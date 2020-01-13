PORTVILLE — The Winter Travel League of trapshooters from the local area began its 30th season last Sunday, January 5th at the Portville Conservation Club.
Despite lower temperatures, 44 shooters from New York and northwestern Pennsylvania showed up and joined the league on opening day. The shoot went both safely and smoothly for the 21 squads of shooters.
A good breakfast was served by the club. With the temperature in the upper-twenties, it was a bit windy Sunday as the scores reflected.
Junior shooter Austin Unverdorben from Eldred, Pa., led those shooting just 50 targets with a very solid 49 x 50, followed by Dakota Green from Shinglehouse, Pa., with his 48 x 50.
Portville’s Randy Hill was high gun for those shooting 100 targets Sunday with his 90 x 100. Olean’s Bob Button was next with his 89 x 100, followed by Fillmore’s junior shooter Andy Myers with an 83. Unverdorben and Green had the only perfect scores of 25-straight on the day.
League shooting continues tomorrow, (Sunday, January 12th), at the Richburg Rod & Club where a pancake breakfast will be served. The breakfast is open to the public.
The 500-bird, five-club, traveling trap shooting league holds trap shoots Sunday mornings from 9 am until 12:30 pm from January through the end of March. The clubs in the league are: the Portville Conservation Club, the Richburg Rod & Gun Club, the Genesee Valley Conservation Club in Caneadea, the Olean Rod & Gun Club and the Cuba Rod & Gun Club. Genesee Valley will serve as the league’s host Club for the year.
Gun safety is the league’s top priority. Junior shooters, ages 12-17, and ladies are also encouraged to come out and join in the fun. New, returning, and any other prospective trap shooters can join the league any time until the beginning of the second round on February 9th in Portville for just $15.
The league entry fee pays for a steak dinner with all the trimmings as well as trophies and other awards at the season’s end. Extra steak dinners will also be available for invited guests.