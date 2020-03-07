Well, it’s that time of year, when things kind of drag a bit. Most of us are pretty sick of winter, even if it’s been a mild one. The short days, cold weather, wind, rain, sleet and snow are becoming tedious.
True, we’ve had very little snow, but that in itself is both a blessing and a curse. If you like to snowmobile, cross country ski, snowshoe or sled ride the snow never hangs around enough to allow taking full advantage. Very frustrating to many.
On the other hand, I have a driveway and parking area to shovel. Before I do so, however, a quick peek at the weather’s necessary. Warm weather in a day or two? Forget shoveling, let the sun or rain take care of it.
The seesaw weather also seems to increase illness. A long stretch of cold temperatures acts as a check on contagious diseases, in my experience, while the warm/cold appears to spread germs. But, as I like to say, you don’t have to shovel rain. For me, warmer winters, though often depressing in many ways, are more good than bad.
First, as mentioned, I hate to shovel. Second, I don’t have to burn as much firewood. Third, the animals, deer and turkeys, have a much easier time of it. I’m hoping for another May without a killing frost. The apple and oak trees have produced well the last two years due in most part to the frost-free springs.
If you pay close attention to the world around us perhaps you’ve noticed the signs I have in just the last week.
Monday I was sitting at the table finishing breakfast. I glanced out the back window and there on the top of the bank was a woodchuck. A pretty seedy looking character, as the species goes, the hair was scuffed and ruffled, appearing greasy and unkempt. The body appeared shrunken, like a semi-deflated balloon. Perhaps this sad-looking creature had just emerged from months of hibernation and had not yet woken sufficiently to groom itself.
Woodchucks mate in March, traveling from den to den seeking romance. The grass isn’t up this early so they spend little time outdoors except for their amorous journeys. The kits are born 32 days later, a litter usually containing four to six offspring. If the chuck I was watching was a male, he definitely needed a mirror before doing any courting; a bath couldn’t hurt, either.
Tuesday night, just before bedtime, I checked out the feeder behind the house. No deer, but a single red eye glowed in the darkness. What? The light needed new batteries, its beam wasn’t as bright as normal. Still, what was this strange glowing orb looking back at me?
Then the blackness shifted and I realized I was looking at a very big bear, around 300 pounds. The bruin showed no signs of having lost any weight during hibernation; it was round and the belly hung down. Maybe the easy-winter hibernation had been more of a nap.
I immediately became concerned about the bird feeder; its days were likely numbered with a bear around.
Wednesday I saw a bright-breasted robin hopping beside the road, an early arrival. Some robins fly far south while others hug the fringes of winter. During the cold months they live on small seeds and the leftover hanging fruit of shrubs and bushes.
I checked out the eagles’ nest and it was occupied and also larger; the pair had added to the existing nest. The male, I believe, perched above the nest and a white head stuck up above the top level of sticks. The eggs have more than likely been laid.
The neighborhood cardinal’s been regaling me with his song the last few mornings as well. A cold, crisp morning with his clear notes cutting the air really makes me hunger for trout season. How many mornings I’ve left the house at dawn to go fishing and heard that melody?! The memories it stimulates and brings to life, the deep emotions it stirs.
The snowdrops and crocuses are up and just about to bloom. Wow, I can remember seeing this in April years ago; we’ve gained three weeks somehow.
Around the area, they’re catching perch and sunfish on Chautauqua Lake. A few have hit some walleyes sporadically, but not consistently. The crappies are picking up slowly, but the ice is getting thin. Every cold night brings a smile to those who wish to stay out on the ice.
The walleyes are running up the Allegheny River. The reservation was drawing a fair share of fishermen, but the season ends on the 15th and the river is over its banks this week. It’s hard to say when it will drop to a fishable level.
Kinzua Dam fishermen are keeping an eye on the ice as well. Fishing usually slows toward spring, but walleyes and pike are still being caught and if you’re in the right spot perch and crappies.
Trout season’s looming, and if you’re still thinking about a new UL or reel you better hurry and order it. Your waders might also need to be replaced.
I’m trying to catch up on all my chores and get some work on the house done. I know time will fly and before I know it April 1 will be here. I bought a new Diawa 7-foot UL last spring. I love it, though rod No. 1 had the tip snapped off before I caught a single trout and then shattered when a hulking big smallmouth grabbed a smaller bass I was fighting in Maine last summer.
I set the hook again just when the bass shot off in the opposite direction. Not good. Luckily, I’d purchased two spares, planning to give them as gifts. One was lucky, I have the other!
So, dear reader, hang in there, soon the days will be longer and spring, according to all Nature’s signs, will be here.
But, hey, what’s with this early time change starting tonight? It’s still too cold to get up an hour earlier. What knuckleheads run that clock?