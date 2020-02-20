FRANKLINVILLE — Portville had Franklinville’s number this season in high school boys basketball, but by the closest margins imaginable.
Wednesday’s non-league regular season finale for both teams marked their third meeting, and Portville moved to 3-0, winning 45-44. Portville has beaten Franklinville in three games by a combined four points this season.
“We were up two and there was an and-one at the very end that gave them the tie and the go-ahead free throw,” Franklinville coach Scott Shenk said. “There was only about 12 seconds remaining. We got a shot up but it didn’t fall.
“We had three games with them this year, two were decided by one point, the other decided by two.”
Hunter Griffin scored 20 points to lead Portville (12-8), which entered the postseason with its fourth consecutive victory. Dalton Tobola scored 14 points. Maxx Yehl and Zayne Tarr had six rebounds each and Mike Stillman had six assists and three steals.
Blake Frank poured in 21 points for Franklinville (8-12). Logan Frank had 12 rebounds and Zack Wolfer had eight rebounds.
“The boys played very hard,” Shenk said. “It was Senior Night, they really put it all on the floor tonight, we just couldn’t’ get shots to fall. Portivlle made their shots and stuck close with us the whole night and at the end they were able to get the win.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Genesee Valley 70, Bolivar-Richburg 53
BOLIVAR — Cody Schneider led Genesee Valley with 23 points in a regular-season closing victory.
Evan Windus had 18 points and Brock Ellsessor added 17 for the Jaguars (16-4), who enter the postseason on a four-game win streak.
Landon Danaher led Bolivar-Richburg (6-14) with 25 points and Riley Danaher had 11.
“Our boys battled hard but their three bigs gave us fits all night,” B-R coach Jeff Margeson said. “Lintz (Bliven) has got them laser-focused right now. That team played very well and looks ready for sectionals.”
Cuba-Rushford 72, Fillmore 53
CUBA — A balanced offensive attack for Cuba-Rushford powered an upset victory over Fillmore to close out the regular season schedule.
The Rebels (9-9, 3-5) featured four players scoring over 16+ points each. Andrew Clement led C-R with 17 points. Trent Chamberlain, Grady McCumiskey and Dan Emerson each finished with 16.
Fillmore’s offense relied on the deep ball, as it made 10 3-pointers. Will Valentine and Levi Webb led the team with three apiece. Valentine finished with 26 points for the Eagles (15-4, 4-4), while Webb had 13.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Andover 68, Whitesville 50
WHITESVILLE — Andover (5-14) snapped a seven-game losing streak as Spencer Cook scored 26 points and Preston Ordway had 22 points.
For Whitesville (2-17), Jesse Pensyl scored 16 points and CJ Estep added 11 points.
Belfast 44, Friendship 27
BELFAST — Devin Harriger paced Belfast (8-12) to a regular season-ending victory with 13 points and Carter Guilford had 12 points.
Dekota Stewart scored 10 points for Friendship (3-16).
ECIC DIV. III Pioneer 69, Springville 61
SPRINGVILLE — Pioneer closed out its regular season with an eight-point victory over league rival Springville.
The Panthers improved to a 6-14 overall record and earned its second-straight victory.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
NON-LEAGUE Destiny Christian 68, Houghton 50
HOUGHTON — Jimmie Clark led Destiny Christian with 27 points, while Mark Hart had 17 points and Lesa Marrassa had 14 points.
For Houghton (12-5), Gennaro Picco scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds Lee Murray added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists and Samuel Morah had eight rebounds in the Panthers’ regular season finale.
Scio 64, Arkport/Canaseraga 39
CANASERAGA — Scio bounced back into the win column with a blowout victory over Arkport/Canaseraga.
The Tigers close out the regular season with a 16-4 overall record.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
AT BOLIVAR Genesee Valley (70)
Rizzo 0 2-2 2, Clark 1 0-0 3, Windus 6 4-4 18, Ellsessor 8 1-2 17, Gordon 2 0-0 5, Schneider 9 5-8 23, Platt 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 12-16 70.
