinals.
Tenth-seeded Hostos Charter finished the year 3-13.
AT PORTVILLE Chautauqua Lake (71)
Anderson 3 0-0 8, Waters 9 5-6 28, Godfrey 2 0-0 4, Ormsby 3 0-0 6, Adams 7 11-13 25. Totals: 24 16-19 71.
Portville (56)
Long 1 0-0 2, Kalsman 1 0-0 2, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Stillman 6 0-0 15, Tobola 7 0-0 14, Tarr 1 1-2 3, Whitney 0 0-1 0, Yehl 6 5-8 18. Totals: 23 6-11 56. Chautauqua Lake 16 29 47 71 Portville 9 22 35 56
Three-point goals: CL 7 (Anderson 2, Waters 5); Portville 4 (Stillman 3, Yehl). Total fouls: CL 13, Portville 15. Fouled out:
Tobola (P).
AT RANDOLPH Franklinville (40)
Clear 1 2-2 4, B. Frank 5 2-2 13, Peters 1 0-0 3, L. Frank 4 3-5 11, Ramadhan 2 0-1 5, Wolfer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 7-10 40.
Randolph (49)
Steward 4 1-1 10, I. Hind 1 0-0 2, T. Hind 7 7-8 25, Morrison 1 0-0 3, Bushey 1 0-1 3, Huntington 2 0-0 6. Totals: 16 8-10 49. Franklinville 9 23 30 40 Randolph 13 29 39 49
Three-point goals: Franklinville 3 (Ramadhan, Peters, B. Frank); Randolph 9 (Huntington 2, Bushey, Morrison, T. Hind 4, Steward). Total fouls: Franklinville 14, Randolph 16. Fouled out:
Huntington (R).
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Frewsburg (49)
Z. Carr 0 0-1 0, Sposato 4 0-0 11, Nelson 5 3-5 15, C. Carr 1 0-0 3, Hayes 2 0-0 4, Hair 5 2-4 13, Winters 1 1-2 3. Totals: 18 6-12 49.
Ellicottville (60)
Marsh 1 2-2 5, Jimerson 6 3-4 16, L. Grinols 1 3-4 6, Rowland 5 11-12 22, Chudy 3 3-4 9, J. Grinols 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 22-26 60. Frewsburg 19 26 40 49 Ellicottville 13 26 39 60
Three-point goals: Frewsburg 7 (Sposato 3, Nelson 2, C. Carr, Hair); Ellicottville 4 (Marsh, Jimerson, L. Grinols, Rowland). Total fouls: Frewsburg 21, Ellicottville 14. Fouled out:
Hayes (F), Hair (F).
AT FILLMORE Honeoye (55)
Reynolds 7 3-8 20, J. Jarosinski 1 1-4 3, Thomas 1 1-2 3, A. Jarosinski 0 4-6 4, Trippi 7 8-15 23, Carrell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 17-35 55.
Fillmore (39)
D. Valentine 3 0-0 7, L. Webb 2 3-3 7, T. Webb 2 1-2 6, W. Valentine 5 4-5 14, Sisson 2 0-0 5. Totals: 14 8-10 39. Honeoye 15 17 35 55 Fillmore 13 15 30 39
Three-point goals: Honeoye 4 (Reynolds 3, Trippi); Fillmore 3 (D. Valentine, T. Webb, Sisson). Total fouls: Honeoye 13, Fillmore 24. Fouled out: D. Valentine (F), T. Webb (F), W. Valentine (F).