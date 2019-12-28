Another deer season has come and gone. You’ll be putting the rifle in the cabinet for another year, where it will sit — largely forgotten.
It’s important to make sure rust or corrosion doesn’t eat away at your rifle; now’s the time to clean it properly.
The bore determines your rifle’s accuracy and should have particular attention paid to it to prevent any issues. Even though today’s powders and primers are noncorrosive, it’s still wise to treat the barrel with loving care. Let’s call this cleaning our preventative maintenance schedule.
You may be wondering why you should pay special attention to the bore of your rifle. Let’s take a second to think about what takes place every time you pull the trigger.
You squeeze and the firing pin falls, striking the primer. The primer is powerful for its size and explodes into the relatively small space of the powder-filled case. The powder is instantly heated to a high temperature and begins to burn very, very rapidly, creating high-temperature gas. The gas pressure shoots up to around 50,000 pounds of pressure per square inch. The only thing movable is the bullet and the high pressure gas drives the projectile down the rifling at approximately 3,000 feet per second, depending on caliber and bullet weight.
The amount of heat and friction generated during that brief millisecond between pulling the trigger, the powder burning and the bullet exiting the barrel is absolutely tremendous. Everything is perfectly safe, of course, since the metal composition and chamber/barrel thickness has been designed specifically to withstand exactly that amount of stress and more. However, as you may have surmised, something’s definitely getting dirty during this brief spurt of extreme forces.
First the high-temperature powder gas leaves a dark residue inside the chamber where small amounts of gas have made their way around the case neck. In the bore itself the bullet has been driven into the rifling and accelerated down the barrel under tremendous pressure. Some of the copper jacket will be stripped off onto the lands and into the grooves, along with the red-hot, powder-gas residue. Each and every shot adds to these deposits.
Additionally, any tiny irregularities or rough spots in the barrel will strip off more of the copper jacket than the smoother areas, and copper will continue to build up faster on these areas affecting the uniformity of your barrel. After a number of shots, depending on caliber and the particular firearm, accuracy will begin to drop off. Luckily a wire brush and a good powder/copper solvent will help remove this fouling.
However, shooting is only one of the ways we can dirty our rifles. Since we are constantly handling or carrying them, sometimes in miserable weather, we can’t ignore what exposing them to heavy rain or wet snow can do. Simply bringing your firearm inside from the cold into your home or camp will cause water vapor to condense on both the inside and outside of the metal. This isn’t any different than being outside in the rain, the end result’s your firearm’s wet. It’s important to be aware of this and take care of the rifle once it has warmed up, don’t sit the firearm in a corner and forget about it.
Simply handling the metal parts of the forearm leaves finger prints and the tiny deposits of salt or whatever else is on our fingers, and unless the metal is well-oiled, rust can form. Always wipe your metal parts down with an oily cloth after handling.
In short, always pay attention to your firearms and take the steps necessary to prevent moisture or corrosion from harming them. I have even seen rifles rust in a gun safe that happened to be against a cool outside wall, allowing the safe to collect moisture inside. That is a serious situation that needs to be addressed immediately.
At the very least you should always thoroughly clean your firearms before putting them away for the winter. First, remove the bolt from your rifle and inspect it. Clean the bolt face with a toothbrush and wipe the entire bolt body clean with an oily cloth. Do not squirt oil down the firing pin hole or apply it heavily where it can make its way inside the bolt. Oil build-up inside the bolt and around the firing-pin spring could cause your rifle to misfire in cold temperatures, with the excess oil thickening to sludge. This is a more common occurrence than you might think and has cost more than one hunter a nice buck.
If your bolt becomes wet or damp inside you need to disassemble, dry and very lightly oil it. Use a Teflon-type, very light lubricant on the firing pin spring to insure extreme cold will not cause a misfire. If you have an older firearm from your youth or dad’s old rifle, and suddenly decide to use it for old times’ sake, you’d be wise to pull the bolt apart and clean it. I can almost guarantee there will be heavy, thickened oil and sludge inside the bolt just waiting to cool, harden and prevent the firing pin from falling hard enough to fire.
Now that you have cleaned up the bolt and the action’s clear, your rifle barrel is next in line for cleaning. I begin by dipping the proper caliber brush in copper and powder solvent and wire brushing the barrel thoroughly. Next, run cloth patches saturated with solvent through the bore to remove the loosened fouling. When the patches come out clean you’re finished. You may have to wire brush a second time.
Finish by running a patch covered with gun oil down the bore two times — this will protect your bore until next year.
A badly fouled barrel may need to be wire brushed multiple times and require multiple patches to return it to a clean state. Occasionally you may have to purchase a stronger solvent especially designed for stubborn fouling and copper buildup. Keep at it until your patch comes out without turning gray or black.
I seldom remove the barreled action from the stock. However, if your rifle has been soaked in rain or immersed in water, it may be necessary to do so. Water may collect around the recoil lug, under or around the action, in the trigger assembly and other areas. Water dries very slowly in such tight spaces and severe rusting, even pitting can occur in these situations.
Composite stocks can simply be wiped off and set aside in a warm area to dry before oiling your barreled action and reassembling. Wood stocks may need to sit for several days if soaked. Examine your wood stocks very carefully once the barreled action has been removed. Many times you’ll find the wood hasn’t been sealed well with stock finish around the barrel, action and magazine. This is very common with older guns.
I highly recommend sealing any untreated wood with two coats of varnish or stock finish. It’s also important to remove the recoil pad and seal the end grain with two coats of finish if needed. The end grain of the stock is very absorbent and might even require a third coat if the wood is light and porous. When fully dry replace the pad. Once the stock is sealed the wood will become much more stable and is far more likely to hold its zero from one year to another.
Don’t forget to oil your rifle sling swivels as well, they can get very squeaky if you don’t keep them lubricated.
Once you have finished cleaning and oiling your firearm you can safely place it in the gun cabinet until next year. When late summer and fall roll around in 2020 you’ll be able to remove it without any nasty surprises, in great working condition.
And that, I may add, is a good thing.