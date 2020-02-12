DUKE CENTER, Pa, — Rosalyn Page and Sarah Chambers wanted to ensure that the Coudersport girls basketball team would complete its quest for an undefeated North Tier League season.
The duo combined for 43 points to send the Falcons to a 50-35 win over Otto-Eldred and improve to 16-0 in the NTL and earn their first unbeaten mark since the 2016-17 season.
Chambers did most of her damage from outside, hitting four 3-pointers in the game for Coudy (18-4), while Page picked up nearly all of her 22 points in the post.
For Otto-Eldred (15-6, 13-3), Jade Spinney had nine points and four rebounds and teammates Kayley Heller and Bri Heller had matching eight-point games.
O-E, which lost to Coudy 43-34 earlier in the season, led 13-12 after the first quarter but were outscored 15-6 in the second period to fall behind for good.
“We just didn’t play well,” Otto-Eldred coach Shawn Gray said. “We missed a lot of shots around the bucket and we obviously didn’t defend Chambers or Page at all. Onto the playoffs it is.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Fillmore 55, Bolivar-Richburg 23
FILLMORE — Hannah Roeske scored 29 points as Fillmore (16-2) rolled past Bolivar-Richburg (10-7).
Carlee Miller scored eight points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Eagles, while Aliyah Cole led B-R with nine points.
Hinsdale 46, Genesee Valley 24
BELMONT — Kaitlynn Roberson scored 10 points and Haylee Jozwiak and Lindsey Veno added eight each for Hinsdale (13-4) in a road league win.
The Bobcats jumped out with a 17-0 lead after the first quarter.
Emera Aquila scored seven points for Genesee Valley (2-16).
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Houghton 50, Scio 11
HOUGHTON — Jess Prentice posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Houghton (8-7) past Scio (1-14).
Sarah Retz scored 16 points for the Panthers, while Jessica Adenuga added eight points.
Belfast 58, Friendship 30
FRIENDSHIP — Mary Hamer paced Belfast with 14 points as the Bulldogs improved to 3-13.
Kadence Donohue scored 12 points for Friendship (3-12).
NON-LEAGUE Andover 49, Whitesville 27
ANDOVER — Emily Wahl helped Andover (13-6) win its second straight game, scoring 15 points.
Vanessa Hall also scored 15 points in a loss for Whitesville (12-5).
AT FILLMORE Bolivar-Richburg (23)
Mc. Harris 1 1-2 3, Ma. Harris 1 0-2 2, Pacer 3 0-0 7, Cole 3 3-4 9, Nix 1 0-0 2. Totals: 9 4-8 23.
Fillmore (55)
Hatch 2 0-0 5, Roeske 12 2-4 29, Cole 2 1-2 5, Mucher 2 0-0 4, Byer 2 0-0 4, Miller 3 2-4 8. Totals: 23 5-10 55. B-R 2 10 16 23 Fillmore 12 24 40 55
Three-point goals: B-R 1 (Pacer); Fillmore 4 (Roeske 3, Hatch). Total fouls: B-R 7, Fillmore 10. Fouled out:
None.
JV:
Fillmore won.
AT BELMONT Hinsdale (46)
Roberson 4 1-2 10, Brooks 2 0-0 6, Przybyla 2 0-0 4, H. Jozwiak 4 0-0 8, L. Veno 4 0-0 8, Jimmerson 3 0-0 6, Tuttle 0 2-4 2. Totals: 18 3-6 46.
Genesee Valley (24)
Girusendorf 2 0-0 5, Aquila 3 0-0 7, Bentley 3 0-2 6, A. Herring 1 0-0 2, H. Herring 0 1-2 1, Burrows 1 0-0 2, Ordway 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 2-6 24. Hinsdale 17 30 42 46 GV 0 12 17 24
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 3 (Roberson, Brooks 2); GV 2 (Girusendorf, Aquila). Total fouls: Hinsdale 7, GV 9. Fouled out:
None.
AT HOUGHTON Scio (11)
Scotchmer 1 1-4 3, Wiech 1 1-2 4, Stilson 2 0-4 4, Chandler 0 0-2 0. Totals: 4 2-12 11.
Houghton (50)
Prentice 5 3-4 13, M. Paschalis 0 1-2 1, E. Retz 3 1-2 7, Retz 8 0-0 16, Tanken 2 1-2 5, Adenuga 4 0-0 8. Totals: 22 6-10 50. Scio 0 5 10 11 Houghton 23 33 45 50
Three-point goals: Scio 1 (Wiech); Houghton 0. Total fouls: Scio 9, Houghton 11. Fouled out:
None.
AT DUKE CENTER, Pa. Coudersport (50)
Gunn 1 0-1 2, Stimaker 1 0-0 2, E. Chambers 1 0-0 2, S. Chambers 6 5-6 21, Page 9 4-6 22, Frame 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 10-15 50.
Otto-Eldred (35)
Cousins 2 2-4 6, E. Sheeler 0 2-2 2, Spinney 4 0-0 9, Dalton 1 0-0 2, Heller 3 2-3 8, B. Heller 4 0-0 8. Totals: 14 6-9 35. Coudy 12 27 40 50 O-E 13 19 29 35
Three-point goals: Coudy 4 (S. Chambers 4); O-E 1 (Spinney). Total fouls: Coudy 11, O-E 13. Fouled out:
None.
JV:Otto-Eldred won.