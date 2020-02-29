Trout season is still weeks away. We have been extremely fortunate in the weather department so far, but March has been snowy in recent years.
With these thoughts in mind, how can you be constructive over the coming weeks to keep yourself busy?
One of the things I’ve gotten hours of enjoyment from — and actually caught fish as a result — is making my own fishing lures. Catalogs like Jann’s Netcraft and others offer every part needed to create your own lures in a variety of shapes and sizes.
These companies supply bodies and parts for surface lures, crankbaits, stickbaits, buzzbaits, spinnerbaits and spinners. The spinner blades come in many shapes, sizes and colors, enough to give an lure builder large doses of nervous indecision, but they also allow present the opportunity to create a special lure no one else ever has.
When I felt really creative I used old wooden broom handles, cutting them to different lengths, whittling and shaping my own design of lure bodies. Some didn’t work well at all and others worked very well indeed.
My wife used to laugh at me when I’d fill the bathtub and pull my lures back and forth in the water to check their action. Light woods like cedar or pine work best being more buoyant than denser woods.
You can also modify existing lures to change their swimming pattern. Changing hook size, shape of the diving plane, thickness or height can improve or ruin a lure, but after a while you get a feel for what works and what doesn’t.
My greatest success story was changing a double-jointed Pikie Minnow to a triple-jointed muskellunge lure. My wife caught her biggest muskies, 20 pounds and larger, on that lure and had a giant muskie on in Canada on for a spell. It was simply huge, I truly, honestly, without the slightest exaggeration feel it was 6 feet long with a head like a crocodile.
That muskie was a giant and the beast struck the lure I created. Well, there’s a small victory there.
Another winter project I enjoy is refinishing rifle and shotgun stocks. If the firearm is a collector’s item I’d suggest leaving the original finish on it, but maybe you don’t care about that, or the firearm will never be worth a fortune, or perhaps the stock is so badly dinged the value will never be there. Hey, it’s up to you, just think before refinishing firearms such as a Fox or Parker shotgun or pre-64 Model 70.
Collector’s firearms should be left as is.
Refinishing a stock is an article in itself — Google the subject for all the steps. However, here are some hints you can think about. A lot of the old Savage rifles had a thicker, fatter, rounder stock than was necessary and were cheaply finished. However, they shot very accurately and many people own such rifles.
Reshape them for more desirable handling. I’ve used a wood rasp many times to do so, carefully thinning the forearm sides. This removes weight, but more importantly makes the forearm more ergonomic and easier to grasp in your hand. I continued rasping and thinning the entire stock sides to the butt plate. They are usually plastic and will file as well.
Be careful, take your time, don’t rush, keeping those sides straight and the lines flowing. Having a picture of a stock design you admire or a rifle on hand to measure and consult is a good idea. You may wish to gently concave the forearm from in front of the magazine to the tip, giving the stock smoother, more flowing lines.
Most of those stocks were birch and desperately need a good coat of walnut stain to darken them as well. Done properly the old Savage can become much sexier, a better color and sleeker finish with a noticeable weight loss.
If you’re an avid fishermen you probably, as I do, have far too many tackle boxes, drawers filled with lures, many still in their original packaging, lure parts, multiple spare reels lying around in profusion and a broken rod tip or two. Now’s a good time to gather, organize, repair, sort and even toss some wreckage in the garbage — or plan a garage sale for the surplus.
I’m usually delighted to find things I’ve totally lost track of, quality lures and extra hooks I’ve stored and forgotten about.
Sort through the morass and make piles of similar items and then clean out and organize your existing tackle boxes. A quick trip to the store for plastic organizers can really help. It’s a lot like Christmas as you find little treasures here and there and lures that bring back some very special memories.
Another enticing project could be planning a hunt or fishing adventure. You must have a dream trip, even a modest one. If you don’t make your mind up right NOW to do it, it may never happen. We never know about jobs, health, family cares and concerns, our world can suddenly become a mighty confusing place.
So grab your best friend or family, talk it over and decide where you want to go, what you can afford to spend and start the research project immediately.
You need to save the money, be in decent shape, know where and what you want to do. Talk to as many people as possible who have gone to the same area or had a similar trip. Do you need a guide? How will you get the game back? Are you driving or flying? A thousand little details need answered, but like the journey of 1,000 miles, you simply take the first step to get started and the rest takes care of itself.
Hey, go for it!
Another little project you can begin and should continue is keeping a journal of your outdoor activities. You can begin by buying a college notebook and thoughtfully writing about this year’s hunting and fishing activities, good and bad. Note anything special you learned or noticed, how you felt, what you bagged or caught.
As much as possible try and remember the weather. I always try to note the temperature, type of clouds, wind and feel of the day. This year I am going to watch the barometric pressure, moon phases, humidity and any other detail and begin searching for less obvious patterns I may have been missing.
Birds, fish and animals are affected strongly by things we as humans have trouble sensing or feeling. I would like to become much more sensitive to that “unseen world” we live in, but obviously can’t detect.
After you have kept this journal a few years it should be a wonderful experience to read back and relive your experiences and look for those clues all great hunters and fishermen are constantly on the lookout for.
To all my readers, have a wonderful and fruitful 2020.
(Wade Robertson is an award-winning outdoor writer whose articles have been published in Pennsylvania Outdoor News, Pennsylvania Game News, Fur, Fish & Game and other publications. His email is wadewrites3006@gmail.com.)