YORKSHIRE — Pioneer held off a strong fight from Starpoint to stay unbeaten in ECIC Div. II wrestling action, clinching at least a share of the league title on Wednesday.
With the 39-30 win, Pioneer has now won 50 consecutive league matches and gave coach Chris Edwards his 200th career victory.
Both teams were 5-0 in-league coming into the night. Pioneer (16-6, 6-0) can clinch the outright league title with another win next week.
“At 99 pounds, Xander Kirsch, the boy he pinned, Gage LaPlante, is ranked No. 2 Western New York,” Edwards said. “It was 2-2, Xander got a takedown to his back and got a pin. It was a very good match and a great win for Xander. Gage beat him at the ECIC (championship) semifinal last week.
“Then at 145, Alex Miley getting a technical fall, 15-0, secured a victory.”
Also recording pins for the Panthers were Kameron Riordan (160) and Austin Noel (285). Donald Bennett (132) and Alex Schenk (170) both won decisions, while Dylan Wylie (195) earned a major decision, 11-3.
NON-LEAGUE Olean 39, Coudersport 21
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Nate Gabler (120-pound), Noah Paterniti (145), Gavin Kulp (152), Jeremiah Cirvelli (170), Chris Bargy (182) and A.J. Adotta (285) all collected pinfall wins to lead Olean past Coudersport.
The Huskies (7-10) also picked up a decision win by Isaiah Deemer (132).
For Coudersport, James Culvey (126) and Chris Davis (138) won by pin and Cale Ayers (220) had a win by decision.
Franklinville/C-R 57, Gowanda 22
FRANKLINVILLE — Franklinville used five pinfalls to power its way past Gowanda on Senior Night.
Wyatt Tinelli’s pin at 126 pounds and Cleon Lawton’s major decision at 170 led the way for the Panthers.
Cayden Hatch (113), Mickey Wozniak (120), Tinelli (126), Nolan Palmatier (138) and Tyler Learn (145) all recorded pins for Franklinville.
Ben Brohl (195), Kyle Wittenrich (220) and Ethan Coleman (106) won by forfeit while Lawton won in a major decision over Everette Golden.
For Gowanda, Ethan Fort (160) and Tyler Banach (285) recorded pins while Michael Horth (99) defeated Jewel Wozniak in a major decision, 15-5.
AT YORKSHIRE Pioneer 39, Starpoint 30
99: X. Kirsch (P) 5:02 LaPlante, 106: Uptegrove (S) 5-0 Lacy, 113: D. Kirsch (P) forfeit, 120: D. Lyness (S) 6-2 Poling, 126: G. Lyness (S) 2:38 Doyle, 132: Donald Bennett (P) 6-0 Lasher, 138: Eckler (S) 10-6 Heckathorn, 145: Miley (P) TF 15-0 P. Lyness, 152: Taylor (S) forfeit, 160*: Riordan (P) 1:12 Honkomp, 170: Schenk (P) 8-2 Browne, 182: Back (S) :38 Rodriguez, 195: Wylie (P) MD 11-3 Coleman, 220: Peehler (S) 7-5 Landphair, 285: Noel (P) :09 Verstreate.
AT COUDERSPORT Olean 39, Coudersport 21
99: double forfeit, 106: double forfeit, 113: double forfeit, 120: Gabler (O) 1:41 Delp, 126: Culvey (C) 5:20 Liguori, 132: Deemer (O) 16-11 Miller, 138: Davis (C) 1:40 O’Dell, 145: Paterniti (O) 2:59 Morales, 152: Kulp (O) 1:10 Kelly, 160: double forfeit, 170: Crivelli (O) 1:42 Williams, 182: Bargy (O) 3:04 Hajzus, 195: Fleniken (C) forfeit, 220: Ayers (C) 5-4 Walsh, 285: Adotta (O) 0:32 Rossman.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Franklinville/C-R 57, Gowanda 22
99: Horth (G) maj dec. 15-5 J. Wozniak, 106: Coleman (F) forfeit, 113: Hatch (F) 1:14 Hudson, 120: M. Wozniak (F) 1:08 Schindler, 126: W. Tinelli (F) 0:59 Smith, 132: double forfeit, 138: Palmatier (F) 0:57 Warrior, 145: Learn (F) 3:21 Holocinski-Francis, 152: Francis (G) forfeit, 160*: Fort (G) 1:40 J. Tinelli, 170: Lawton (F) maj dec. 13-0 Golden, 182: Leonard (F) technical fall 15-0 Suraf, 195: Brohl (F) forfeit, 220: Wittenrich (F) forfeit, 285: Banach (G) 3:05 Bleau.