ORCHARD PARK — When the Bills’ offense was introduced before Sunday afternoon’s game at New Era Field against Denver, the starting running back was Frank Gore.
It was clearly a shoutout to a remarkable 15-year career that had propelled him to No. 4 on the NFL’s all-time rushing list and fifth in yards from scrimmage.
But there was also a bit of ego-stroking going on.
Gore, 36, has figuratively been the starter in all of his 11 games since Buffalo signed him as a free agent after spending last season with the Dolphins.
But the reality is, he’s only had that role seven times as, in all but name, the job has fallen to rookie third-round draft choice Devin Singletary.
Indeed, in the previous four games, the 5-foot-9, 212-pound veteran had totaled an anemic 27 carries for 54 yards … or two per try.
By contrast, the elusive Singletary (5-7, 203) had 46 carries for 231 yards and a touchdown over the same span to go with 11 receptions for 87 yards and a score.
It was clear the Buffalo fans’ prayers had been answered.
BUT YESTERDAY afternoon, the 67,338 observers got a major dose of both.
A rejuvenated Gore rushed for 65 yards on 15 carries, pushing him past the iconic Barry Sanders into third place on the league’s rushing list (15,289) and tied him with Marshall Faulk for fourth on the all-time scrimmage list (19,154).
The milestone came in the fourth quarter, just before Singletary logged his first-ever 100-yard game (career-high 21 carries for 106 yards).
AFTERWARD, in the glow of Buffalo’s 20-3 win, the reserved Gore admitted, “I’m blessed. I give a shout out to all the coaches I played for, the offensive linemen I played with and my linemen today.”
Then, turning serious he added, “For me this was tough … not an easy road to get to.
I’ve been doubted my whole career … not just the NFL, but in college when I tore two ACLs (anterior cruciate ligament).
“A lot of people said I’d only be here two or three years … and here I am in Year 15, still having fun, still making plays and the team is winning games.”
Gore noted, “When I got drafted in the third round they said San Francisco reached on (taking) me. I thank (the 49ers front office), the people who believed in me … two ACLs and they still took a chance on me and gave me a chance to reach my childhood dream and play in the NFL.”
Now, after 10 seasons in San Francisco, three with Indianapolis and one each with the Dolphins and Bills, he’s edged his name up the list of NFL royalty, trailing only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton in rushing yards.
“My running back coach (Kelly Skipper) came to me and said, “Hey, we’re gonna get it today,’” Gore noted. “I want to thank Skip for just keeping me up these last couple of weeks. He knew I wanted to be out there with my teammates and peers.
“We’ve got a young guy, Devin, and I respect the move (making him starter), but I thank Skip for keeping my spirits up and letting me know that I’m a big part of this team.”
HE’S A PLAYER coach Sean McDermott doesn’t take for granted, down to calling Gore the starter, even when he wasn’t.
“It was a great honor to be a part of and witness what Frank was able to accomplish … I know that today was just one piece of it,” he said after presenting the former University of Miami star the game ball. “It’s an honor to watch Frank every day and witness what we witnessed out here … we should all be grateful.
“Third all time and those names that are up there are legendary and Frank is now right there with those guys … not that he wasn’t before. But to be No. 3 is incredible … a testament to his character and work ethic … and even to his mental toughness to prove people wrong.”
Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who grew up a 49ers fan, agreed.
“It’s an honor being back there with him,” he said. “Frank’s a guy that just comes and works … doesn’t say anything, puts his head down, doesn’t care about stats or numbers … he just wants to help this team win football games.
“At 36 years old, how well he’s playing … how hard he hits the hole … how physical he is, it’s unbelievable. But I can see why … the amount of work and preparation he puts into it and kind of taking the mentor role for Motor (Singletary) and still going out there and doing his thing.”
Allen added, “Obviously growing up watching him it’s pretty surreal being in the same backfield and handing him the ball. I told him last night that we were getting number three (all-time) today and that’s what he went out there and did.”
But it took awhile to sink in.
Gole recalled, “After the game I saw the cameras and I thought, ‘Man, I passed Barry’ … one of the best … (over) 15,000 (yards) in 10 years and not to knock the guys he played with but, come on, man, he only went to what, two playoff games?
“And (now) a guy they said would only be in the league two or three years (because of two knee surgeries) got the chance to pass him today.”
Of course he also gave some love to his newest fanbase.
“The fans here are great … I love that cheer, ‘Let’s go Buffalo’,” Gore said. “That I got a chance to do it at home, in front of the fans … that was big today.”
