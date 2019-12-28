The 2020 Winter Travel League will hold its first league trap shoot on Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Portville Conservation Club.
Participants will shoot at five different area clubs on Sunday mornings during the season, which runs through March 22. Events will be held at Portville, Richburg, Genesee Valley (Caneadea), Olean and Cuba.
Shooters must sign up by noon. The league is once again open to anyone who would like to try their hand at trap shooting. Newcomers are welcome. Youth shooters ages 12-17 will require signed parental permission. Ladies are also encouraged to participate in the league.
Shooters have the option of shooting 50 clay targets at each club twice, or 100 targets once at each club. The last day to join the league is Feb. 9 at Portville, the beginning of the second round.
The club representatives for the league are: Randy Hill, Portville Conservation Club; Jon Reitz, Richburg Rod & Gun Club; Lynn Pomeroy, Genesee Valley Conservation Club; Kurt Ireland, Olean Rod & Gun Club; and and Bill Malone, Cuba Rod & Gun Club.
Shooters must complete the entire 500-target regular season program to be eligible for season-ending awards, which include high-gun, runner-up, third place, high lady shooter, high junior shooter and a couple of special recognition awards.
Eligible shooters will also compete in a special season-ending, 50-bird, three-class, trophy shoot to be held at the Genesee Valley Conservation Club (the league’s host club for the 2020 season) on March 22. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m., and with a steak dinner and awards to follow. The league fee of $15 to join covers the steak dinner and the trophies and awards.
Last year, 55 members from Western New York and north central Pennsylvania participated but, as always, the league willingly accepts new competitors.
The schedule for the first half of the season is as follows:
Jan. 5 — Portville
Jan. 12 — Richburg
Jan. 19 — Genesee Valley
Jan. 26 — Olean
Feb. 2 — Cuba