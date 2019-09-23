The sky was still dark, the predawn silent and solemn. It was in the 40s, but once outside I removed my jacket and shirt, tying them to my pack before shouldering it.
I would be cold for the first 100 yards or so, but it wouldn’t be long till I’d be too warm on the hike in. I was hoping to avoid becoming hot and sweaty since it’s so difficult not to hurry to your stand. You want to be there before daylight.
A quarter of a mile later I climbed a steep bank and wondered if any turkeys would be roosted in the area. For some reason they loved it here; would this year be any different? I stopped and stared closely at the dim treetops, but there were still too many leaves for clear viewing. Ten steps later a big turkey burst out of a treetop directly overhead, followed by six more indistinct thrashing shapes. They made enough racket to wake the dead, but I simply kept walking.
Only 100 yards remained to the tree stand. Any deer close at hand had to wonder what in the world upset the turkeys. The deer may leave, they may not, the wind was more important than noisy longbeards.
Scanning the tree trunks carefully I was overjoyed to locate the stand directly in front of me. I tied the pack and bow to the rope, stood a minute or two to cool off and climbed the ladder, then hauled up my gear and settled in. It took five minutes to dress, hang the pack and situate my binoculars and rangefinder. Finally, I sat back with a sigh of relief and relaxed.
As it grew lighter I began the endless task of looking constantly around. Deer appear as if by magic; you can never stop turning your head. If you can see them coming you can prepare and often get a great shot. Discovering them close to your stand at the last second is never good and seldom successful.
Soon birds were calling, the turkeys yelping and a few squirrels digging in the leaves. Three hours passed, then I saw a doe walking parallel to me about 100 yards off. I looked behind her, but she appeared to be alone. She soon vanished.
An hour later a doe and a fawn followed her. The doe appeared nervous and the fawn very jumpy, constantly leaping ahead, then stopping and twitching its tail agitatedly. There had to a buck behind, right?
The doe and fawn hurried up a bank and were only out of sight a few minutes when another deer appeared on their trail. I raised the binoculars and saw the flash of antlers. My heart immediately kicked into overdrive. But how to get him headed in my direction?
Picking up the rattle bag, I gently clashed them together; not loud, just enough to get his attention. He stopped and looked. I grabbed the doe bleat and called twice, watching him in suspense. Almost to my surprise, he turned and began walking at a slight angle toward my location.
The buck continued to walk without a pause closer and closer. When he reached 30 yards I could see he wouldn’t come any closer at the angle he was moving. I was just ready to grunt to stop him when the 8-point paused.
Quivering, I placed the pin just behind his shoulder and released. The arrow flashed out and I heard it hit. The buck jumped, paused, then ran. Just before he disappeared from sight he fell.
Yes! The preparation and scouting that preseason had paid off.
AT THE END OF THIS SUMMER I pulled over to the side of the road and parked at another stand location. The road, the pulloff and the small red marker ribbon tied on the apple tree all looked the same. But as I looked toward my stand, nothing seemed familiar at all. The path had vanished and a small jungle seemed to have sprouted up head high in just a few months.
Wow, all the rain this year seemed to have kicked weed growth into high gear. I fought my way through the cover and finally reached the tree stand. The path to the base of the tree was blocked by multiflora rose, small maples had sprouted 5 feet high with goldenrod chest high. How did this stuff grow so quickly and so thick and tall?
No doubt about it, I needed to return and do some serious trimming. The only good thing about the unbelievable growth that had taken place here was the apple trees were loaded, the limbs bent and heavy with fruit. That helped restore my spirits, but there was a lot of work to be done before my stand would present a shot at any distance.
Believe it or not, well before archery opens is the time to check your stand and prepare for the season. So many things can happen. One friend had a tree fall on his stand. He had to start over. Brush grows, fallen trees and blowdowns block the path the deer used to walk or there’s no feed this year. It’s important to scout things out and adapt now.
It’s also important to start shooting, checking out your arrows and zero. Look over your strings and wheels, lubricate where necessary and make sure sight screws and scopes are secure. Double-check your broadheads to make sure they’re razor sharp.
As time goes on I find it’s the little things that count and make your hunt a success. Make double sure everything is in perfect working order early and try to keep Murphy and his pesky law at bay.
If the wall-hanger comes down the trail, you want everything working perfectly.
(Wade Robertson is an award-winning outdoor writer whose articles have been published in Pennsylvania Outdoor News, Pennsylvania Game News, Fur, Fish & Game and other publications. His email is wadewrites3006@gmail.com.)