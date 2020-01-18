RICHBURG — The Winter Travel League of trapshooters from the local area continued its season Jan. 12 at the Richburg Rod & Gun Club, despite extremely high winds.
Thirty-six shooters from New York and northwestern Pennsylvania competed Sunday as the shoot went both safely and smoothly for the 20 squads of shooters. A good pancake breakfast was served by the club.
The constant high wind with falling temperatures plagued shooters, as the results reflected.
Ron Stannard and daughter Reanne, from Shinglehouse, Pa., led those shooting just 50 targets, each with very solid scores of 47 x 50. Hinsdale’s Jeremy Mikolajczyk was next with 46 x 50.
Junior shooter Peter Stayer from Allegany led those shooting all 100 targets with a score of 90 x 100. He was followed by junior shooters Zain Harvey from Eldred, Pa., and Andy Myers from Fillmore, each with of 88 x 100.
Reanne and father Ron Stannard fired the only perfect scores of 25-straight on the day as the high wind wreaked havoc with targets all morning.
The 500-bird, five-club, traveling trap shooting league holds trap shoots Sunday mornings from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. through the end of March.
League shooting continues Sunday at the Genesee Valley Conservation Club.