Bolivar-Richburg (53)
R. Danaher 4 0-2 11, L. Danaher 9 5-7 25, Karnuth 1 2-2 4, Ellis 2 0-0 6, Greeson 1 0-0 3, MacDonell 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 7-11 53. GV 23 44 62 70 B-R 9 20 38 53
Three-point goals: GV 4 (Clark, Gordon, Windus 2); B-R 8 (R. Danaher 3, L. Danaher 2, Ellis 2, Greeson). Total fouls: GV 12, B-R 10. Fouled out:
R. Danaher (B-R).
JV:
B-R, 37-30.
AT CUBA Fillmore (53)
L. Webb 4 2-2 13, Voss 2 0-0 6, Rust 1 0-0 3, T. Webb 1 0-0 2, Wolfer 1 0-0 3, W. Valentine 9 5-11 26. Totals: 18 7-13 53.
Cuba-Rushford (72)
Brooks 2 1-1 5, Jablonski 1 0-0 2, Chamberlain 5 6-10 16, Clement 7 2-3 17, Burdick 0 0-2 0, McCumiskey 8 0-1 16, Emerson 6 3-7 16. Totals: 29 12-24 72. Fillmore 10 29 34 53 C-R 17 33 51 72
Three-point goals: Fillmore 10 (W. Valentine 3, Wolfer, Rust, Voss 2, L. Webb 3); C-R 2 (Clement, Emerson). Total fouls: Fillmore 18, C-R 14. Fouled out:
W. Valentine (F), T. Webb (F).
AT WHITESVILLE Andover (68)
Terhune 2 1-5 6, Cook 10 5-10 26, Walker 3 2-6 8, Reilly 1 0-0 2, Ordway 8 1-1 22, Green 0 2-2 2, Halsey 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 11-24 68.
Whitesville (50)
Gullett 2 0-0 6, Jackson 2 0-0 6, Pensyl 8 2-4 16, Estep 3 1-2 11, Whitesell 1 2-2 4, Gaines 3 0-0 6, Acor 0 1-2 1. Totals: 19 5-10 50.
Andover
13 33 53 68 Whitesville 10 23 31 50
Three-point goals: Andover 7 (Terhune, Cook, Ordway 5); Whitesville 6 (Gullett 2, Jackson 2, Pensyl, Estep). Total fouls: Andover 10, Whitesville 18. Fouled out:
None.
AT BELFAST Friendship (27)
A. Moore 2 0-0 4, Stewart 4 0-0 10, Hewitt 3 0-0 7, Hosley 3 0-0 6. Totals: 12 00-00 27.
Belfast (44)
Ellison 2 0-0 5, Harriger 3 6-10 13, Enders 2 5-5 7, Guilford 5 2-6 12, Struckman 3 0-0 6. Totals: 15 13-21 44. Friendship 4 14 25 27 Belfast 12 19 34 44
Three-point goals: Friendship 3 (Stewart 2, Hewitt); Belfast 2 (Ellison, Harriger). Total fouls: Friendship 16, Belfast 4. Fouled out: None.
AT HOUGHTON Destiny Christian (68)
Marrassa 6 0-0 14, Clark 12 2-3 27, Chandler 3 0-0 6, Hart 8 1-2 17, Edlin 2 0-0 4. Totals: 31 3-5 68.
Houghton (50)
Murray 5 2-2 13, Mazuka 2 0-0 4, Tran 4 0-0 8, Picco 8 2-2 21, Morah 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 4-4 50. Destiny 17 28 58 68 Houghton 13 21 37 50
Three-point goals: Destiny 5 (Marrassa 2, Clark 3); Houghton 4 (Murray, Picco 3). Total fouls: Destiny 5, Houghton 8. Fouled out:
None.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Portville (45)
Long 1 0-0 2, Kalsman 1 0-0 2, Griffin 7 4-4 20, Tobola 6 2-7 14, Tarr 2 1-1 5, Yehl 1 0-2 2. Totals: 18 7-14 45.
Franklinville (44)
B. Frank 8 3-4 21, Peters 1 0-0 3, Halgas 1 0-0 3, L. Frank 0 7-10 7, Ramadhan 1 3-4 6, Wolfer 2 0-0 4. Totals: 13 13-18 44. Portville 9 21 32 45 Franklinville 13 22 34 44
Three-point goals: Portville 2 (Griffin 2); Franklinville 5 (B. Frank 2, Peters, Halgas, Ramadhan). Total fouls: Portville 15, Franklinville 14. Fouled out:
None.
JV: Portville won.