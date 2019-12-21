Today the hunting and shooting worlds are filled with new, exciting cartridges. Modern technology, the AR platform and objective looks at existing calibers have brought about more efficient case design, faster velocities and increased performance.
AR case length is fixed, but stubbier, larger capacity/caliber cases are constantly being developed, outperforming the .223 in many ways.
The .264 cartridges were largely ignored in the U.S. for generations, though widely used in Europe. Inexplicably, hunters and shooters in North America shied away from arguably the best bullet diameter existing. Today however, the 6.5 Creedmoor, using .264 diameter bullets, has finally been recognized for the truly outstanding blend it possesses of bullet weight, ballistic coefficient, low recoil, flat trajectory and excellent killing power. The new 26 Nosler, a long-range magnum if there ever was one, also takes advantage of the .264’s potential with awesome ballistics.
Why we here in the Americas took so long to catch on is puzzling.
But, today’s article examines how new bullet technology invigorates our older calibers, some of which may be a favorite of yours, Dad’s or Grandad’s. They’ve sat in the gun cabinet far too long; let’s reload and take them hunting.
Reloading is a fascinating hobby and allows you to build customized loads for any caliber you own, especially those a little long in the tooth, such as the .257 Roberts, 7x57 Mauser, 300 Savage or a host of older cartridges from those long-distant days of yore. They worked back then and now, but you can safely increase their velocities with today’s revolutionary new bullets, notably the all-copper Hornady GMX or Barnes TTSX bullets. Here, careful handloading can bring Dad’s rifle back into the stand, reborn and deadlier than before.
I have a soft spot for the .257 Roberts, not surprising since I bagged my very first buck with that caliber. The venerable .257 was introduced in 1934 and its versatility as a varmint gun using 60-, 75- or 87-grain bullets, and as a deer rifle using 117- or 120-grain projectiles at 2,700 to 2,800 feet per second (fps) made it very popular. The round was accurate, flat-shooting and a pleasure to shoot.
Interesting, but what is it about today’s new bullets that will allow the handloader to invigorate his older rifle? Let’s see.
My two favorite are GMX and TTSX bullets. What makes them different? Both are copper hollow points, not lead. On impact the front half of the bullet violently expands into four petals, producing devastating shock. The rear of the bullet remains solid, the bullet’s penetration guaranteed. Since these bullets can’t break up like lead bullets, the reloader can drop a bullet weight, allowing your old rifle to shoot faster and flatter with enhanced performance. Ah, the magic of handloading.
Using a 100-grain TTSX bullet in the .257 allows me to gain 200 fps over the 120 without any increase in recoil. My favorite powders all deliver good accuracy with 100-grain bullets. The Hornady manual shows 39.2 grains of IMR 4064 delivers 3,000 fps, as do 43.6 of IMR 4350 and 48.3 grains of IMR 4831. Start lower than maximum loads, of course, and work your way up.
I have not tried the 80-grain TTSX, which can be loaded up to 3,300 fps (Wow!) in the .257, but you can bet the farm that copper bullet will not break up on a shoulder and, most likely, exit the far side of a deer hit in the rib cage. That’s not the tame rifle from the 1930s by any stretch of the imagination. Feeling the urge to handload?
Another favorite caliber is the 7x57 Mauser, developed in 1895. The older rifles have soft-steel actions, but modern-actioned 7x57s can be loaded substantially higher. In either case dropping a bullet weight will give you more zip. In my rifle with a modern action and 22-inch barrel a 140-grain Nosler partition at a modest 2,650 fps took a literal pile of deer over the years, many one-shot kills. Today, I’d load the 120-grain coppers with around 42 grains of IMR 4064 and expect 2,800 fps with less recoil.
The 7mm-08 is just a 7x57 reborn in a short action, a .308 case necked down to .284, but loaded to higher pressures. Unfortunately, many rifles sold in this caliber were in Model 7 Remingtons with 18-inch barrels. Hunters quickly discovered the short barrel didn’t allow 140-grain bullets to gain enough velocity to reliably open up on deer. Here, reloading the 120-grain coppers are a big plus or even a 100-grain if you place a perfect shot in neck or rib cage. Use a faster-burning powder in short barrels — RL-15 or Winchester 760 work well.
The 300 Savage was very popular, but most sit home nowadays. A 150-grain bullet at 2,700 fps was a good round and killed countless deer, but today it’s an antique. The TTSX 110-grain can be pushed to 3,000 fps with IMR 3031 or 4320, a devastating round for sure.
Your older rifle, of any caliber, may have found the fountain of youth in modern bullet technology and handloading can rejuvenate them once again. If you don’t handload, start, it’s a fascinating hobby with real purpose, as you can easily see.
Also, Christmas is almost upon us. If the husband, son, daughter or other significant other already handloads ammunition, a box of these new bullets under the tree or in the stocking will certainly catch and awaken their imagination. If they’re considering beginning handloading as a hobby get online and look for the many complete handloading packages available. It’s not only a fascinating pastime, but will new life in older cartridges and maybe some in the hand loader themselves as well.