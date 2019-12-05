PORTVILLE — After taking an 18-2 lead through the first quarter, the Pioneer girls basketball team rolled to a first-round victory in the Adam Elliott Memorial Tournament on Thursday against Ellicottville.
The Panthers won, 44-31, advancing to Saturday’s championship at 2 p.m. against either Portville or Cuba-Rushford.
Megan Fuller had a team-high 10 points for Pioneer (1-0).
“I was happy with how we came out,” Pioneer coach Patrick Souder said. “Then Ellicottville made some changes and they started hitting some three-pointers. We finished up with two better third and fourth quarters and were able to hold them off.”
Makenna Smith scored 12 points for Ellicottville (0-2).
NON-LEAGUE Houghton 46, Rochester School for the Deaf 20
HOUGHTON — Jessica Prentice scored 22 points to pace Houghton in a season-opening victory, as the Panthers built a 26-6 halftime lead.
Emma Retz added nine points for the Panthers (0-1).
Whitesville 58, Prattsburgh/Avoca 54, OT
WHITESVILLE — Whitesville battled back from a 21-12 deficit after the first quarter to earn a 58-54 overtime win over Prattsburgh/Avoca.
The Blue Jays were led by Vanessa Hall with 29 points. Kate Pensyl added 15 points of her own.
“This was a good win for us,” Whitesville coach Aaron Rawady said. “Prattsburgh/Avoca once again has a strong team. They took it to us early in the 1st quarter, but our girls responded well. It was back and forth the rest of the way. We got some important stops when we needed to and hit some big shots at the right time. The resiliency this group showed against such a tough and well-coached team was pretty impressive.”
Delaney Stowe finished with 16 points for Prattsburgh/Avoca, while Riley Stowe had 10 points.
AT HOUGHTON Rochester School for the Deaf (20)
Kane 1 0-0 2, Smith 1 0-0 2, Naser 1 0-0 2, Menzysni 2 0-0 4, Girod 4 0-0 8, Ott 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 0-0 20.
Houghton (46)
Jessica Prentice 11 0-2 22, M. Paschalis 2 0-0 4, Retz 3 3-3 9, I. Pashalis 2 0-0 4, Huizenga 1 0-2 2, Adenuga 2 1-2 5. Totals: 21 4-9 46. Rochester School of the Deaf 6 6 14 20 Houghton 10 26 36 46
Three-point goals: Rochester School of the Deaf 0; Houghton 0. Total fouls: Rochester School of the Deaf 7, Houghton 8. Fouled out:
None.
AT WHITESVILLE Prattsburgh/Avoca (54)
D. Stowe 7 0-0 16, Pinckney 3 0-0 7, Moore 5 2-6 12, R. Stowe 2 6-7 10, D’Arpino 4 1-3 9. Totals: 21 9-16 54.
Whitesville (58)
Bledsoe 2 1-4 5, Ainsworth 0 0-2 0, V. Hall 11 4-7 29, Pensyl 9 0-0 15, Button 3 2-4 9. Totals: 22 7-17 58. Prattsburgh/Avoca 21 25 38 50 4 Whitesville 12 27 38 50 58
Three-point goals: Prattsburgh/Avoca 3 (D. Stowe 2, Pinckney 1); Whitesville 7 (V. Hall 3, Pensyl 1, Button 1). Total fouls: Prattsburgh/Avoca 16, Houghton 16. Fouled out: None.
AT PORTVILLE Ellicottville (31)
Smith 4 1-2 12, Ruiz 2 1-3 6, Eddy 1 0-0 2, Nuzzo 3 0-0 7, Earley 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 2-5 31.
Pioneer (44)
Tatko 2 0-0 5, Boldt 1 0-0 2, Fuller 5 0-0 10, Byers 2 1-4 5, Schwab 0 2-2 2, Weaver 2 0-0 4, Kopinski 1 2-2 4, Barber 3 0-0 6, Felber 1 0-0 2, Fox 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 5-8 44. Ellicottville 2 15 26 31 Pioneer 18 24 34 44
Three-point goals: Ellicottville 5 (Smith 3, Ruiz, Nuzzo); Pioneer 1 (Tatko). Total fouls: Ellicottville 14, Pioneer 13. Fouled out: None.