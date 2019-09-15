Several small game hunting seasons open Oct. 1 across New York state, with special youth-only hunting seasons for pheasants and waterfowl prior to the start of the regular season
The Department of Environmental Conservation notes that hunting seasons for waterfowl (ducks, geese and brant) begin in early October in many parts of the state. In addition, there are special opportunities for junior hunters (ages 12 to 15) prior to the regular season, including Oct. 5-6 in the Western Zone.
Ruffed grouse season runs from Oct. 1 through the last day of February in most areas of the state. The DEC encourages ruffed grouse hunters to submit feathers from harvested birds in order to assess recruitment (number of young produced per adult female grouse) for different parts of the state.Interested hunters should visit the DEC website.
Approximately 30,000 adult pheasants will be released on lands open to public hunting for the upcoming fall pheasant hunting season. The pheasant hunting season begins Oct. 19 in central and western portions of the state.
Since 2007, the DEC has offered a special youth-only season to provide junior hunters the opportunity to hunt pheasants during the weekend prior to the regular pheasant hunting season. In Western New York, the youth pheasant hunt weekend is Oct. 12-13. Both the junior hunter and their adult mentor must have a hunting license. Only the junior hunter is allowed to carry a firearm and harvest birds on these dates.
Squirrel seasons started Sept. 1 in Upstate New York, while rabbit hunting begins on Oct. 1. Snowshoe hare (or varying hare) season starts Oct. 1 in the Northern Zone.
Several years ago, the DEC updated the fall turkey hunting season structure in response to declines in turkey populations and to ensure that harvest opportunities are sustainable and in line with current environmental conditions. The cold, wet spring weather New York experienced this year may have contributed to reduced recruitment of young birds. With that in mind, hunters may expect to see fewer birds this fall than in recent years and may have to work harder to locate a flock. Fall turkey season is Oct. 19-Nov. 1 in the Southern Zone.