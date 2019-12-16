Christmas is rushing upon us and many are wondering, perhaps panicking, about what to purchase for their loved ones who hunt and fish. I thought I might offer a few suggestions and hope they may help.
Knives are always great gifts. There are so many different shapes and sizes of knives it’s a little bewildering to anyone who hasn’t studied their history and usage. But most of us use them everyday for varied reasons.
A great gift is your basic pocket knife. It should be light, easy to carry on a pocket with a clip or be flat enough to fit easily and unnoticeably in your pocket. The most critical aspect of any knife is the blade. It should be made of quality steel, be strong and able to hold a sharp edge. We are fortunate to have world-renowned manufacturers close to us. Cutco in Olean (along with Ka-Bar), Case Cutlery in Bradford and Ontario Knife Co. in Franklinville.
One of the best gifts I ever gave my daughters was a multiple knife/tool combination that fit on a key ring. They were only 2 inches long and half an inch high with small sharp blades, fantastic little scissors and a small combo blade with a screwdriver tip and nail file. They also had a small set of tweezers that will remove nasty little splinters, and a toothpick.
They’re so compact you don’t notice you’re carrying them, but it seems you use them constantly, often when you don’t have access to other tools. The tweezers especially have been a Godsend for removing painful thorns and splinters for family, friends and strangers far from home base.
In my opinion everyone should have such an item on their key ring or in their purse at all times.
A quality folding or belt knife for hunting is always a good choice as well. I like models with a gut hook. Some blades are half-serrated toward the tang and standard edge toward the front. I prefer a straight, sharp edge the entire blade, but there have been times when the serrated rear has been helpful. Either choice is a good one.
Fishermen love a good fillet knife. I have three sizes of such knives, 4-, 6- and 9-inch, and use them constantly in the kitchen and in the field.
A top-quality knife sharpener is a great gift — nothing is worse than a dull knife. I think I’ve cut myself more using dull knives than sharp since you have to push harder and get frustrated and careless.
I am constantly losing gloves. A hunter needs two or three different types of handwear. A lightweight camo pair for early fall, heavier gloves for colder weather and mittens with finger holes and the flip back mitten top. I prefer these to be the insulated wool for warmth and flexibility. Buy gloves a size larger — tight fits constrict circulation and you need room for chemical hand warmers inside when it’s bitter cold.
A pack of hand warmers and or body warmers is another great stocking stuffer.
A warm, waterproof hat with ear flaps is a must for me. I use two types, one that is camo or orange and the other with extra-sized earflaps that are warm and fluffy. You can lose 10% of your body heat through your head alone. Keep it warm.
Shoulder-length plastic gloves for cleaning deer are really nice to have, keeping your arms, hands, wrists and coat sleeves clean. Another item I just started using are suspenders. You don’t have to cinch your belt so tight with suspenders and they are very comfortable, allowing your pants to move up and down slightly.
A good hunting shirt should have two large chest, button-down pockets for glasses, cell phones, folded paper towels or whatever. You need a warm shirt and a lighter shirt depending on the season. Several manufacturers make some nice-looking shirts that can be worn informally when not in the field.
Warm, thick socks are a blessing. I usually wear ankle-fit Muck boots. Experience has shown a light, nylon, almost-stocking-like pair worn underneath an extra thick, fluffy nylon sock to be best. The nylon socks slip out of my boots easier when I’m straining to remove them and they surprisingly warm as well.
Ammunition is a good choice in a few instances. You can’t go wrong buying someone a carton of .22 ammo. It’s the universal cartridge everyone shoots and plinks with. Few don’t own a .223 nowadays, a box of 50 rounds is likely to be a hit.
A good quality belt isn’t a bad idea. I get tired of switching belts on my many pairs of pants. I don’t think it’s possible for me to have too many belts and there must be many of the same opinion.
Every hunter should, but many don’t, keep a journal. Dates, places, exciting hunts, notes on certain stands and things to do next year should be recorded and studied in the future. Perhaps purchasing one may be just the incentive someone needs to do just that.
Not everyone has a quality gun case. They can be soft cases or hard, but either protects your gun finish and optics.
Another thoughtful item is a Claw-type rifle, shotgun or crossbow sling. These types of slings have a softer, rubberish finish that grips any type of shirt or jacket, keeping your weapon from slipping off your shoulder. Constantly repositioning your rifle is a real pain. I’m planning on replacing all my older slings after using one, they’re great.
If you have a good spy network — children, family, friends, acquaintances — you may discreetly ask what someone might need that’s specific. A certain caliber, weight and manufacturer of bullet, a specific fishing lure or line, a longed-for fishing rod.
A little stealth is sometimes necessary or have the person in the know accompany you to the store or help you order it online.
Merry Christmas and happy shopping.
(Wade Robertson is an award-winning outdoor writer whose articles have been published in Pennsylvania Outdoor News, Pennsylvania Game News, Fur, Fish & Game and other publications. His email is wadewrites3006@gmail.com.)