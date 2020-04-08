SMETHPORT, Pa. — Dave Tenny and I worked together at Control Chief and Dave is an avid outdoorsman and a great guy.
He also is quite a wit and I was one of his favorite targets. I wondered how Dave was doing and gave him a call just a day or two ago and we had a few laughs and shared some old memories. It was nice to catch up.
Tuesday morning I was at the computer and my cell phone rang — it was Dave. Before I can say much he asks if I’m fishing for trout this morning. “No, I’m doing laundry.”
“Why not?” He replied. “The Pennsylvania governor just changed the opening day of trout season from April 18th to today due to COVID-19 to reduce overcrowding.”
I chuckled. “Yeah, right, Dave! That’s a good one ... real funny.”
“No, no, it’s the truth,” he said. “Look at the Fish and Boat Commission website.”
I looked and he was telling the truth!
“Dave, thanks so much, I’d love to talk but I’m going fishing!”
Dave laughed and mentioned he thought I might just have been interested in the information.
What would you do without good friends?
I called Scott Neely and give him the news. He was shocked and a little suspicious, but the excitement in my voice convinced him. I managed to wait long enough for Scott to get his gear together and he followed me to Smethport.
I drove to my favorite hole and it was filled with trout, not another soul in sight. Our eyes were big, this was simply too good to be true.
I had already rigged my pole and on the first cast a heavy rainbow belted my lure and catapulted out of the water in a shower of spray. I had another on before Scott was rigged up and his hands were shaking as he hurried to get a hook tied on; his glasses were in the truck.
I had some extra wax worms and urged them on him, as his salmon eggs were soft and the trout effortlessly robbed him. The wax worms were deadly and soon we were laughing together like little kids in sheer delight as we hauled in rainbow after rainbow and tossed them back in. I really tried to keep count, but soon was confused and then didn’t care.
We next hit Marvin Creek above the lake and people were catching fish there as well. In fact you couldn’t go anywhere on Potato, Marvin or the lake where people weren’t catching fish and I imagine it was like this statewide in every stocked stream.
If you got the word in time it was heaven on earth. When two guys catch over 100 trout, you know you had a good day.
It was touching to watch men, women, girls and boys catching fish and truly enjoying themselves. Everyone was successful and thrilled at their good fortune.
It is a little sad, in a way, that many who plan their vacations and weekend trips to their camps for the traditional second week of April opener have their hopes dashed to a great degree, but the virus spares no one, it seems.
Its impact hit me as well, My daughter Chrissy and I always fish together the first morning, and I will really miss her company. It was always a special time for both us, a re-bonding of past and present.
Whether the governor’s plan will be successful or not will remain to be seen. I imagine tomorrow may be crowded, but time will tell.
So, if you’re planning on doing some trout fishing in Pennsylvania, the season’s open. Keep your distance, be safe and good fishing to one and all.