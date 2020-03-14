I often alternate between laughing and crying. I have a special ability to store things in places which seem wise and sage at the time, but are impossible to find later.
This leads one to wonder just how does the mind really work. A puzzle if there ever was one. So, on occasion, I laugh at my ability to hide things from myself and sometimes cry in frustration for the same reason.
Trout season is looming; it’s never too early to begin preparing, but often I hesitate, afraid of the daunting treasure hunt before me. Where did I put this, where did I hide that? You may laugh, but this is always a yearly challenge.
My wife Jane, who seldom ever ventured into my man cave except to borrow something for work around the house, often was able to find things I couldn’t. How this was possible is mindboggling, but true.
After I’d searched exhaustively, looked everywhere possible for a particular item, as a last resort, just before I lost control and began throwing things, I would ask my dear wife for help.
The scenario was always the same. I’d go begging, she’d look faintly disgusted at my incompetence, reluctantly stop what she was doing and then give me a pitying smile, like I was a little boy who misplaced his bicycle or perhaps needed a Band-Aid. This was faintly irritating but not as painful as being unable to find, say, a license, net, hat, knife or so on.
She’d ask what I was looking for, where had I seen it last, what might it be in and other pertinent questions that came to her mind. Then she’d stand there and look around thinking. Perhaps it wasn’t thinking as much as a communication with the infinite. Maybe she was drawing upon those mysterious powers she had in this direction or maybe she just had a clearly logical mind and an understanding of my often illogical mentality.
She often accused me of having man-eyes. I soon discovered that, translated, this little dig implied I could look right at what I was searching for and not see it.
This happened especially often in the kitchen. She took great pride in her ability to find things, but I became a little suspicious of the importance of this to her when I finally did figure out where she kept things she’d rearrange the cupboards. Hmm.
However, the above had no relevance to her talent in the man-cave. My abode was filled with crammed drawers, cupboards and a stuffed closet with poor lighting. Small objects, even large, could disappear in this morass effortlessly, lost in the limbo of the countless objects I’d accumulated over the years. There was some order however. Reloading dies, bullets, primers and other similar items had their own space, but if there was still room I’d slip an unrelated article in there among them.
Jane would ask me to leave and, especially, not to tell her I’d already looked there. Just absent myself and leave her to her mystical ways. I don’t know how she did it, but in less than 30 minutes she’d generally find whatever I’d misplaced — to my great joy and appreciation.
If Jane couldn’t find an item I usually made a note to buy another. I’d really found a black hole for whatever it may be, more than likely light years off in a mysterious abyss.
I miss that girl, she made life a lot easier.
Another closely related phenomenon is my fishing vest. The old and battered vest has eight smaller snap pockets, two rectangular, medium-size pockets and two large storage pouches running from the front of the vest around to the back on the inside. Over the years an astonishing quantity of small fishing-related items have gathered there.
With me being right-handed, the easiest pockets to access are on the left side of my vest. The medium pocket is the easiest to open and actually look into. There lie my hooks and sinkers. I go through a large number of hooks and sinkers, every stream having an unimaginable variety of hungry snags.
The large and lower left-hand pouch holds jars of salmon eggs, maggots, meal worms, a hand towel and Power Bait. My small tackle box goes into the right-hand, large pocket, where its size makes it easy to find for the most part.
On an average day I only visit those three pockets. The remaining pockets and their contents fade into obscurity until an unusual situation or need arises. Then the hunt begins.
Gee, I know I have a small pack of snap swivels somewhere! I remember buying a new spinner, still in the pack, but which pocket? Where’s my spare spool of fluorocarbon? I need a larger hook; are they in a tiny plastic box or a thin package?
Eight pockets capable of holding multiple items, some of which may camouflage the others, presents a far bigger problem of discovery than first meets the eye, especially with the vest high on my torso, making it difficult to open the pockets and even more challenging to see clearly into. Many times I’ve found it necessary to wade to shore, take my vest off and go through every pocket, one by one, until I discover what I’m looking for.
The larger pockets are their own separate challenge because of their size.
Well, fellow fishermen, I don’t know if you experience these same difficulties, but I imagine you do. I’m screwing up my courage to begin this year’s search — and I’m not looking forward to it.
Good luck to all; what you’re looking for has to be there somewhere ... doesn’t it?