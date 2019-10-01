A special youth-only pheasant hunting weekend in Western New York is set for Oct. 12-13.
The hunt occurs one week prior to the regular pheasant hunting season and provides junior hunters (ages 12 to 15) with the opportunity to hunt pheasants with a licensed adult companion.
Regular pheasant season in Western New York opens Oct. 19.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation will release approximately 4,700 adult ring-necked Pheasants on Region 9 lands open to public hunting for this fall’s pheasant hunting season.
“DEC is pleased to provide enhanced pheasant hunting opportunities in Western New York through our cooperative pheasant raising programs,” said Region 9 Director Abby Snyder. “We would especially like to thank the Erie and Allegany County Sheriff’s Departments for providing pheasants to be stocked at Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area and Hanging Bog Wildlife Management Area through their Pheasant Rearing Programs.”
The Day-old Pheasant Chick Program provides additional pheasant hunting opportunities through a partnership between DEC and sportsmen and women, 4H Youth, and landowners interested in rearing and releasing pheasants. Birds from this program are released before the season opens and dispersed widely, presenting a greater challenge for experienced hunters.
Hunters are reminded to ask permission from private landowners before hunting on their lands. Many of these release sites are available for hunting thanks to the cooperation of private landowners. Good landowner/hunter relations are critical to ensure these areas remain open to hunting in future years.
A special permit is required for hunting small game during the opening day of pheasant season on Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area in the town of Collins (Erie County), and Harwood Lake Multiple Use Area in the town of Farmersville (Cattaraugus County). Hunters interested in entering the DEC permit lottery for these Multiple Use Areas should mail one standard size post card to:
NYSDEC, Bureau of Wildlife, 270 Michigan Ave., Buffalo, N.Y., 14203
Post cards must include the hunter’s name, address, telephone number, 2019-20 license back tag number, preferred time of hunt (sunrise to noon or 1 pm to sunset), and the management area desired in order of preference. All entries must be received by Sept 27. There is no fee for the permit, and hunters awarded permits will be able to name one additional hunter on their permit. Ten permits will be issued per time block on each management area. Small game hunting on all other days will remain sunrise to sunset with no permit required.
Hunters should also note that dogs are not allowed within the designated area on the Multiple Use Areas for any purpose during the 48-hour period immediately preceding opening day of the fall pheasant season as posted on Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area and Harwood Lake Multiple Use Area.
Hunters wishing to hunt pheasants in Allegany State Park are reminded that they must pick up a free hunting permit at the Administration Building near Red House Lake before hunting in the park. No small game hunting is allowed in Allegany State Park during the regular big game season that runs from Nov. 16 until Dec. 8. Please refer to the attached table for a summary of the number of pheasants to be stocked and release sites in each county. Questions should be referred to DEC’s Bureau of Wildlife at 851- 7010 in Buffalo or 372- 0645 in Allegany.
2019 REGION 9 ADULT PHEASANT STOCKING
Allegany County
• Hanging Bog WMA along New Hudson Road, 455 birds.
• Keeney Swamp WMA, Route 15B, off North parking area, 182 birds.
Cattaraugus County
• Conewango Swamp Wildlife Management Area, between Route 241 and Conewango Creek, 315 birds.
• Allegany State Park, Wolf Run Road and Upper Bay State Road (free permit necessary from Administration Building), 322 birds.
• Harwood Lake Multiple Use Area (special permit required for opening day, Oct. 19), 266 birds.
• Allegheny Reservoir Wildlife Management Area, vicinity of Bone Run off Onoville Road, 322 birds.