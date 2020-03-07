OLEAN — The Winter Travel League of trapshooters from the local area continued its season March 1 at Olean Rod & Gun Club.
Thirty of the league’s 61 shooters registered scores as 17 squads competed. The temperature was cold early with snow on the ground and very bright sunshine, making targets difficult to see all morning.
Jim Green from Shinglehouse, Pa., led those shooting just 50 targets with his score of 48x50. His son, Dakota Green, was next at 45x50, followed by Ron Stannard and his daughter, Reanne, also from Shinglehouse, each with 44x50.
Junior shooter Brayden Cosper of Smethport, Pa., led those shooting 100 targets with 88x100, followed by veteran shooter John Munnion from Genesee, Pa., with his 87x100. Jim Green broke the only perfect score of 25-straight on the day.
The league will conclude its regular season on Sunday at the Cuba Rod & Gun Club. The 500-bird, five-club, traveling trap shooting league holds trap league shoots Sunday mornings from January through the end of March. Following a break in the action on Sunday, March 15, a 50-bird trophy shoot, cook-your-own steak dinner and awards ceremony will be held at the Genesee Valley Conservation Club on March 22, starting at 9:30 a.m.
Genesee Valley is the league’s host club this year.