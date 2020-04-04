How times change — and so quickly. Who would have thought the entire country would be forced to confront a deadly disease and essentially shut down to protect itself so quickly?
But history has proven time and time again that we have no idea what tomorrow may bring.
One December day the war in Europe was a growing concern, the next Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and Americans’ lives changed forever. One day air travel was a simple process, then 9/11 happened and the entire industry was forced to confront a terrifying new threat.
We all take so many things for granted, just assuming we merit the many fabulous blessings in our lives are our due. But we can be reminded we are not in charge, but can only deal with any new, shocking situation staring us in the face as best we can.
Just a few weeks ago my biggest concern was how high the creeks would be the opening day of New York trout season. Without warning I began to wonder if we’d have a season at all.
But, things moved on and the situation gradually clarified itself. The entire season’s stocking schedule was scrapped, this year’s allotment of trout to be stocked as quickly as possible by the fewest number of people. This meant the only areas receiving fish would be those very close to vehicle access. No volunteer help was allowed near the trucks or the drivers, the trout entering the stream via chutes off a bridge or large hose stretched to the stream or lake.
This was a sad blow, the number of areas receiving fish greatly reduced. May fishing would now become very difficult, no new numbers of trout entering the waters later in the season.
Fishing suddenly took on a new shape with new challenges. COVID-19 significantly altering the approach to fishing — if anglers chose to fish at all.
After studying the situation I came to the conclusion that being outdoors was as safe as one could get as long as you maintained a proper distance from other people and avoided heavily-frequented public areas. Once I decided I could fish safely by obeying the proper precautions, life became a little brighter.
I called my buddy, Dave, and we compared notes on our everyday activities. Once we felt safe on that front we agreed to meet for the first day and be on the stream at the crack of dawn. That at least felt natural and correct.
When we arrived at the parking lot it was already full despite the fact it was still dark. A quick assessment of the situation revealed anglers spread apart the proper distances and lining the creek bank. Last year four or five anglers would have filled the spots between fishermen, but not in 2020.
After a consultation we decided to take a hike and cross the stream in order to obtain positions on the far side, directly across from the other fishermen. That bank was empty, not a single soul fishing there, and after a walk through the trees and brush we arrived, ready to begin.
The sky in the east was now lighting up and a band of clear sky glowed above the horizon. The day promised to be clear.
The morning air was cold and damp, its chill nibbling through my jacket. Luckily I was wearing two vests underneath my coat, the extra vest keeping my core temperature up just enough to be comfortable.
The water in the stream was high, fast and cloudy, perfect conditions actually. I whipped my lure across the current and halfway back felt a hit. I missed the fish and cast quickly back, missing another strike. The third retrieve I jiggled the lure at my feet when I’d finished the retrieve. Two yearling brown trout appeared behind it then darted quickly away. Well, there were fish here for sure and, as the light increased, so should the action.
Several casts later I was watching my spoon come in and decided the action just wasn’t right, I wasn’t reeling fast enough. So, the next cast I reeled faster and halfway across the stream a fat brown nailed it. He wasn’t that big, but a scrapper. After a spirited battle I had him ashore.
Two casts later with only 24-inches of line out a 2-year-old shot up from the bottom and crunched down on my lure. I set the hook and the battle was on. One more brown and I began releasing the trout I caught. My partners kept a few of the smaller trout as well, releasing the rest.
The fishing was good, but the fish were certainly spread out up and down the stream.
After an hour we explored other sections of the creek, but our earlier decision had been the correct one. The area we’d started at definitely held the greatest number of trout.
Cars came and went, fishermen walked up and down the banks, but all were respectful and kept their distance from other anglers. As the sky cleared the temperature seemed to drop and the wind picked up. Suddenly, it was just too cold to fish comfortably and we quit for the day.
There was little doubt the number of anglers was down from previous years. The virus did intimidate many. Strangely, we saw very few if any local anglers. I found this curious; fishermen had driven some distance to fish here, but where were the residents?
It had always been a tradition to have lunch together the first day, but obviously that wouldn’t be taking place. Back at the trucks we talked, compared notes of the morning, shared a little gossip and then went our ways.
I was surprised how much I missed our lunch together. The day didn’t seem complete without it. But, at least we had been able to get together, laugh, tease each other over missed or lost trout and catch quite a few others. Things certainly could have been worse.
COVID-19 has cast its large shadow over all of us this morning, and especially over our long anticipated lunch, but the first day had been very successful in all other aspects and, for that blessing, I am indeed grateful.
I hope and pray all is well with you — be careful, keep yourselves safe and God Bless.