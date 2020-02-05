OLEAN — The Jim Stearns Memorial Rabbit Hunt, held in honor of a longtime member of the Enchanted Mountain Beagle Club, is set for Saturday at the club, 2600 Oaks Road.
Sign-ups are 6 to 8 a.m. and hunting starts at daylight.
Organizers say Stearns was an avid hunter and fisherman and was loved by everyone who knew him. He lost his son in a tragic car accident and started the Kyle Stearns Memorial Squirrel Hunt, which benefited various projects to enhance the experiences of youth and their families in the great outdoors.
Jim Stearns kept the squirrel hunt going for many years, even after being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy.
Jim passed away a month after the squirrel hunt one year, but that following February the rabbit hunt was started in his memory. The annual event allows organizers to continue to send young people to area New York Department of Environmental Conservation camps.
All hunters must be licensed. Cash prizes are awarded for the heaviest rabbit in the youth division and two heaviest and the lightest in the adult division. Prizes are based on number of entries.
The event is open to the public, so even nonhunters may come to the clubhouse and take part in the festivities. A basket raffle and several other raffles are included, while food and beverages are available.