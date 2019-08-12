I’ve noticed that the further from the farm people are, the more unrealistic their viewpoints become. Farm life grounds one in the oftentimes harsh realities of life and gives a firm foundation upon which to base the great majority of your opinions on how the world really works.
Animals, for instance, are seldom thought of as posing a threat yet, if not hunted, they can lose their fear of people — and the results can be surprising, if not shocking.
Take, for instance, turkeys. A big, wild gobbler can weigh over 20 pounds and in certain places up to 30. That’s a considerable amount of weight and the muscle power needed for such a bird to fly is amazing. Gobblers also have a wicked beak and long, sharp spurs on their feet used for fighting, and with which they are very handy. A kick from a big tom with over 1-inch spurs would lay you open.
If you read the article beneath mine in the July 28 Times Herald, you noticed a senior community was terrorized by a group of big gobblers. One poor fellow was knocked over and broke a hip and others were lacerated by the sharp spurs of attacking toms. Being well-acquainted with the power of a large gobbler, I know only too well how frightening it must have been to be attacked when you’re older, unsteady and unable to flee.
Turkeys routinely kill frogs, toads, snakes and mice with their sharp beaks; getting pecked must be a painful experience indeed.
After reading the article and imagining what it must have been like to be mugged by a tough, old gobbler, I remembered my fellow salesman, Bill. I’ll not mention his last name; he’s such a nice guy he probably wouldn’t mind me using it, but for courtesy’s sake I’ll refrain.
Bill is around 6 feet with reddish hair, very polite, proper and as nice and inoffensive a person as you would care to meet. He’d led a sheltered life and had little interest in outdoor sports. Since he knew I live to hunt and fish he’d often ask me about my little adventures, curious about such things and interested simply for the sake of learning about something so far from the life he led.
During our monthly sales meeting one May I was talking with another salesman, Neil Huey, about spring gobbler hunting. Bill overheard and came over to us, his face shining with excitement and some other emotion I could not identify. Neil and I turned to him and wondered what brought him over to us in such a state of agitation.
“Are you guys talking about turkeys?” he asked, his face filled with wonder and, it seemed, fear. “Aren’t you scared? What kind of guns do you use? Do you climb up trees? Can’t they fly? Is it safe?”
Neil and I couldn’t help but look at each other in surprise. I think for a moment we wondered if Bill wasn’t putting us on a little, but from the look in his serious eyes he wasn’t.
I couldn’t answer until I knew what prompted his acute interest and these crazy questions. “Bill, what happened to you, why are you asking these questions?”
Bill’s eyes got even wider and his excitement increased. Bill lived in a housing development just outside Pittsburgh, the homes surrounded by woods where hunting wasn’t allowed.
“Man, I was driving up the road and almost to my house last night when I had to stop. A large flock of turkeys was in the road with six or seven big gobblers strutting and the hens watching or picking along the berm. There had to be 20 or more turkeys, all told. I waited several minutes watching them, but wanted to get to the house and start supper. They weren’t moving so I blew the horn.
“All the toms gobbled and several came out of strut and stuck their heads straight up watching me. I blew the horn again, but they still refused to move. So, I got out of the car and walked to the front and waved my arms and yelled at them.”
Bill’s eyes grew even bigger and rounder as the memory of what had taken place returned and fear filled them.
“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “Three of the biggest gobblers turned and ran at me flapping their wings and making a horrible racket. Sharp, quick sounds full of anger! I froze, couldn’t believe this was happening and in seconds they were on me, beating me with their wings, kicking at my legs and pecking me! Their wings were so strong, a whirlwind of pounding, slapping feathers. It hurt!
“I barely made it in the car and even then one of the birds was pecking at me through the open window! They wouldn’t quit! It was awful! My pants were torn and my hands and arms were bleeding.”
He held out his hands and arms and they were indeed covered in deep, nasty looking scratches and punctures. He pulled up a pant leg and his legs were torn up, too.
Bill looked at us almost pleadingly, suddenly aware it seemed we might not believe that his wounds were the result of a turkey attack of all things.
Neil and I started laughing. We couldn’t help it. Bill’s face was a mixture of painful memories and sudden dread we’d make fun of him and his shocking experience. However, we did believe him, and told him so. We’d both been attacked by roosters before and had no trouble seeing much larger gobblers that had lost their fear of people doing the same thing.
Bill relaxed when he saw we believed him, poor guy. He was still upset and disbelieving what had taken place. Neil and I told him several of our run-ins with turkeys — we both had been spurred in the hands and beaten by wings hunting. The strength of their legs and wings is amazing.
I have several other stories about aggressive turkeys, but am out of space. Always remember though, any wild animal, no matter how small, that has lost its fear of people, is a potential threat. Always treat them with respect and little trust.
