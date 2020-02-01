Back when Nimrod, the famous biblical hunter, as well as Methuselah, Noah and I used to pal around, small game was much more plentiful.
There are many reasons for this, but perhaps the biggest was the oil industry. Back in those employee-friendly days oil was extracted from the ground using oil jacks, as they do today, but those jacks were powered by rod lines, not electric or gas motors. These thin, long rods of steel were clamped together by clam shells and could stretch for long distances. The rods were attached to a large wheel whose rotation pulled the rod back and forth working the jack up and down.
The wheel was located in a power house, built of tin surrounding a natural-gas engine. Natural gas from the wells fed this huge, single-cylinder engine so it didn’t cost a penny to run it.
When I was a kid the hills echoed with the “boom ... boom-boom-boom ... boom ... boom-boom-boom” of their operation. The hollow explosion was actually quite pleasant and every night I fell asleep to the deep, musical rhythm of Bill Kline’s power house pumping the black gold from the ground.
Pumpers maintained one or several power houses, performed routine maintenance and mowed the lawns surrounding their respective power plants. A power house may run 20 or more wells each with a separate rod line, though rarely a branch might Y and run two wells close together.
Rabbits loved this carefully maintained clover and grass bonanza scattered throughout the hills and valleys. Pumpers trimming the overhanging limbs and brush that constantly encroached on their lawns and rod lines created numerous brush piles, which provided additional cover, as did piles of pipe, sluices and scattered heaps of tin. It was rabbit heaven.
Many an evening my father and I would grab our shotguns and hunt the oil lease on the hill behind our home, or drive to a nearby valley, hunting rabbits. We’d also run into grouse and woodcock, which also thrived in this type of habitat. For a young boy this target-rich environment was heaven indeed.
I was using Grandad’s Winchester, single-shot, 20-gauge in full choke. Since shots were close it was little better than a rifle, and with the stock being too long as well, I missed more than I care to remember.
Dad felt my pain — not enough to buy me a new shotgun — but he did handload some special shells. He placed an X of cardboard in the shot column, which spread the BBs out much faster and created a larger pattern. I could hardly wait to try it.
That next evening I slipped down over a steep embankment and almost stepped on a rabbit. It shot up the bank and I only had a fleeting moment to shoot, crouching and firing from the hip. It was almost dark with thick clouds and raining lightly. I can still see the flame shooting from the muzzle. The rabbit disappeared over the bank simultaneously with my shot, and with little hope I climbed the bank.
To my delirious joy I found the rabbit, several pellets having done the job!
I grabbed my trophy, admired it, weighed it my hand and examined every detail of this creature that had so long eluded me with the utmost attention. Feet, tail, fur, claws, ears, eye, whiskers, no detail escaped me. When I told Dad of my Wyatt Earp-like shot from the hip he seemed as happy as I was.
Later that year my uncle, Phil Hayes, took me under his wing and I hunted rabbits with his beagle, Duffer.
Duffer was fat and slow, but he had a great nose and I bagged my first limit of four rabbits over him. I loved and thrilled to his sweet yowls as he resolutely trailed the rabbits through thick cover, coming ever closer and closer. It was so suspenseful, utterly fantastic.
If you love to hunt rabbits too, you may wish to participate in this year’s annual Jim Stearns Memorial Rabbit Hunt, which will be held at the Enchanted Mountain Beagle Club just outside Olean on Feb. 8. Jim, an avid hunter and fisherman, was loved by all who knew him and his willingness to share his knowledge with and introduce others to the sports was known and respected.
He started the yearly February hunt originally to honor his son, a cancer victim. That hunt was for squirrels. When Jim fell victim to the same dreaded disease the club changed the species to rabbits. The club hopes the hunt will encourage both youth and adults to become better acquainted with the special magic hunting rabbit with dogs engenders.
Being outdoors, meeting new people with similar interests, watching the hounds work and listening to chase itself are all fascinating in themselves. And, of course, the beagles are just as excited as or even more so than the hunters themselves. Beagles are never happier than on the trail of a bunny.
If anyone, especially young hunters, are interested in learning more or participating in this year’s hunt, you can contact Jennifer Cramer at (716) 803-4986 or Richard Frost at (716) 258-1815 for instructions on how to obtain an entry form.
A youth division and an adult division will compete for both the heaviest rabbit and the lightest rabbit in each group. The club is located at 2660 Oakes Road. Directions from I-86 are take Exit 26 and then turn north on Route 16. After 2 miles, turn left on Hastings and then a left onto Oakes Road. The clubhouse is located at the end of the road.
All entries must be entered by 8 a.m. on the day of the hunt and all rabbits taken must be weighed at the clubhouse by 4 p.m. of the same day, with no exceptions. Prizes, cash and a raffle will all be available.
Rabbit hunting with a good beagle is a wonderful experience in itself, with the music of the hounds. Who knows? You might even get a rabbit!
(Wade Robertson is an award-winning outdoor writer whose articles have been published in Pennsylvania Outdoor News, Pennsylvania Game News, Fur, Fish & Game and other publications. His email is wadewrites3006@gmail.com.)