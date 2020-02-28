ROME (TNS) — The recent discovery of tiny, invasive zebra mussels earlier this month at the state’s Rome Fish Hatchery in Oneida County has created a giant headache for the state Department of Environmental Conservation with the opening day of the state’s trout fishing season a month away.
The revelation will result in reduced or possibly no stocking of trout this spring in an undisclosed number of Upstate New York waterways in parts of the Adirondacks and Central New York. In some cases, different trout species from other fish hatcheries will be stocked in place of ones that are regularly stocked in waters.
And ultimately, the entire hatchery will have be “decontaminated, redesigned and reconstructed,” DEC said.
DEC operates 12 fish hatcheries in New York and stocked more than 2.3 million catchable-size brook, brown and rainbow trout in over 309 lakes and ponds and roughly 2,900 miles of streams across the state.
(The Randolph Hatchery, located in the village of Randolph in Cattaraugus County, is a major brood stock facility which annually handles five million to six million brook, brown and rainbow trout eggs. The Randolph hatchery is not reported to be contaminated.)
The Rome hatchery is one of DEC’s largest, annually raising nearly 160,000 pounds of brook, rainbow and brown trout. Hatchery staff “play a major role in providing fish for airplane and helicopter stocking of remote waters,” DEC notes on its website.
The Rome Fish Disease Center, also known as the Rome Lab, is also located on the hatchery grounds. Staff at the lab maintain a brood stock of disease-resistant strains of brook and brown trout, along with a laboratory where research activities and disease diagnosis of fish can be conducted.
Zebra mussels are an invasive, fingernail- sized, mollusk native to fresh waters in Euroasia. They negatively impact ecosystems — filtering out algae that native species need for food. They also attach to, as well as incapacitate native mussels and can clog up water intake pipes.
They were discovered in Delta Lake in late January, which supplies much of the water to the Rome hatchery located a short distance downstream from the lake’s dam. The hatchery also relies on groundwater from a spring to raise its trout.
Upon finding them in the lake, DEC immediately launched an investigation and discovered zebra mussel larvae Feb. 4 in hatchery ponds filled with water from the lake that contained brook and brown trout. There were none found in ponds fed by spring water.
Considering all the effort and money spent on raising the trout for this spring at the hatchery, DEC officials can’t just kill them or not stock them. DEC officials this week said they would only stock trout raised at the hatchery for the coming season and next year in waterways that currently have zebra mussels in them.
As the future of the hatchery after 2021, DEC said it “must be decontaminated, redesigned and reconstructed to achieve the maximum production possible using only spring water.”