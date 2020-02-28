CANEADEA — The Winter Travel League of trapshooters from the local area continued its season Feb. 16 at Genesee Valley Conservation Club.
Thirty-five of the league’s 60 shooters registered scores as the shoot went both smoothly and safely for the 20 squads. The temperature was right near 30 degrees with snow on the ground and just a bit of an occasional headwind to lift the targets a bit from time to time.
Jon Reitz from West Clarksville led those shooting 100 targets Sunday with a score of 95x100. Junior shooter Peter Stayer of Allegany was next at 93x100, followed by Eldred, Pa.’s Keith Zielinski at 91x100.
Kody Beil from Cuba led those shooting just 50 targets with 44x50. Aaron Findlay from Fillmore and junior shooter Kelly Karnuth from Portville were next at 43x50.
Reitz had the only perfect score of 25-straight on the day.
The 500-bird, five-club, traveling trap shooting league holds trap league shoots Sunday mornings from January through the end of March. The league entry fee of $15 pays for a cook-your-own steak dinner as well as trophies and other awards at the season’s end.
League shooting continues Sunday at the Olean Rod & Gun.