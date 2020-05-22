A proposal for the PIAA to cut the number of weight classes in wrestling from 14 to 13 is headed to the body’s medical advisory committee for a review.
The state’s governing body for high school athletics unanimously voted to send the proposal to the committee after it had passed from the wrestling steering committee, 13-1, a few weeks ago. The idea is to address the large number of forfeits during wrestling matches by combining the 195-pound and 182-pound classes into a single 189-pound grouping.
Bradford wrestling coach Jamey Miller agrees with the PIAA’s sentiment, but said the organization is potentially targeting the wrong classes.
“I agree something needs to be done to cut down on the number of forfeits we’re seeing across the state, but it’s primarily at the lighter weights,” he said. “So I’m not sure why they want to do away with the 182 and 195 classes.”
Miller indicated that he’s had discussions with coaches on the eastern half of the state and was told they were having issues filling the 182 and 195 classes, but also having problems filling the lightweights.
His suggestion?
“Raise the bottom weight class and spread things back out a little bit,” he said.
The full impact on Bradford’s program should the proposal pass is unclear right now, but Miller indicated that it would force some athletes to sit out of meets. He noted that a pair of Owls had gotten leaner since the offseason to drop to around those weight classes.
“I’ll be loaded on the upper weights next year,” he said. “In a couple of them, I wanted to see kids come up (a class) and it didn’t happen. Without that 195 class, I don’t know where they’ll sit.”
He added, “I hate to see less kids being able to participate; that’s my thinking. But I understand what they’re trying to do. I’m just not 100% sure they’re going about it the right way … I just don’t know how I totally feel yet.”
THE PIAA also modified its mandatory suspension rule for athletes or coaches that are ejected from a game. Presently, an ejection yields an automatic one-game suspension.
However, under the new “enhanced disqualification” system, any ejection due to a coach or player using vulgar or profane language directed at an official or opponent or making physical contact with the official or opponent will yield a mandatory two-game suspension.
In addition, the offending party would have to complete a sportsmanship program online through the NFHS Learn system and coaches would have to take both the sportsmanship course and a teaching and modeling behavior program. Officials will be able to enforce this new rule from the time they arrive on site until the time they leave.
The rule also allows for district committees to convene hearings at their own discretion to address disqualifications and tack on additional penalties as warranted.
IN ADDITION to those two issues, the PIAA addressed postseason golf and the basketball mercy rule.
The PIAA ruled on Wednesday that female golfers competing in boys individual postseason events will be required to tee off from the same set of tees as their male counterparts.
In basketball, the “mercy rule” was changed from 40 points to 30 points. Once a team leads by 30 in the second half, a running clock will be implemented, similar to the 35-point rule in football.
Finally, in a Thursday press release, the PIAA announced that it is no longer abiding by a firm July 1 start date for activities to resume across the state. More specifically, if counties are opened up more fully in one area than in others, the counties that are opening up can begin to hold activities, provided they’re within guidelines set forth by the governor and Department of Health.
The release said, “With the Governor’s development of the red, yellow and green phases of opening counties across the Commonwealth, the Board (of Directors) is committed to permitting activities in those areas of the state that may be opened under the Governor’s orders. If permitted, PIAA is no longer holding to a common date of July 1 for out of season activities.”