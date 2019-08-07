I was contemplating when to go fishing. Let’s see, Thursday was out, but the next four days were open. Which day would provide the best chance of success?
Well, I took a peek at the weather. I hauled out the phone and looked over the 10-day forecast. The report showed sunny skies except for that coming Monday, when the temperature would hover in the mid-60s with rain forecast on and off. After several days of very hot, humid weather, I didn’t hesitate selecting Monday as the perfect day to fish.
Yes, the day of rain. Why did I do that?
A quick call to Steve Griswald. He thought Monday would be a great choice as well. Meet him at home around 6, he’d be ready. With some reluctance I set the alarm for 4 a.m. the next morning. There is no better time to be on the water than daylight but, man, that unfortunately involves those early morning wakeups.
Predictably, I had trouble falling asleep, tossing and turning well past midnight. When the nasty alarm did go off I’d finally fallen into a deep, deep sleep. Oh, it was agony awakening, rolling over, shutting the alarm off and trying to get up. My head was groggy, my arms and legs felt like lead and my eyes refused to focus. My rational mind kept telling me I was crazy. Use your head, stay in bed, it said.
SOMEHOW, I ignored that very persuasive voice and managed to stagger to my feet and dress. Luckily, I’d laid everything out the night before so no thinking was involved. The world’s most efficient breakfast, peanut butter toast, some water, grab the tackle and out the door.
I weaved through Walmart’s doors at 4:30 a.m. and made my way to the sporting goods section where I bought nightcrawlers, checked myself out and was soon on my way. I arrived at Long Point by a quarter to 6 and we were on Chautauqua Lake by 6:15.
I was wide awake by this time, glad to see the day be born and excited about fishing. Getting out of bed seemed like a great idea … now.
We launched and sped across the smooth waters to a weed line Steve had been killing the walleyes on. But, the evening before, he only caught one walleye and it was barely legal. A fluke or had the walleyes moved?
Thirty minutes of fishing without catching a single walleye confirmed our fears. Had the bait moved, the water temperature changed, several muskies moved in? We didn’t know, but the fish weren’t here and now we had to find where they’d gone.
The grey, threatening sky grew darker and a steady rain began falling. Perfect, dim light and a low barometer should keep the fish shallow and feeding. We moved up to another area where we’d found fish in the past and Steve suddenly had a hit.
HIS POLE BENT and with a grin he announced this wasn’t a pesky white perch, but a walleye. Soon an 18-inch walleye was in the cooler. By 11 we had our limit of 10 walleyes from 17 to 22 inches. I just love fishing in the rain.
For some unexplainable reason I have come in contact with a large number of fishermen in the last month who seem to be surprised fish are far more likely to hit on a rainy day than a sunny one. This was a shock to me. I’ve caught many of my biggest fish during rainy weather and just assumed everyone knew storm fronts can mean great fishing. But, then I realized that if one never fished on rainy days, how could one know how remarkable they can be?
An early experience I had on the remarkable effect a rain front can have on fishing happened in the early 1970s. We’d been fishing Chautauqua Lake off Goose Creek that morning. Despite arriving at daybreak, three of us had fished hard for just two small bass. The fish just didn’t seem to be hitting.
Then, about 9 a.m., a long line of heavy clouds appeared on the horizon and rapidly swept our way. The sun was blotted out, the barometer plummeted and a light rain began to fall. It was as if someone flipped a switch — the fish suddenly went crazy.
I had just retrieved a crankbait up to the boat when a muskellunge charged my lure so fast he shot out of the water in his eagerness the nab the bait. It missed, but I quickly made a cast in the direction it disappeared.
THIS TIME the muskie didn’t miss and I set the hook, the fish catapulting out of the water. Soon a legal muskie was flopping in the boat and I was beside myself with joy.
My friend then caught a 3-pound bass and our other companion nailed another. A few casts later a big smallmouth hit and I landed it.
In an hour we’d all caught our limit of bass plus my muskie. We lost several other nice ‘lunge, unfortunately — bad luck and too light on the equipment. That morning there was no doubt of the dramatic influence a rain front can have on fishing.
Fish can feel the barometer dropping well in advance of the rain and occasionally begin hitting up to two or three hours before a storm front. In many cases these are the biggest fish in the lake. A high, hazy sky with filtered sunlight before a storm is a great time to be on the water.
Thunderstorms are funny things. One occasion fish hit before the storm, on another they hit best after the storm. You just never know, so fish both times.
I always keep an eye on the solunar tables and, if you can hit a major feeding period and a simultaneous rain front, fast action is almost guaranteed. The fish go nuts.
It’s a proven fact fish hit best during a low barometer. I’ve seen days when a very low barometer, below 29, seemed to make muskellunge angry and kill indiscriminately. I’ve witnessed fresh, tooth slashed baitfish floating on the surface, but not eaten. Perhaps the dropping pressure affects their air bladders painfully but, whatever it is, muskies can take it out on smaller fish.
A LIGHT, STEADY rain is best. Very heavy rain is never productive, fish before or after. Use bright-colored lures to show up in the low light and don’t forget your raingear.
If you haven’t tried fishing the first day of a rain front, especially after hot, dry weather, try it. You may experience the best fishing day of your life.
(Wade Robertson is an award-winning outdoor writer whose articles have been published in Pennsylvania Outdoor News, Pennsylvania Game News, Fur, Fish & Game and other publications. His email is wadewrites3006@gmail.com.)