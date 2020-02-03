ELMA — Pioneer had no answer for Iroquois’ Logan Streety and Emily McLaughlin in a 68-32 loss in a ECIC Division III league game.
Streety led the Chiefs (12-1) with 27 points, including two 3-pointers. McLaughlin chipped in with 17 points and also had two 3-pointers.
Leading the way for Pioneer (7-8) was Kyler Felber and Myah Fox with six points each. Megan Fuller, Alyssa Boldt and Callie Barber each finished with five points.
NON-LEAGUE New Life Christian 50, West Seneca Christian 21WEST SENECA — Maame Ohemeng, Sydney Feldbauer and Destinee Ayoh all scored in double-digits to lead New Life Christian past West Seneca Christian on Friday.
Ohemeng led NLC (11-1) with 16 points and seven steals, while Feldbauer had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ayoh finished with 10 points.
Hope Gallagher paced West Seneca Christian with 10 points.
Clymer 52, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 23
FREDONIA — Justine Kuno had 10 points and five rebounds as Clymer handed Cattaraugus-Little Valley its third-straight loss.
The Timberwolves fall to 5-11.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
Andover 45, Avoca/Prattsburgh 35
PRATTSBURGH — Andover got back in the win column and improves to 11-5 overall this season.
Alexis Weldy led Avoca/Prattsburgh with 10 points.
No further information was provided to the Times Herald.
AT WEST SENECA New Life Christian (50)
M. Ohemeng 7 1-2 16, Feldbauer 6 0-2 12, Ayoh 5 0-0 10, N. Ohemeng 1 0-0 2, Ngunyi 3 0-0 6, Silva 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 1-4 50.
West Seneca Christian (21)
Gallagher 5 0-0 10, Spiegel 3 0-0 6, Miller 1 3-5 5, Tryon 0 0-0 0, Heath 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 3-5 21. NLC 23 38 46 50 WSC 0 4 14 21
Three-point goals: NLC 1 (M. Ohemeng); WSC 0. Total fouls: NLC 10, WSC 8. Fouled out: None.